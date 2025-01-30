Attack leaves pensioner clinging to life

The UVF has been blamed for a shocking attack at the home of an elderly woman in Antrim in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The murderous arson attack was just the latest incident of three days of loyalist disturbances in the town. It is not known why the property was targeted, but it is believed the attack was “approved” following tensions in the area.

The elderly resident, Wilma Farara, was asleep when a burning wheelie bin was placed against the front door of the property at around 3am. The 72-year-old pensioner, who is deaf and partially blind, suffered horrific injuries in the blaze and is currently being treated in intensive care.

According to the BBC, Ms Farara’s daughter told how as she rushed to try rescue her, the elderly woman was “screaming out the window ‘help me, help me’ she couldn’t get out.”

“She was up the stairs, she’s deaf, her eyes are badly damaged. Can you imagine how scared she was up there on her own,” her daughter said.

She said her mother was in a critical condition in hospital.

“Her eyes are badly burned, her lips are swollen, her lungs are full of soot, she can’t breathe on her own, she’s in an induced coma,” she said.

No organisation has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. SDLP Councillor for Antrim, Roisin Lynch, condemned it in the strongest possible terms, calling it “disgraceful”.

The sickening arson comes after allegations that British officials in Ireland are working to ‘normalise’ loyalist paramilitaries with links to community groups, regardless of their activities.

A former member of the UVF was earlier this month awarded an MBE (‘Member of the Order of the British Empire’) by England’s King Charles in his New Year’s Honours list.

David Martin, who has convictions for possessing firearms, false imprisonment and conspiracy to rob, was handed the title this month for community work in Lurgan.

While not the first pro-British gangster to be honoured by the Crown, there are reportedly concerns within the royal court in London that it has embarrassed Charles to have to drape the ‘prestigious’ badge over a convicted loyalist paramilitary.

However, the DUP has backed the award – Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart praised Martin and insisted the MBE would be “a fitting recognition of his remarkable community work”.