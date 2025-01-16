Adams is Tory hate figure over legacy claims

Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has warned of a need for caution regarding reports that the Labour government in London is to put forward an alternative to the notorious Legacy Act passed by the previous Tory administration.

Right-wing British media organisations have been hyping criticism of the planned repeal of legislation to effectively cover-up the conflict by blocking prosecutions, inquests and civil compensation claims.

Their reports focused on the single example of former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, one of several hundred nationalists interned without trial in 1971, because of a claim for compensation, endorsed by the Supreme Court, but currently blocked by the Legacy Act.

Mr Adams had been interned solely on the basis of an ‘Interim Custody Order’ issued by a low-ranking British official, which the Supreme Court in London judged to be illegal four years ago.

Asked during prime minister’s questions about claims that some of those interned without trial could get compensation from the British government, Starmer told the House of Commons he is looking at “every conceivable way” to stop such internees from seeking compensation.

In response, Mr Adams spoke of a need to “see the detail” of what is being proposed, especially in light of Starmer’s comments.

“The decision by the Supreme Court in 2020 was explicit. Interim Custody Orders not authorised and approved by the Secretary of State are illegal. The British government has accepted this. It is a breach of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“When the legislation is changed there will almost certainly be further legal process in the courts before there is clarity on this matter. But no one should be surprised by a British government seeking to dodge its lawful and human rights responsibilities.

“Mr Starmer’s comments reflect the infamous assertion of British General Frank Kitson who said: ‘The law should be used as just another weapon in the government’s arsenal, in which case it becomes little more than a propaganda cover for the disposal of unwanted members of the public’.”