The London and Dublin governments have initiated a public talks process to bring about the disbandment of paramilitary groups.

An ‘independent’ expert is to assess ‘whether there is merit and support for the idea’, according to a statement released by the British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn.

No distinction was made between republican armed groups and loyalist crime gangs. He insisted it was not “the start of a formal process itself” or an alternative to “the existing law enforcement and criminal justice measures”.

“I also want to be clear that no financial offer will be made to paramilitary groups or to the individuals involved in them in exchange for an end to violence and ongoing harms,” Benn said.

It comes after it was confirmed last week that a secret talks process has been taking place with the loyalist UDA in southeast Antrim since 2023 – but has been used by them to consolidate their crime empires.

The proposal for formal talks was suggested this week by the MI5-linked ‘Independent Reporting Commission’ (IRC), which supposedly monitors government efforts on paramilitarism.

But Six County ‘Justice Minister’ Naomi Long (pictured, left) opposed the plan, which she said could give credibility to organisations that she was working to “de-legitimise”.

“To engage with those people and to give them a platform and a credibility that, quite frankly, we would not offer to any other criminal gang seems completely contrary to what we’re trying to achieve,” she said.

“The only conversation to be had with paramilitaries at this time is to tell them to exit the stage. That should have happened a long time ago and I believe that’s the only conversation to be had.”

Monica McWilliams (pictured, right) from the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) hit back. She told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme that unless an independent expert makes the assessment “then we will be exactly in the same place in 10 years’ time”.

Ms McWilliams said she “can understand” how Long “thinks that this won’t work”, but added that “doing nothing isn’t an option”.

“Our understanding is that there is an appetite amongst Republicans and Loyalists to move off the scene.”

Ms McWilliams said the scoping exercise “is going to be evidence based, the groups themselves are going to have to volunteer, no one is going to impose it”.

Ms McWilliams said a report will be produced for the London and Dublin governments in a year’s time.

Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Harris said he hoped the new initiative “will advance us towards our shared objective of ending paramilitarism once and for all.”

The plan will come as a serious challenge to the corrupt PSNI, who continue to collude with the unionist paramilitary groups of the UDA and UVF.

One gang were apparently tipped off ahead of a drugs raid against the South East Antrim UDA on Tuesday, February 18.

More than 40 members of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and the heavily armed Tactical Support Group took part in house raids in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, targeting the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

However, only £1,500 of suspected drugs and £1,500 in cash was recovered during the coordinated searches after UDA dealers were able to move large quantities of cocaine hours before the raid took place.