Cross-border harassment of republicans

Saoradh has accused police in the 26 Counties of direct political harassment after armed members of a ‘Special Detective Unit’ (SDU) entered the house of a party member and seized phones and other electronic devices.

During the raid, the armed unit mentioned the names of two other local members of Saoradh, reinforcing the party’s belief that this is the “latest attempt at intimidation and harassment of our members by the Gardaí.”

Saoradh Ath Cliath Chairperson, Brian Kenna, said it was “part of a sustained campaign of targeted political harassment by the SDU in the capital.

“It follows the harassment another party member received as he returned to Dublin at the weekend following a short break abroad.

“The obvious political motivations behind this state-sponsored intimidation mirrors the MI5 directed harassment of Saoradh members in the occupied six counties.

“Everyone should be entitled to an expression of their political beliefs, but it appears the Gardaí don’t extend this to Saoradh.

“Despite this, Saoradh continue to grow in Dublin and we will not be distracted by this type of political policing.”

Earlier this month, republicans endured vindictive searches and surveillance at the funeral of the late IRA Volunteer, Kevin Hannaway.

Mr Hannaway’s family, friends, comrades and other mourners were subjected to intense harassment at the hands of the British Army, including military drones, helicopters, undercover MI5, and an SAS trained response team, all deployed to monitor and isolate the wake house and those attending.

According to Saoradh National Executive member, Barry Millar, this is the “reality of life” for those who oppose the continuing British occupation

“We are less than a month into 2025, and what has changed for Republican activists and their families? In short, the answer is nothing.”