Loyalist disturbances in Belfast

Nationalists are living in fear after loyalist violence at a flashpoint area at the weekend, a community group has warned.

A public meeting is due to be held on the issue of disorder in the Broadway area of Belfast after incidents in the early hours of two nights.

It began when flares and rocks were thrown on Sunday morning, January 26, by a group of men in the area, which is between the nationalist Falls Road and the Village area of south Belfast. Five men and two teenagers were arrested.

The disturbances follows disorder in the same area last July when paint and petrol bombs were thrown by loyalist teens at the height of the anti-Catholic marching season.

Seán Doherty from the Beechmount Residents Collective said indications that older men were involved in the latest disorder had increased fears.

“After speaking to residents, there has been a sense of fear put into our community as to what were their intentions were,” he said of those involved.

“These were not kids as we have seen in recent incidents - this was more sinister.

“This is a worrying development after the months of heightened tensions in the Broadway area and we call on all concerned to remain calm and to remain vigilant. I would urge youths to stay clear of the area as we don’t want see them caught up in this madness.”

He added: “The situation seems to be getting worse, not better, and it’s time for political representatives and community groups on all sides to get real and come together before we see someone seriously injured or even killed.”

West Belfast Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey condemned the violence, saying those involved were “attempting to wreak havoc”.

“This kind of behaviour is disgraceful and unwanted. Local residents deserve to live in peace, free from trouble, threats and violence.”