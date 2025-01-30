Storm damage to coalition’s reputation

The Dublin government’s weak response to a devastating winter storm has renewed anger over the role of corruption and croneyism in the maintenance of national infrastructure.

Last Friday, 24 January, Storm Éowyn struck the west and north of Ireland with hurricane force winds of up to 135 mph. It cut power to almost a million people on the island, and hundreds of thousands still remain without power, or water, or both.

While homes and infrastructure were wrecked by wind and falling trees, fortunately only one life was lost.

But public anger has mounted at the numbers of people, including elderly and vulnerable, who have been left facing a challenge of survival in dark, freezing properties.

Repair workers have been working desperately but remain inundated by the toll of the destruction.

Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, Aontú and Independent Ireland have all called for the Dáil to ‘get back to business’.

“TDs must be given the opportunity to raise these issues and concerns directly with government and to engage on the responses and supports needed,” Mary Lou McDonald said.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín also called for the Dáil to be recalled. In a statement on Facebook, the Meath West TD said that despite the efforts of ESB and its staff, the reconnection of electricity is “not nearly fast enough”, adding that it is “incredible” that the Dáil is not sitting “at this time of crisis”.

“We have received so many reports of older people and people with disabilities living in homes without any power or water. Many businesses still can’t reopen. There is growing frustration amongst people at the slow pace of reconnection,” Mr Tóibín said.

“The government is the administration of this country. How can the Dáil administer anything if it’s not sitting. How can TDs properly hold the government to account if it’s not even meeting?” he asked.

By Sunday, ESB Networks had restored supply to 490,000 homes, farms and businesses, with 278,000 still without electricity.

The crisis has drawn attention to the weak electricity and water networks, linked by some to decades of corruption and croneyism under successive right-wing governments.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin who visited the scene of storm damage in Roscommon was confronted by a woman who took the opportunity to vent her frustration over the lack of spending on public utilities.

Rachel Connolly said this was the fourth time in 12 months that her community had lost power. “Each storm it just gets worse and the power goes out for longer,” she said.

Ms Connolly asked why there could not be generators in place around the country that could be utilised when storms hit.

She said the climate was changing and such extreme weather events were going to become more frequent and more intense, yet there was no preparation, just “a knee jerk response” from the government.

Living without power was difficult, she said, but living without water was much more difficult, and people were “forgotten and ignored”.

There were about 142,000 premises still without power on Wednesday, and many have been told that their electricity is not due to return before next Wednesday. Uisce Éireann said about 16,000 people remain without a water supply, as of Wednesday morning.

Mobile phone networks have also been badly affected, leaving rural areas cut off. Some have sought shelter in community hubs or with family members who live further inland.

In response, the Taoiseach said the issue has been “completely overplayed”, and that some of those involved in helping to organise and restore power have been “frustrated” by the reports.

Micheál Martin warned of further storms of similar magnitude and claimed “investments in community groups and community organisations” had “reaped dividends” by providing shelter to those in trouble.

Dismay at Ireland’s infrastructure comes as concerns grow over the role in government of corrupt TD turned ‘kingmaker’, Michael Lowry.

The current coalition involves a group of TDs led by Lowry, who in 2011 was found to be “profoundly corrupt” by a public tribunal investigation into the sale of mobile phone licenses. His attempts to gain parliamentary speaking time as an ‘opposition’ TD triggered one of the biggest Dáil rows of recent decades last week, requiring the postponement of government confirmation procedures by 24 hours.

Lowry’s role in the coalition is set to remain a top target for the opposition amid continuing allegations of official croneyism and corruption - including news this week that the government’s repair of an ordinary brick wall in Dublin has cost the public purse an incredible €490,000.