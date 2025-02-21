Flash: Death of Bik McFarlane

Former IRA commander Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane has died today at the age of 74.

Mr McFarlane was commander in the H-Blocks during the 1981 hunger strikes. He was also among the leaders of the famous 1983 mass breakout, when 38 political prisoners escaped the jail. Three years later he was arrested in the Netherlands and, after a long legal battle, was extradited back into British hands.

He become the longest-serving prisoner in Long Kesh. After his release in 1997, he carved out a career as a musician, entertaining crowds with rebel and folk tunes as well as stories and anecdotes from the struggle.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she learned of Mr McFarlane’s death with great sadness.

“Bik was dedicated to the struggle for the freedom and unity of Ireland, and the equality of its people, she said.

“Bik was, and will always remain, a giant of Irish republicanism,” she said.

“His life was about activism, about the uplift of working people, about the nationhood of Ireland. His life was also about music. He had the mind of a revolutionary but the heart of a poet. Bik loved connecting with others through song and storytelling. He was a talented singer and songwriter. So many will remember him for his music.

“Today, we have lost a great patriot who lived his life for the freedom and unity of Ireland.”

Sinn Féin Assembly member Gerry Kelly described his “friend and comrade” Mr McFarlane as a “lifelong republican activist”.

“Bik was a republican activist all his life right to the end and gave all that he had to the struggle for a united Ireland,” he said.

Mr Kelly described Mr McFarlane as a “huge figure within republicanism”, particularly noting his role in the hunger strike in 1981, “when 10 of our comrades lost their lives in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh”.

“Bik was a talented singer, songwriter and musician, and previously sang at many events and occasions including at previous ard fheis.

“He will be sadly missed by the many, many people who knew, respected and loved him,” Mr Kelly said.

I measc laochra na nGael go raibh a anam dílis.