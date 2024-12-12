Remembering Danny Doherty and Willie Fleming

IRA Volunteers Danny Doherty and Willie Fleming (Derry Brigade) were two men of valour who were killed on active service on December 6th 1984 in a shoot to kill operation by the British occupying forces in the grounds of Gransha Hospital, Derry.

Óglach Danny Doherty (left) originated from the Creggan Estate in Derry. He came from a good republican family that suffered many injustices at the hands of the British occupation.

Danny was destined to join the Irish struggle for freedom. A young nationalist he joined the revolutionary youth movement Na Fianna Éireann at the age of 14 and when he came of age he evolved into the ranks of the Irish Republican Army.

He was captured by the Britain’s lackey free state partners and was imprisoned in Portlaoise Jail for more than three years for membership and possession of explosives. On his release, he rejoined the Republican Movement and was soon at the forefront taking the fight to the Brits as a proactive IRA volunteer within an active service unit in Derry.

Óglach Willie Fleming (right) was born and raised in the Top of the Hill area of Waterside, Derry. Three of Willie’s brothers were republican PoWs and Willie grew up in the midst of a conflict that took its toll on his community and on his family. He joined the ranks of the Fianna at the age of 14 and was an extremely valuable resource to the Derry Brigade staff.

As a member of Fianna Éireann, Willie was always active, either collecting information for the IRA or being active within the organisation. When Willie joined the IRA at 17, he became an invaluable asset, being intelligent, trustworthy and always anxious to play his role in any operation against Crown Forces.

The two gallant IRA volunteers were destined to become friends and close comrades. Both men of valour, they lead from the front on many IRA operations. Sadly both would lose their lives on Thursday the 6th December 1984.

As Danny and Willie were driving on a motorbike through Derry, enemy forces lay in waiting. As they were passing by, an SAS man drove his car into the motorbike dislodging Willie from the pillion seat in the grounds of Gransha Hospital.

As he lay on the ground, two further SAS members shot and executed him, first with 9mm pistols, until they ran out of ammunition, and then with HK 53 sub-machine guns. His autopsy showed that he had four gunshot wounds to his head and 56 to his trunk and torso. When Willie was knocked off the bike it went out of control, throwing the already-shot Danny to the ground. Two more SAS men then continued to empty their weapons into him.

At Danny’s inquest, the coroner stated that Danny had three gunshot wounds to the head and 21 to the trunk. A shoot to kill frenzy by the British occupying forces that saw two brave sons of Ireland lose their lives.

We remember these two gallant IRA volunteers with great pride. In proud and loving memory of Vol. Danny Doherty and Vol. Willie Fleming.

Fuair siad bás ar son saoirse na hÉireann.