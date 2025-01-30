Irish Republican News · January 30, 2025 Bloody Sunday March for Justice events Palestine is to be a key focus of the Bloody Sunday March Committee’s programme of events this year, with Eamonn McCann noting there is ‘a Bloody Sunday every day of the week’ in Gaza or the West Bank. Mr McCann speaking this week as the committee launched its 53rd Bloody Sunday March for Justice programme. “It is right and necessary that we should assemble every year to renew our pledge not to stop until the full truth about Bloody Sunday and the identities of those who procured it is brought into the open, to be presented to future generations. But we must never forget that in Palestine there’s a Bloody Sunday every day of the week,” he said. “As we shout for truth and freedom, we must shout out also free free Palestine. It is for these reasons that the banner of the Bloody Sunday March Committee is raised at every show of solidarity with Palestine. It’s for the same reason that the issue of Palestine will again be front-and-centre at the annual Bloody Sunday march on February 2. “As for the question of why we keep marching, the answer is simple. We haven’t reached our destination yet. So we’ll keep right on to the end of the road. What shining prize will we find there? “Nothing material – but the greatest gift any of us can pass on to our children, and our grandchildren. The glittering truth, and the joy of justice, and the hard lessons we have learned,” said Mr McCann. The following is a list of advertised events: From Raytheon to Filton, Ending the Arms Trade Join us on Wednesday 29th January to hear from activists involved in direct actions against arms companies. Discuss the role of direct action in solidarity and police use of counter terrorism legislation against protestors. Chaired by Amie Gallagher, community worker and activist. Raytheon activists Goretti Horgan & Jackie McKenna joined by a parent of a Filton 18 activist, currently imprisoned for their protest at Elbit arms company Date: 29 January 2025 19:30 – 21:30 Venue: Hive Studio, Ráth Mór Centre, Creggan, Derry BSMC Fundraiser Sandinos Date: 30 January 2025 19:00 – 23:55 Venue: Sandinos Bar Who Fears to Speak Exhibition - Photographic Exhibition by Clodagh O’Leary During a transformative period in Irish history, Who Fears to Speak is a project which hones in on the experience of the young people from the republican stronghold areas of the Bogside and Creggan, exploring how ideas of republicanism shape their lives and identity. The project looks closely at two specific traditions, the Easter Rising commemorations and annual bonfires, alongside the landscape of the areas. The exhibition launches on Friday 21st January at 6pm with words by writer and journalist Caelainn Hogan. It will be available to view during the Radical Book Fair on Saturday 12-5pm and Monday 3rd-Thursday 6th February 10am-8pm and Friday 7th February 10am-2pm Date: 31 January 2025 18:00 – 7 February 2025 14:00 Venue: Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilots Row Derry Radical Bookfair The forthcoming Derry Radical Bookfair will take place in the city on Saturday 1st February 2025. Each year, the annual radical book fair takes place as part of the Bloody Sunday March week of scheduled events. Ahead of the daylong event, a spokesperson for the Derry Radical Bookfair organising committee said that “We are currently scheduling the series of events for the day itself, with more bookstalls, book presentations and of course discussions. For most who attend the event each year, our book fair is seen as an important marker or a focal point of Derry’s radical political calendar. Most stalls have a wide selection of anarchist, feminist, environmental or Marxist literature. Radical publications which are not that easily accessible, especially in big corporate book shops in the high street. We continue to promote smaller independent booksellers and have built up a number of contacts who attend each year to present their books and publications. Since we first began our bookfair in Derry, we have created a strong community atmosphere and a network of people who love and appreciate the need for holding a space for radical politics and radical literature alike. Our next Radical Bookfair will be our 9th year which is fantastic. It has grown every year and it’s something that the local community has engaged in and welcomed, not to mention the attraction it has from visitors from beyond Derry. From radical books and radical political discussion, crafts, radical merchandise as well as hot vegetarian and vegan food, Derry Radical Bookfair is without doubt the place to be.” The forthcoming Derry Radical Bookfair takes place in the heart of the Bogside, at Pilots Row Community Centre on Saturday 1st February 2025. Admission is free and the day kicks off at 12pm until 5pm. Date: 1 February 2025 12:00 – 17:00 Venue: Pilots Row Public Meeting: Zionist Free Derry The fragile ceasefire unfolding in Palestine is indeed a welcoming development in Gaza as it is for Palestinians dispersed throughout the world. The uncertainty of how long this new phase will last is unclear however what is clear, is that we need to increase the pressure now internationally to end the apartheid system of Israel and an end to the occupation of Palestine. How can we continue to assist the people of Palestine and the international Boycott campaign at this time in creating a Zionist Free Derry? A panel discussion with Lebanese Writer, trade unionist and activist Jade Sabb. Based in Edinburgh, who is involved in the campaign for a Zionist Free Leith, Derry social justice activist, Catherine Hutton from Derry IPSC and Strabane community activist Tommy Barr, who is involved in the Strabane BDS movement. This event will be chaired by Farrah Koutteineh who is a Palestinian writer, journalist and founder of @key48return. Join us at 12.30pm on Saturday 1st February in Pilots Row Community Centre in Rossville Street and take part in the discussion. Date: 1 February 2025 12:30 – 14:00 Venue: Pilots Row Radical Question Time Following on from the success of last years event, Radical Question Time returns for 2025 in Pilots Row. Topical debate, where local activists will join the panel, to answer questions from the public on issues which affect them. The event, chaired by a local journalist, will include panellists, Donegal councillor Frank McBreaty, Bloody Sunday family member and campaigner Liam Wray, lifelong political activist Eamonn McCann and leading Hillsborough justice campaigner Sheila Coleman. Date: 1 February 2025 15:00 – 17:00 Venue: Pilots Row Bloody Sunday March for Justice 2025 Date: 2 February 2025 14:30 – 16:30 Venue: Creggan Shops to Free Derry Wall 