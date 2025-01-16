Francie Green a victim of ‘cruel and calculated assassination’

Fifty years after the murder of a senior IRA Volunteer in County Monaghan, Sinn Féin has accused the British government of “hiding behind a veil of secrecy”.

John Francis Green, originally from Lurgan, was found shot dead near Castleblayney at a farmhouse in January 1975.

No one has ever been convicted for his murder, but it is believed the notorious loyalist Glenanne gang was responsible.

The group, which included members of the British Crown Forces as well as unionist paramilitaries, is believed to have been responsible for up to 120 murders in the Mid-Ulster area in the 1970s.

Speaking at a memorial to Mr Green in Castleblayney over the weekend, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy spoke out about the killing. He said:

“John Francis Green, Francie as he is still affectionately known, was a committed Irish Republican, a man who stood firm in his belief that Ireland should be united, free from division and oppression. He was an IRA volunteer. He believed in the promise of an Ireland where equality, justice, and freedom would be shared by all. He was an Irish hero.

“Tragically, he was murdered on January 10th, 1975, in a cruel and calculated assassination at a house in Mullyash, not far from here.

“The circumstances of his killing remain shrouded in secrecy, and unanswered questions linger half a century later. It has long been suspected, indeed each of us here are certain, that John Francis was the victim of collusion between British state forces and loyalist paramilitaries they controlled. This collusion was not isolated — it was part of a broader and systemic pattern during the conflict, where British state forces acted in concert with loyalist death squads to silence those who sought a just and united Ireland.

“For John Francis and for too many others, the truth of what happened has been deliberately concealed. Files have been hidden, and justice has been denied. This is not just an injustice to the Green family—it is an insult to all who believe in democracy and justice.

“John Francis’ family have carried the heavy burden of grief and unanswered questions for five decades. They have shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of unimaginable pain. Their campaign for truth and justice is a testament to their unwavering commitment to John Francis’ memory and to the principles for which he stood.

“We in Sinn Féin stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their fight. We reiterate our call for the full truth relating to John Francis Green’s murder to be divulged. The British government cannot be allowed to continue hiding behind a veil of secrecy.

“Once again today, we commend John Francis’ family for their determination, and we pledge to continue supporting their efforts for truth and accountability. They are not alone in this journey. The voices calling for justice are growing louder, and we will not stop until those responsible for this killing, and the systemic collusion that enabled it, are fully exposed.”