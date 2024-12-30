Tributes paid to Gearóid Ó Cairealláin

World-renowned rap group Kneecap led tributes to language activist Gearóid Ó Cairealláin, father of band member Móglái Bap, who passed away the night before the band performed at the largest ever Irish language performance in Belfast.

Mr Ó Cairealláin, a hugely important figure in the campaign for Irish language rights in the north of Ireland, died after a short illness.

The 67-year-old headed Conradh na Gaeilge between 1995 and 1998 and was a central figure in the establishment of Coláiste Feirste, the only secondary-level Irish-medium school in Belfast.

He set up the weekly paper, Preas an Phobail and was a founder editor of the daily newspaper Lá. After that he directed his attention to television journalism, made a number of documentaries for BBC and TG4, and wrote 14 works in Irish for the stage.

He suffered a stroke a number of years ago that left him paralysed from the waist down but continued to work from a wheelchair on different projects promoting the Irish language.

Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglái Bap) joined his bandmates to perform before almost ten thousand fans at a historic gig at the SSE Arena which they dedicated to the late Irish language champion.

A picture of Gearóid was displayed as a tribute in front of thousands of fans during the concert.

“He was an Irish language revolutionary, community activist, loving father, husband and an inspiration to many,” the band said.

“We are heartbroken.”

“Tonight’s concert at the SSE Arena will be the largest Irish language gig in the city’s history. Nothing would have made him prouder. Tonight is for him.”

Paula Melvin, the current president of Conradh na Gaeilge, said Mr Ó Cairealláin was “a loved and cherished figure”.

“There can be no denying the incredible influence and impact Gearóid had on the Irish language movement, not only in Belfast, but throughout the country,” he said.

“He leaves behind him an undeniable legacy that will be an immense source of inspiration for us all throughout the future.”

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Conradh na Gaeilge advocacy manager, said society had lost “a giant, a leader, a great pioneer and activist of the Irish language movement”.

“He was, in many ways, the great architect of the modern revival, and the Irish language community as we know it today would simply not be here were it not for Gearóid and his colleagues,” he said.

He added: “Gearóid was resolute in his drive for language rights and equality, and tirelessly challenged the state and authorities for Irish language services.”

Mr Ó Cairealláin spent much of his professional life as a journalist. In 1982 he set up the weekly paper, Preas an Phobail. He was a founder editor of the newspaper Lá, the only daily in any Celtic language. After that he directed his attention to television journalism, and made a number of documentaries for BBC and TG4.

His funeral took place in west Belfast. Mourners gathered for the Christmas Eve service, conducted in Irish, at St Peter’s Cathedral.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said his death was “a great loss for all those who work for the use of the Irish language: its rights, its literature, and its place in the daily life of people.”