PSNI seizes Christmas items in Derry raid

An early morning PSNI police raid targeted a member of the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association in Derry and seized a number of items and money which were stored away for Christmas.

Saoradh said the raid was “aggressive” and “nothing more than an attempt to disrupt a family in the build up to Christmas, and a further attempt to thwart activism in aid of supporting Republican Prisoners”.

A number of electronic devices - some of which are used for school work - were also taken.

They said the raid would not deter IRPWA activists, who have been highlighting the plight of Republican Prisoners over the Christmas period, traditionally the time when prisoners’ issues are to the fore.

Saoradh said it had also been made aware that a number of IRPWA activists in Belfast, and the wife of an IRPWA activist in Derry, had been contacted by MI5 in a bid to disrupt family life and deter political activism.

The IRPWA activists who have been targeted by MI5 have been in highlighting the issues effecting Republican Prisoners,and raising funds to assist and support the families of those held captive.

“Saoradh call on legal representatives of those targeted to publicly challenge these ongoing unaccountable threats to individuals, and highlight the attacks on both personal and family finances,” they said.

“It is no coincidence that Republicans and their family members are receiving these types of messages at Christmas time. Financial hardships and the pressure that comes with this time of year are the main issues that MI5 use to target individuals. It is clear that the British state, its military wing and all its tentacles are at war with the Republican community.”

The party also hit out at the detention of two party members at Glasgow Airport on Saturday, December 7th.

One Saoradh member, who was travelling with his family, was held for almost an hour by two men who identified themselves as MI5.

Simultaneously, the son of another Derry Republican was stopped by the same unit and taken to a separate part of Glasgow Airport.

“The piece of British legislation being used [Section 7] is particularly repressive and takes away the right to remain silent,” Saoradh said.

“It is an offence under British law to refuse to answer the questions put to you. This is an affront to basic human rights.

“This series of events by both British Military Intelligence and their cohorts within Glasgow Airport is not a new method of harassment. They seek only to disrupt life for those who hold a legitimate political outlook.”