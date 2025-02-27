Call for inquiry into MI5 role in Enniskillen bomb

Relatives of people killed in the 1987 Enniskillen bomb have called for a public inquiry after a new book backed allegations that British forces tampered with the device in order to kill civilians and turn public opinion against the Provisional IRA.

Eleven people died when a large device exploded at a cenotaph in the County Fermanagh town in November 1987. Investigation into the atrocity were closed down after just 18 days.

Best-selling author Martin Dillon has now revealed that an MI5 whistle-blower admitted the device had been ‘interfered with’ before it went off.

He also indicates the Dublin and London governments have buried documents linked to the case.

In ‘The Sorrow and the Loss’, Mr Dillon said a member of British military intelligence revealed that the agency knew about the bomb plan in advance – and shockingly altered the timing to prevent British military casualties and instead kill a large number of civilians.

Dillon’s claims lends support to a letter by an MI5 operative, previously released by the Dublin Government as part of the 1988 State papers, in which a similar statement is made.

“Our section became aware through the use of technical surveillance of the plans of the local IRA in Enniskillen,” the letter sent to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Brian Lenihan read.

“Having gained the knowledge of where and when this IRA gang was going to place the bomb, (we also knew of its size and technical make-up), our section decided to change the timing device and let the explosion take place so that the IRA would score an own goal and create a massive backlash against itself.

“Our section also calculated that in the climate of backlash against the IRA, all kinds of security measures could be implemented, including extradition.”

The author of that correspondence, dated November 14, 1987 (six days after the bombing), states they were an MI5 agent who had been working in the north of Ireland for the previous 18 months as part of a “special section” whose brief was to “infiltrate and manipulate subversive organisations and to manipulate situations to advance our aims”.

Increasingly disaffected and afraid of what has been happening after the atrocity, the writer says: “I decided I must do something.”

The “agent” goes on to list four operations they were involved in, including the Enniskillen bomb.

As claimed, it did lead to changes in Dublin’s policy on extradition, as well as non-jury Diplock courts.

In recent months, allegations have been mounting of covert MI5 involvement in infamous bombings, dating from 1971 to 1998, which appear to have been engineered to inflame public opinion and erode support for IRA groups.

Lawyer Kevin Winters, of KRW Law, who represents four families, said they are “deeply concerned” about the latest revelations contained in the book.

“The families we represent know that it was the PIRA who planted the Bomb in Enniskillen on November 8 1987,” he said.

“However, the claims made by Martin Dillion, despite his caveat that such claims must be treated with considerable caution, raise the following issues of grave concern.”

These include suggestions the “British and Irish government scrubbed files relating to the Enniskillen bombing”.

They have also expressed concern over claims MI5 knew in advance about the attack and that the agency “tampered with the bomb’s timing mechanism determining that the explosion would devastate the IRA’s public image”.

“These allegations are against the British and Irish governments and their respective Intelligence agencies,” Mr Winters said.

“Post the Legacy Act the only available mechanism to investigate these highly sensitive allegations is by way of a Public Inquiry under Section 1 of the Public Inquiry Act (NI) 2005.”

While relatives of those killed in Enniskillen have previously raised the prospect of an inquiry, the recent revelations have led them to renew the call.

“We are now writing to the Secretary of State; the Home Office and the Irish government urging a S1 Public Inquiry analogous to the Omagh Bomb Inquiry,” Mr Winters said.