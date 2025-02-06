Calls for an end to internment by remand

Republican prisoners at Maghaberry jail have demanded an end to the ongoing use of internment by remand to incarcerate republicans without trial.

In a statement, they pointed out that Irish republicans spend far longer in jail without trial than the majority of the prison population serve for custodial sentences.

They pointed to the case of Sean Farrell, who has spent almost 5 years interned on remand, Ciaran Maguire who has spent 4 years interned by remand, and Charlie Love who was remanded over 2 years ago without trial.

They also said Brian Carron and Gavin Coyle “despite being charged with no evidence a year and 9 months ago, have not received a single paper detailing any alleged evidence against them.”

“Internment by remand is by no means restricted to the aforementioned Republican prisoners, but these men are merely proof of the Brits strategy to put Irish Republicans out of sight and out of mind.

“These injustices cannot be allowed to go unchallenged. Those who administer and support British rule in Ireland must be held accountable for these injustices.

“While former Republicans may be tripping over themselves to lay wreaths commemorating British crown force members, remember that Irish Republican prisoners are languishing in British Gaols interned without trial.”

On the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre, when a protest in 1972 against internment without trial was mowed down by British gunners, Saoradh also highlighted the issue.

“Hundreds were taken from their homes by force to British internment camps. There they were stripped, beaten and tortured because of their religion, speaking their native language or their political beliefs,” they said.

“Anti interment was the rallying call for the people who marched in their thousands on January 30th 1972.

“Today the occupier still use the illegal tool of interment, along with many other tools of occupation, including extradition. Sadly many of those who once championed against the abuse of human rights, now turn a blind eye.

“We remember the 14 innocent lives cruelly ended by British occupying forces, and how the same forces were honoured by their government.

“As Irish Republicans we will not tolerate the mistreatment of one Irish citizen by a foreign occupying government. Saoradh and the IRPWA stand not only in remembrance of those killed on 30th January 1972, but in solidarity with all Irish Republican Prisoners held in captivity.”