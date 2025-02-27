Republicans join together to launch PSNI boycott

A campaign for nationalists to fully boycott the PSNI police has led to prominent demonstrations at community centres which have been used by the force to mount a public relations campaign.

The PSNI’s efforts to promote themselves has seen them focus recently on traditional republican areas, with adverse results as disparate political groups are now working together to oppose them.

A protest took place earlier this month at the Levin Road community centre in Kilwilkie, Lurgan, Armagh, against the presence of the force, formerly known as the RUC, as it organised a meeting of a ‘Policing and Community Safety Partnership’ (PCSP)

And this week, republican activists from different groups again “confronted and disrupted” the presence of the PSNI at St. Comgall’s in the heart of west Belfast and at Girdwood Community Hub in north Belfast.

Polls show that only one in four Catholics have any confidence in the PSNI, while nearly half have none at all.

Catholics are still twice as likely to be arrested as Protestants.

Over the past decade alone, more than 370,000 people, predominantly nationalists, have been forcibly stopped and searched.

A policy of harassment, intimidation, and repression, using stop-and-search powers, as well as house raids, arbitrary arrests, and forced interrogations are being used to terrorise Republican communities.

The force has also continued to cover up for unionist death squads, obstruct justice, and weaponise legislation to conceal British collusion and state-sponsored murder.

“These meetings and the panel of PCSP representatives are designed for one reason, to normalise and legitimise the presence of Crown Force personnel in our communities,” said the 32 County Sovereignty Movement.

“A range of those in attendance today were paid to be there, and the lack of local residents attending voluntarily shows the factual lack of support for the PSNI in the community- despite the utterances of constitutional parties and certain members of the press.

“The 32 County Sovereignty Movement’s position on policing in occupied Ireland is clear, the PSNI is a British political police force, it can never be normal, it will never be impartial and it will never be acceptable in Republican communities.”

Republican activists from several group joined together to protest the presence of the PSNI in Girdwood. The meeting was also abandoned when young republicans told those present that the PSNI were not welcome in republican communities.

However, the campaign has again pitched traditional republicans against Sinn Féin who have not yet backed mounting calls to dismantle the oppressive police force.

Sinn Féin representatives at the meeting were accused of “facilitating Britain’s terrorists” by Anti-Imperialist Action, who said the protests were “genuinely inspiring”.

“The protests have shown that when Republicans get organised and cooperate in the community, Republican actions can be both successful and effective and give a bloody nose to the Brit Occupation, the RUC, and to their Colonial Administrators,” the AIA said.

They commended the organisers and all the republicans who have taken part in the recent direct actions.

“The protests in Belfast should be repeated in republican communities any time the RUC attempt to hold meetings, visit schools, sporting or community organisations in their ongoing attempts to normalise the British occupation of Ireland.”

Saoradh, who opposed the “community engagement meeting” on February 18 at Levin Road Community Centre in Lurgan, described it as “nothing more than an attempt to force armed Crown Force terrorists into a proud Republican area”.

They found the meeting empty with not a single member of the public in attendance, “smashing the myth that this force has support in Republican communities.

“Several armoured vehicles circled the venue for the duration of the protest proving that the situation is far from ‘normal’.

“Among those standing in protest were victims of relentless Crown Force harassment and relatives of local political internee Shea Reynolds—who has now endured seven years of internment by remand at the hands of MI5 and British authorities.

“Protesters held posters exposing the unchanged, oppressive nature of British policing in Occupied Ireland and a banner demanding an end to PSNI harassment. Despite a hollow rebrand two decades ago, the primary function of these forces remains unchanged: to uphold, enforce, and sustain the British occupation of the Six Counties.”

They added: “Let it be clear: the Republican community will never accept British policing in Ireland. That is not up for debate—it is an unshakable fact. Saoradh remains unwavering in our opposition and will challenge them at every turn.

“Today, we sent a clear message: The normalisation of the British forces of occupation will not go unopposed. And let there be no doubt—this is only the beginning.”

However, Sinn Féin condemned the protests, particularly what they said was the “despicable” appearance of masked demonstrators at the Girdwood event, which they allerged was an attempt to intimidate those present.

“This forum is used by local residents and community representatives to challenge the PSNI and statutory agencies about police resources, drug dealing, poor street lighting, community safety and cleansing,” said Sinn Féin’s Caral Ní Chuilín.

“The residents of north Belfast have come through far too much to allow people to prevent them from trying to build safer and more vibrant communities. We will not allow a minority to deter us in this vital work.”

A planned protest is also to take place in Craigavon, County Armagh on Thursday.