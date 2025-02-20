Loyalists target sporting events

Sectarian signs have appeared describing the GAA sports association as “the sporting wing of the IRA”.

A fake road sign, seen in Randalstown, County Antrim adds: “Not welcome here.”

It is the latest example of sports-related sectarianism in the north of Ireland. Stickers have also recently been placed on cars at soccer sporting fixtures which read ‘All Taigs [Catholics] are Targets’.

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney branded the erection of the anti-GAA signs in his constituency as “a sinister attempt by a small number of bigots to cause community division within the town”.

The South Antrim Assembly member said: “Late on Friday night, a number of sectarian signs were erected in Neillsbrook in a sinister attempt to intimidate and cause division in the Randalstown area.

“It was a deliberate attack against the positive work of local sports clubs which cooperate closely together to promote inclusion and good relations between our different sporting codes and traditions.”

Mr Kearney said the “small number” of sectarian bigots responsible “have nothing to offer society” and would not stop cooperation between local sports clubs.

“A zero tolerance is required towards the cancer of sectarianism in our community. We must redouble our collective efforts to build a new, progressive future for all of our people, based upon inclusion, equality and anti-sectarianism.”