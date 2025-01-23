Relief in Castlewellan as convictions upheld

Three members of a loyalist death squad have failed to overturn their convictions for stabbing a Catholic teenager to death.

Francis Rice was abducted and killed in Castlewellan, County Down in May 1975. The 17-year-old was abducted and stabbed before his body was dumped in a laneway.

The brutal murder was later claimed by the ‘Protestant Action Force’, a cover name for the UVF. Three men were convicted of the killing – only one of the so-called ‘Castlewellan Three’ remains alive today.

The mother of Francis Rice, who attended the court last Friday, spoke of her relief as her son’s killers lost their appeal.

“Today confirms what we have known all along for the past 50 years,” she said.

“This comes as a massive relief for me and my family.

“It’s good that we can now get some long overdue closure.”

Her lawyer Kevin Winters, of KRW Law, said “there was a huge presence of family and their supporters from Castlewellan in the court”.

“Their massive round of applause delivered immediately after the ruling in court reflected a collective relief all round,” he added.

“This family have battled for years to make sure and do all they could to preserve this conviction.”

Mr Winters spoke of the Rice family’s commitment to the memory of their loved one.

“They felt they owed it to Francis and his memory to keep it secure,” he said.