Kevin Hannaway ‘faithful to the last’

A former prisoner of war and one of the tortured ‘Hooded Men’, has died after a short illness.

West Belfast man Kevin Hannaway was one of 14 nationalists tortured by the Crown Forces during their internment in the early days of the recent conflict.

The 77-year-old died in the early hours of Monday, January 6.

Friend and Hooded Men justice campaigner Jim McIlmurray said the remaining men were “saddened at the loss of yet another comrade”.

The techniques used against the 14 men included being hooded, made to stand in stress positions, forced to listen to loud static noise and being deprived of sleep, food and water – and some were thrown from helicopters and told they were at high altitude despite being just feet from the ground.

“At least he lived to see the Supreme Court in London concluding what he was subjected to was torture and not inhumane treatment,” Mr McIlmurray said.

“He didn’t live to see his apology from the British government, but hopefully his family will.”

Saoradh, the IRPWA and wider Republican Movement sent their sympathies to the family of the lifelong Belfast Republican, former PoW and IRA Volunteer.

“Kevin was a tireless activist for the Republican struggle, and the plight of Republican Prisoners and their families was to the fore for Kevin who himself had been imprisoned in recent years,” they said.

“A proud anti-imperialist, Kevin did not stand idly by in the face of occupation and oppression, he took the conscious decsion to be a committed and dedicated revolutionary soldier. Right up until his death he was a volunteer of the Irish Republican Army.

“A courageous and disciplined Irish Republican, Kevin Hannaway was respected across the Republican spectrum.

“Kevin will be sadly missed by his family, friends and comrades. Our heartfelt thoughts and sympathies are with Kevin’s family at this difficult time.”

Republican Network for Unity described Kevin as a Republican stalwart who had “worked tirelessly to expose the state for their barbaric actions”.

The Irish Republican Martyrs Commemorative Committee also paid tribute to a “devoted Irish revolutionary”.

“IRA Vol. Kevin Hannaway dedicated his life to the cause for Irish freedom, and from a young boy on the streets of Belfast to his dying days Kevin’s allegiance to the Irish Republic was unwavering and his role in the patriot game is one to be admired.

“Throughout all the hardship, revision and oppression Kevin stood tall and remained steadfast in the fight for Irish freedom and self determination.

“Faithful to the last”.