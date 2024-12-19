SF determined to offer ‘alternative’ despite McDonald setback

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald lost her bid to become the first woman Taoiseach after her nomination was defeated in the Dáil on Wednesday.

The 34th Dáil had its first sitting today, with 74 TDs in attendance - including 60 first time TDs. Ms McDonald’s nomination to be Taoiseach lost, with 44 voting in favour and 110 voting against it. There were 14 abstentions.

It was a disappointing outcome for the party, and poorer than the 2020 general election, when Sinn Fein emerged as the joint largest party in the Dáil. On that occasion, Ms McDonald’s nomination received 45 votes to 84 TDs against.

For weeks, Sinn Féin has been calling for “a progressive left republican bloc”. The party had reached out to the centre left – Labour and the Social Democrats – as well as other parties and independents, to support Ms McDonald’s nomination.

It published an appeal to those “who stood on a platform of progressive change” - including the Social Democrats, People before Profit and the Labour Party.

“We.. now hold more than sixty Dáil seats between us. The drawing of the political lines is clear; a block for the maintenance of the status quo led by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, versus a block for real and meaningful political change headed by Sinn Féin.”

But in the end Labour opposed her, while the Social Democrats abstained. Only two members of People before Profit and three independents joined Sinn Féin’s 39 TDs to vote for her.

Ms McDonald was nominated by two party members, Pearse Doherty, the deputy leader of the party in the Dáil, and new TD Joanna Byrne.

Addressing TDs, Mr Doherty said that during the election the party had argued that Ireland needed a new government and a new leader, adding “Mary Lou McDonald is that leader”.

He said: “The government Teachta McDonald would lead would be a government of change, a new government that would end the housing crisis and make housing affordable for working people, a government that would transform our health services and end the wait for treatment, one that would introduce affordable childcare for families, ensure a better deal for ordinary workers and ensure our young people can build a future and a life here in Ireland.

“We’ve had 100 years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments. It is enough.”

Calling Ms McDonald a leader “of incredible strength, resilience and perseverance”, he said there was a need “to break with the merry-go-round of a century”.

But Tánaiste Micheal Martin criticised the party for nominating Ms McDonald, and described it as “grandstanding”.

“We all know that no-one has the support yet to be elected as taoiseach today. There’s no new government available yet,” he said.

Speaking after she lost her bid, Ms McDonald said the political landscape has been “transformed” in recent years.

“The days of the same two parties controlling not just government, but opposition also for generations are gone and they are not coming back,” she said.

“This election confirmed that 2020 (election) was not a flash in the pan, that it wasn’t simply a once-off election.

“Whether you like it or not, our party Sinn Féin is now a significant, potent force in political life here.

“We are determined to work with others elected to this Dáil, to build and strengthen the alternative to perpetual Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael government.

“Collectively, we were elected on a mandate of change and we have considerable strength.

“Our responsibility now is to collaborate, to co-operate, to work together in common purpose, to advance a platform of progress and force a change of direction from the policies that have brought crisis, hardship and a denial of opportunity for far too many.

“We must also do better at convincing more people, inspiring more people, rallying more people, to the vision of a better, fairer and more equal Ireland, and we will do that.”

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh fared better in his bid to become Ceann Comhairle (Dáil Speaker). Promising to donate part of the giant remuneration package of over €225,000 back to the State, he was defeated only on the third and last count in the secret ballot by Independent Verona Murphy.

The Dáil is now in recess for the Christmas break, and it is unlikely that a government will be formed until mid-January. It is widely expected to be a coalition consisting of the two main outgoing parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, supported by a number of independents.