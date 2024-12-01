Despite gains, numbers point to right-wing coalition

A Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael-led coalition is now seen as the most likely outcome of the 26 County general election after counting has completed in most constituencies.
So far, 123 out of 174 seats have been filled, with Fianna Fáil ahead on 34 seats, Sinn Féin on 30 and Fine Gael next on 30.
Sinn Féin has enjoyed a strong election and scored several remarkable gains, including winning a historic two seats in Waterford in the form of David Cullinane and Conor McGuinness (pictured, top), but appears to be falling short of the gains needed to lead an alternative administration.
Expected to win up to 40 seats, it has shown for the second general election in succession that it is now a force of equal standing with the two right-wing Civil War rivals, and holding well above the smaller parties on the left.
Coalition discussions are on hold pending the final result, but it is expected that strong transfers between the two main government parties could deliver a seat boost which could allow them to shut out Sinn Féin. However, republican/left transfers and Sinn Féin’s skilful vote management could also deliver surprise extra seats in some constituencies, such as Dublin South-Central.
It means that when all the votes are counted and all 174 TDs elected to the expanded 34th Dáil, the likelihood is that Simon Harris and Micheál Martin’s partnership will continue. The upper hand is expected to be with Fianna Fáil, which is on course to emerge with a handful more seats than Fine Gael.
Sinn Féin could yet secure the second highest share of seats but celebrations about the election outcome have been tempered by results which are lower than exit polls had predicted. But given disastrous local and European election results in June and poor recent polling, it amounts to a comeback success.
The only two incumbent casualties so far are Chris Andrews in Dublin Bay South and Martin Browne in Tipperary South. The party has also lost a seat in Laois, where ousted party stalwart turned independent republican, Brian Stanley, took the last seat (pictured, bottom right)
There have also been three clear gains: Louis O’Hara won a seat in the expanded four-seater of Galway East, Fionntan Ó Súillebháin was elected in the new constituency of Wicklow-Wexford, and Ann Graves is a new Sinn Féin TD in the newly partitioned constituency of Dublin Fingal East.
The Green Party remain the big losers of the election. Of 12 TDs, only party leader Roderic O’Gorman had held on, benefiting from a favourable set of transfers to fend off a strong challenge from Aontú’s Ellen Troy in Dublin West.
One of the biggest shocks of the night is Peadar Toibin’s Aontú, which has doubled its vote and gained a second seat in Mayo, where Paul Lawless (pictured, bottom left) won with the help of transfers from Sinn Fein’s Gerry Murray.
But the most prominent news story of the day’s counting was undoubtedly the very narrow defeat of alleged ganglord Gerry ‘The Hutch’ Monk in Dublin Central, edged out by Labour Party candidate Marie Sherlock for the last seat.
The independent candidate had seemed well poised through much of the lengthy count process to win the final seat in the Dublin Central constituency, winning over 3,000 first preferences.
It had been anticipated that Mr Hutch would not attend the count centre when it had become clear he would not be elected, but he arrived unexpectedly just after three o’clock on Sunday.
His presence caused chaotic scenes as a huge media scrum assembled and followed him around the centre, while security staff struggled to keep control.
Dozens of reporters, photographers and camera operators jostled to get close and shouted questions.
He said: “There’s never a guard (member of the Garda) around when you need one.”
Asked why he thought so many people had voted for him, he replied “Because they are looking for change and if I got elected I would give them the change that they want. I would do what they want.”
Asked why he had attended the count centre, he replied: “What do you think? This is a joke, this is a circus.”
The following are the latest results:
NATIONAL
Fianna Fáil (FF): 21.9% - 34 seats
Fine Gael (FG): 20.8% - 30 seats
Sinn Féin (SF): 19.0% - 30 seats
Soc. Dem: 4.8% - 9 seats
Labour: 4.6% - 8 seats
Aontú: 3.9% - 2 seats
Ind. Ire: 3.6 % - 3 seats
PBP-Sol: 2.8% - 3 seats
Green: 3.0% - 1 seat
Independents: 13.2% - 11 seats
Others: 2.3 %
Carlow-Kilkenny
Seats Filled 1/5
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 120,821
Quota 11,627
John McGuinness (FF) 9,794 - Elected Count 11
Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF) 8,087
Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF) 7,194
Catherine Callaghan (FG) 6,788
Áine Gladney Knox (SF) 6,479
Natasha Newsome Drennan (SF) 5,495
Michael Doyle (FG) 4,955
David Fitzgerald (FG) 4,743
Patricia Stephenson (Soc. Dem.) 3,387
Malcolm Noonan (Green) 2,919
Gary O’Neill (Aontú) 2,378
Seán Ó Hargáin (Labour) 1,725
Eugene McGuinness (Ind.) 1,622
Adrienne Wallace (PBP-Sol) 1,465
Luke O’Connor (Ind.) 1,232
Orla Donohoe (Irish Freedom) 737
Tom Healy (Ind.) 501
David Egan (Liberty Rep.) 169
Noel G. Walsh (Ind.) 65
John O’Leary (Ind.) 26
Cavan-Monaghan
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 64.0%
Electorate 109,152
Quota 11,542
Cathy Bennett (SF) 6,904
Carmel Brady (FG) 4,259
Matt Carthy (SF) 9,363
Feargal Joseph Deery (Ind.) 79
Joseph Duffy (Ind.) 122
Robbie Gallagher (FF) 6,273
Lester James Gordon (Ind.) 921
Emma Hendrick (PBP-Sol) 967
Val Martin (Irish Freedom) 1,258
David Maxwell (FG) 6,199
Jimmy Stavrous Mee (Ind.) 27
Mark Moore (National) 177
Shane Mulligan (Liberty Rep.) 507
Eddie O’Gara (Green) 739
Sarah O’Reilly (Aontú) 5,148
Shane P. O’Reilly (Ind. Ire.) 3,078
T.P. O’Reilly (FG) 4,328
Brendan Smith (FF) 6,653
Niamh Smyth (FF) 5,789
Pauline Tully (SF) 6,455
Clare
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 63.7%
Electorate 96,398
Quota 12,182
Timmy Dooley (FF) 11,313 - Elected Count 13
Cathal Crowe (FF) 8,261 - Elected Count 15
Donna McGettigan (SF) 7,843 - Elected Count 16
Joe Cooney (FG) 7,575 - Elected Count 16
Leonora Carey (FG) 5,251
Róisín Garvey (Green) 3,770
Rita McInerney (FF) 3,473
Eddie Punch (Ind. Ire.) 2,583
Hilary Tonge (Soc Dem) 2,144
Tom Nolan (FG) 2,139
June Dillon (Aontú) 2,099
Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom) 1,282
Caitríona Ní Chatháin (PBP-Sol) 820
Kevin Hassett (Ind.) 670
Matthew Moroney (Ind.) 538
Paddy Murphy (Ind.) 443
Violet-Anne Wynne (Ind.) 310
Amanda Major (Ind.) 205
Michael Loughrey (Irish People) 101
Barry O’Donovan (Rabharta) 87
Cork East
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 57.8%
Electorate 83,545
Quota 9,602
Pat Buckley (SF) 5,901 - Elected Count 12
James O’Connor (FF) 5,891 - Elected Count 10
Mark Stanton (FG) 5,740
Noel McCarthy (FG) 5,364 - - Elected Count 12
Deirdre O’Brien (FF) 5,196
Liam Quaide (Soc Dem) 4,791 - Elected Count 12
William O’Leary (Ind.) 4,615
Mary Linehan Foley (Ind.) 3,805
Mona Stromsoe (Aontú) 1,789
Clíona O’halloran (Green) 1,609
Kathryn Bermingham (Ind. Ire.) 842
Mehdi Özçinar (SF) 671
Asch Ní Fhinn (PBP-Sol) 662
Frank Roche (Ind.) 572
James-Peter O’Sullivan (Irish People) 334
Catherine Lynch (Ind. Ire.) 135
John O’Leary (Ind.) 55
Ross Cannon (Ind.) 37
Cork North-Central
Seats Filled 2/5
Turnout 58.3%
Electorate 102,250
Quota 9,846
Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF) 7,708 - Elected Count 12
Thomas Gould (SF) 7,399 - Elected Count 10
Colm Burke (FG) 5,736
Ken O’Flynn (Ind. Ire.) 5,733
Tony Fitzgerald (FF) 4,084
Mick Barry (PBP-Sol) 3,494
Eoghan Kenny (Labour) 3,329
Joe Lynch (SF) 2,894
Garret Kelleher (FG) 2,790
John Maher (Labour) 2,687
Derek Blighe (Irish Freedom) 2,475
Susan Doyle (Soc Dem) 2,255
Sandra Murphy Kelleher (FF) 2,100
Finian Toomey (Aontú) 1,864
Imelda Daly (FG) 1,311
Oliver Moran (Green) 1,264
Ciarán McCarthy (Soc Dem) 1,228
Rachel Hurley Roche (Ind.) 367
Martin Condon (Ind.) 152
Joseph Peters (Ind.) 107
John Donohoe (Ind.) 94
Cork North-West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 64.1%
Electorate 67,255
Quota 10,712
Aindrias Moynihan (FF) 8,047 - Elected Count 6
Michael Moynihan (FF) 7,678 - Elected Count 6
John Paul O’Shea (FG) 7,603 - Elected Count 6
Michael Creed (FG) 7,321
Nicole Ryan (SF) 5,452
Becky Kealy (Aontú) 3,364
Colette Finn (Green) 1,052
Ellen Barry (Ind. Ire.) 949
Joe Moore (PBP-Sol) 838
Walter Ryan-Purcell (Ind.) 430
John O’Leary (Ind.) 110
Cork South-Central
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 60.1%
Electorate 105,076
Quota 10,451
Micheál Martin (FF) 14,526 - Elected Count 1
Séamus McGrath (FF) 7,794 - Elected Count 10
Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) 6,947 - Elected Count 16
Pádraig Rice (Soc Dem) 5,368 - Elected Count 18
Jerry Buttimer (FG) 4,407 - Elected Count 18
Shane O’Callaghan (FG) 3,664
Mick Finn (Ind.) 3,582
Laura Harmon (Labour) 3,005
Michelle Cowhey Shahid (SF) 2,714
Anna Daly (Aontú) 2,273
Monica Oikeh (Green) 2,156
Úna McCarthy (FG) 2,078
Shane Patrick Laird (PBP-Sol) 876
Ted Neville (National Party) 858
Margaret Kenneally (FF) 726
Paudie Dineen (Ind.) 543
Lorna Bogue (Rabharta) 425
Veronica Houlihan (Ind. Ire.) 348
Graham De Barra (Ind.) 217
Valerie Ward (Ind. Ire.) 104
John O’Leary (Ind.) 58
Tony Field (Ind.) 35
Cork South-West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 63.9%
Electorate 74,364
Quota 11,824
Michael Collins (Ind. Ire.) 11,002 - Elected Count 8
Holly Cairns (Soc Dem) 9,421 - Elected Count 10
Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) 9,115 - Elected Count 11
Noel O’Donovan (FG) 6,122
Tim Lombard (FG) 5,003
Alan Coleman (Ind.) 2,191
Clare O’Callaghan (SF) 1,448
Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha (SF) 835
Máiréad Ruane (Aontú) 707
Evie Nevin (Labour) 436
Zoe Laplaud (PBP-Sol) 349
Mary Ryder (Green) 349
Deborah O’Driscoll (Irish People) 287
John O’Leary (Ind.) 29
Donegal
Seats Filled 2/5
Turnout 58.9%
Electorate 131,306
Quota 12,771
Pearse Doherty (SF) 18,898 - Elected Count 1
Pat The Cope Gallagher (FF) 10,024
Pádraig MacLochlainn (SF) 9,799 - Elected Count 2
Charlie McConalogue (FF) 8,019
Charles Ward, (100% Redress) 6,862
Thomas Pringle (Ind.) 5,289
Nikki Bradley (FG) 3,658
Noel Jordan (SF) 3,321
John McNulty (FG) 3,247
Mary T. Sweeney, Aontú 2,469
Niall McConnell (Ind.) 1,565
Nuala Carr, Green 880
Carol Gallagher (PBP-Sol) 606
Kim McMenamin (Irish People) 531
Eamon McGee (Irish Freedom) 383
Gerry McKeever (Ind.) 342
Frank O’Donnell (Ind.) 313
Claudia Kennedy (FF) 273
Vincent J Bradley (Ind.) 111
Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind.) 34
Dublin Bay North
Seats Filled 2/5
Turnout 59.8%
Electorate 110,574
Quota 10,929
Cian O’Callaghan (Soc Dem) 9,738 - Elected Count 8
Denise Mitchell (SF) 9,012 - Elected Count 11
Tom Brabazon (FF) 6,854
Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) 5,955
Deirdre Heney (FF) 5,509
Aoibhinn Tormey (FG) 5,313
Mícheál MacDonncha (SF) 3,892
Barry Heneghan (Ind.) 3,602
Shane Folan (Labour) 2,921
James Morris (Aontú) 2,460
David Healy (Green) 2,107
Bernard Mulvany (PBP-Sol) 2,046
John Lyons (Ind.) 1,829
Michael Burke (Ind.) 1,379
Paul Christopher Fitzsimons (Irish Freedom) 1,116
Brian Garrigan (Ind.) 747
Kevin Coyle (Ind.) 547
Jamie McGlue (Ind.) 252
Diarmaid Ó Conoráin (Ind.) 185
Stephen Doyle (Ind.) 104
Dublin Bay South
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 47.8%
Electorate 83,689
Quota 7,957
James Geoghegan (FG) 6,060 - Elected Count 9
Ivana Bacik (Labour) 5,684 - Elected Count 9
Jim O’Callaghan (FF) 5,536 - Elected Count 10
Chris Andrews (SF) 4,875
Emma Blain (FG) 4,102
Eoin Hayes (Soc Dem) 3,615 - Elected Count 12
Hazel Chu (Green) 3,250
Kate O’Connell (Ind.) 1,772
Nick Delehanty (Ind.) 1,542
Brigid Purcell (PBP-Sol) 1,339
Alan Healy (Aontú) 956
Mannix Flynn (Ind.) 479
Peter Dooley (Ind.) 358
Lauralee Doyle (Irish People) 150
Daniel Pocock (Ind.) 27
John Dominic Keigher (Ind.) 23
David Hennessy (Ind.) 16
Dublin Central
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 52.3%
Electorate 63,190
Quota 6,551
Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 6,389 - Elected Count 3
Paschal Donohoe (FG) 5,493 - Elected Count 10
Gary Gannon (Soc Dem) 4,35 - Elected Count 8
Gerard Hutch (Ind.) 3,098
Marie Sherlock (Labour) 2,465 - Elected Count 11
Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 2,344
Neasa Hourigan (Green) 1,952
Malachy Steenson (Ind.) 1,602
Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (PBP-Sol) 1,471
Clare Daly (Ind 4 ) 1,317
Janice Boylan (SF) 1,257
Ian Noel Smyth (Aontú) 715
Andrew Kelly (Communist) 298
Dublin Fingal East
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 60.9%
Electorate 62,465
Quota 9,475
Darragh O’Brien (FF) 8,906 - Elected Count 7
Ann Graves (SF) 5,450 - Elected Count 11
Duncan Smith (Labour) 5,396 - Elected Count 11
Alan Farrell (FG) 5,379
Joan Hopkins (Soc Dem) 4,025
Dean Mulligan (Ind 4 ) 2,234
Margaret McGovern (Aontú) 1,549
Ian Carey (Green) 1,383
Manju Devi (FF) 940
Darren Jack Kelly (Ind.) 834
Ollie Power (PBP-Sol) 750
Victoria Byrne (Irish Freedom) 513
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 308
Tony ‘Theo’ Donnelly (Ind.) 149
Fergal O’Connell (Ind.) 83
Dublin Fingal West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 58.9%
Electorate 51,455
Quota 7,530
Louise O’Reilly (SF) 6,965 - Elected Count 4
Robert O’Donoghue (Labour) 5,044 - Elected Count 6
Grace Boland (FG) 4,583 - Elected Count 6
Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 4,417
Tony Murphy (Ind.) 3,588
Joe O’Brien (Green) 1,844
Bryn Edwards (PBP-Sol) 1,392
Robbie Loughlin (Aontú) 1,163
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 417
John Oakes (Irish Freedom) 392
Mark Joseph Parsons (Irish People) 157
Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor (Ind.) 155
Dublin Mid-West
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 55.9%
Electorate 85,769
Quota 7,913
Eoin Ó Broin (SF) 9,892 - Elected Count 1
Mark Ward (SF) 5,323 - Elected Count 9
Emer Higgins (FG) 4,798 - Elected Count 12
Shane Moynihan (FF) 4,746 - Elected Count 13
Vicki Casserly (FG) 3,723
Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Ind.) 3,646 - Elected Count 13
Eoin Ó Broin (Soc Dem) 2,907
Gino Kenny (PBP-Sol) 2,608
Francis Timmons (Labour) 2,270
Linda De Courcy (Ind. Ire.) 1,823
Colm Quinn (Aontú) 1,492
Glen Moore (Irish Freedom) 1,435
Alan Hayes (Ind.) 855
Lynda Prendergast (FF) 850
Karla Doran (Green) 637
Robert Coyle (Irish People) 348
Seanán Ó Coistín (Ind.) 123
Dublin North-West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 56.5%
Electorate 58,462
Quota 8,184
Dessie Ellis (SF) 5,562 - Elected Count 9
Rory Hearne (Soc Dem) 4,631 - Elected Count 9
Cathleen Carney Boud (SF) 4,503
Paul McAuliffe (FF) 4,463 - Elected Count 9
Noel Rock (FG) 3,893
Conor Reddy (PBP-Sol) 2,917
Gavin Pepper (Ind.) 1,820
Edward MacManus (Aontú) 1,367
Stephen Redmond (National Party) 1,209
Caroline Conroy (Green) 943
John Nisbet (Labour) 779
Diarmuid MacDubhghlais (Ind.) 463
Ian Croft (Communist) 183
Dublin Rathdown
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 60.6%
Electorate 80,852
Quota 9,752
Neale Richmond (FG) 10,044 - Elected Count 1
Maeve O’Connell (FG) 6,375 - Elected Count 10
Shay Brennan (FF) 5,913 - Elected Count 10
Michael Fleming (Ind.) 4,380
Sinéad Gibney (Soc Dem) 4,277 - Elected Count 10
Catherine Martin (Green) 4,146
Shaun Tracey (SF) 3,551
Lettie McCarthy (Labour) 3,043
Liam Coughlan (Aontú) 1,808
Alan Shatter (Ind.) 1,783
Elaine Dunne (FF) 1,417
Síomha Ní Aonghusa (PBP-Sol) 1,336
Garrett McCafferty (National Party) 367
Kevin Daly (Ind.) 253
Conor Murphy (Ind.) 66
Dublin South-Central
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 49.1%
Electorate 77,072
Quota 7,469
Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) 4,497 - Elected Count 15
Catherine Ardagh (FF) 3,988 - Elected Count 14
Máire Devine (SF) 3,854 - Elected Count 15
Jen Cummings (Soc Dem) 7,404 - Elected Count 15
Hazel De Nortúin (PBP-Sol) 3,331
Dáithí Doolan (SF) 3,290
Mary Seery Kearney (FG) 3,056
Joan Collins (Right 2 Change) 2,907
Darragh Moriarty (Labour) 2,476
Patrick Costello (Green) 2,267
Aisling Considine (Aontú) 1,474
Barry Ward (Irish Freedom) 751
Philip Sutcliffe (Ind. Ire.) 686
Dolores Webster (Ind.) 549
Jina Ahearne (Irish People) 321
Richard Murray (Ind.) 264
Rebecca Hendrick (Ind. Ire.) 172
John Paul Murphy (Rabharta) 114
Dublin South-West
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 58.7%
Electorate 114,832
Quota 11,138
Seán Crowe (SF) 9,869 - Elected Count 6
Colm Brophy (FG) 8,498 - Elected Count 7
John Lahart (FF) 8,263 - Elected Count 10
Ciarán Ahern (Labour) 5,788 - Elected Count 11
Paul Murphy (PBP-Sol) 5,081 - Elected Count 11
Teresa Costello (FF) 4,747
Sarah Barnes (FG) 4,286
Niamh Whelan (SF) 4,031
Ross O’mullane (Soc Dem) 3,928
Alan Edge (Ind.) 3,649
Saoirse Ní Chónaráin (Aontú) 2,599
Patrick Holohan (Ind.) 2,457
Francis Noel Duffy (Green) 1,931
Yan MacOireachtaigh (National Party) 1,450
Niall Hade (Ind.) 129
Colm O’keeffe (Ind.) 117
Dublin West
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 57.1%
Electorate 78,034
Quota 7,373
Jack Chambers (FF) 9,446 - Elected Count 1
Paul Donnelly (SF) 7,731 - Elected Count 1
Emer Currie (FG) 6,791 - Elected Count 2
Ruth Coppinger (PBP-Sol) 3,552 - Elected Count 13
Roderic O’Gorman (Green) 2,909 - Elected Count 13
John Walsh (Labour) 2,455
Ellen Troy (Aontú) 2,453
Ellen Murphy (Soc Dem) 2,168
Breda Hanaphy (SF) 1,567
Tania Doyle (Ind.) 1,339
Patrick Quinlan (National Party) 1,149
Natalie Treacy (Ind.) 969
Susanne Delaney (Ind.) 816
Lorna Nolan (FF) 412
Umar Al-Qadri (Ind.) 381
John Forde (Ind.) 98
Dún Laoghaire
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 58.6%
Electorate 95,462
Quota 11,134
Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) 11,685 - Elected Count 1
Cormac Devlin (FF) 8,831 - Elected Count 7
Barry Ward (FG) 8,337 - Elected Count 7
Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP-Sol) 6,795 - Elected Count 7
Shane O’Brien (SF) 4,995
Ossian Smyth (Green) 4,297
Hugo Mills (Soc Dem) 4,192
Martha Fanning (Labour) 3,169
Mairéad Tóibín (Aontú) 2,376
Cathy Lynch (Irish People) 649
Michael O’Doherty (Ind.) 343
Galway East
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 62.2%
Electorate 87,791
Quota 10,843
Albert Dolan (FF) 10,140 - Elected Count 8
Seán Canney (Ind.) 10,030 - Elected Count 6
Louis O’Hara (SF) 7,459 - Elected Count 11
Peter Roche (FG) 5,521 - Elected Count 11
Declan Geraghty (Ind. Ire.) 5,150
Anne Rabbitte (FF) 4,056
Clodagh Higgins (FG) 3,458
Niamh Madden (FG) 2,765
Luke Silke (Aontú) 1,554
Eoin Madden (Green) 1,263
Conor Burke (PBP-Sol) 1,238
David O’Reilly (Irish People) 610
Paul Madden (Ind.) 585
Fergal Landy (Ind.) 385
Galway West
Seats Filled 2/5
Turnout 58.5%
Electorate 103,713
Quota 10,047
Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,164 - Elected Count 11
John Connolly (FF) 7,192
Noel Grealish (Ind.) 6,887
Catherine Connolly (Ind.) 6,747 - Elected Count 11
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 6,011
Noel Thomas (Ind. Ire.) 5,700
Seán Kyne (FG) 5,335
Gráinne Seoige (FF) 2,929
Mike Cubbard (Ind.) 2,219
Eibhlín Seoighthe (Soc. Dem.) 2,172
Helen Ogbu (Labour) 1,973
Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 1,839
Pádraig Lenihan (Aontú) 1,233
Maisie McMaster (PBP-Sol) 905
Aj Cahill (Irish People) 469
Doran McMahon (Irish Freedom) 450
Patrick Feeney (Ind.) 52
Kerry
Seats Filled 3/5
Turnout 65.4%
Electorate 120,868
Quota 13,083
Michael Healy-Rae (Ind.) 18,596 - Elected Count 1
Pa Daly (SF) 11,647 - Elected Count 7
Norma Foley (FF) 10,302
Danny Healy-Rae (Ind.) 8,603 - Elected Count 11
Michael Cahill (FF) 8,266
Billy O’Shea (FG) 7,932
Linda Gordon Kelleher (FF) 2,024
Cleo Murphy (Green) 1,982
Mike Kennedy (Labour) 1,826
Michelle Keane (Ind.) 1,530
Catherina O’Sullivan (Aontú) 1,437
Stephanie O’Shea (SF) 1,114
Cian Prendiville (PBP-Sol) 1,012
Thomas McEllistrim (Ind. Ire.) 983
Brandon Begley (Irish Freedom) 738
Mary Fitzgibbon (Ind.) 469
John O’Leary (Ind.) 34
Kildare North
Seats Filled 1/5
Turnout 60.4%
Electorate 95,055
Quota 9,505
James Lawless (FF) 8,734 - Elected Count 1
Aidan Farrelly (Soc. Dem.) 7,611
Réada Cronin (SF) 6,806
Naoise Ó Cearúil (FF) 5,872
Joe Neville (FG) 5,553
Bernard Durkan (FG) 4,632
Angela Feeney (Labour) 3,337
Evie Sammon (FG) 3,111
Una O’Connor (Aontú) 2,174
Bill Clear (Ind.) 2,906
Vincent P. Martin (Green) 2,059
Gerry Waters (Irish Freedom) 1,254
Caroline Hogan (SF) 1,244
Leah Whelan (PBP-Sol) 1,156
Avril Corcoran (Irish People) 533
Sean Gill (Communist) 67
Kildare South
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 74,243
Quota 10,734
Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) - Ceann Comhairle Automatically Returned
Martin Heydon (FG) 9,262 - Elected Count 11
Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 7,489
Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh (SF) 7,241 - Elected Count 12
Mark Wall (Labour) 6,654 - Elected Count 12
Chris Pender (Soc Dem) 3,157
Cathal Berry (Ind.) 3,007
Melissa Byrne (Aontú) 1,677
Anthony Casey (Irish Freedom) 957
Willie Carton (Ind. Ire.) 955
Patricia Ryan (Ind.) 678
Monaa K. Sood (Green) 585
Tom McDonnell (Ind.) 499
Robert Cosgrave (PBP-Sol) 498
Leanne O’Neill (Ind.) 152
Edel Doran (Ind. Ire.) 123
Laois
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 58.5%
Electorate 65,873
Quota 9,570
William Aird (FG) 9,269 - Elected Count 5
Seán Fleming (FF) 8,123 - Elected Count 8
Brian Stanley (Ind.) 6,782 - Elected Count 8
Maria McCormack (SF) 4,914
Aisling Moran (Ind.) 2,970
Elaine Mullally (Ind.) 2,438
Mary Hande (Aontú) 1,038
Rosie Palmer (Green) 747
Ken Mooney (PBP-Sol) 745
Pauline Flanagan (Ind.) 578
Austin Stack (FF) 502
Jason Lynch (Ind.) 170
Limerick City
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 54.7%
Electorate 77,735
Quota 8,435
Willie O’Dea (FF) 8,214 - Elected Count 6
Kieran O’Donnell (FG) 6,133 - Elected Count 10
Maurice Quinlivan (SF) 5,936 - Elected Count 13
Dee Ryan (FF) 2,831
Maria Byrne (FG) 2,813
Elisa O’Donovan (Soc Dem) 2,808
Conor Sheehan (Labour) 2,733 - Elected Count 15
Frankie Daly (Ind.) 2,034
Sarah Beasley (Aontú) 1,977
Brian Leddin (Green) 1,782
Paul Gavan (SF) 1,378
Dean Quinn (Irish People) 965
Ruairí Fahy (PBP-Sol) 720
Esther Aherne (Ind. Ire.) 688
Melanie Cleary (Ind.) 636
Michelle Hayes (Ind.) 394
Dean Lillis (Ind.) 132
Limerick County
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 61.1%
Electorate 75,018
Quota 11,385
Patrick O’Donovan (FG) 11,563 - Elected Count 1
Richard O’Donoghue (Ind. Ire.) 10,540 - Elected Count 9
Niall Collins (FF) 9,284 - Elected Count 13
Joanne Collins (SF) 6,005
Bridie Collins (FF) 1,687
Noreen Stokes (FG) 1,511
Michael Ryan (Aontú) 1,309
Jim Barrett (Ind.) 913
Rob O’Donnell (Green) 873
Richie Crehan (Ind.) 565
Laura Fahy (PBP-Sol) 413
Lorraine O’Sullivan (Irish People) 281
Donna O’Loughlin (Irish Freedom) 256
Gerben Uunk (Animal Welfare) 254
April Sheehan Corkery (Ind.) 82
Longford-Westmeath
Seats Filled 1/5
Turnout 58.4%
Electorate 106,814
Quota 10,315
Peter Burke (FG) 10,864 - Elected Count 1
Robert Troy (FF) 8,116
Kevin Boxer Moran (Ind.) 8,056
Micheál Carrigy (FG) 7,090
Sorca Clarke (SF) 6,998
Joe Flaherty (FF) 5,231
Paul Hogan (Ind. Ire.) 2,956
Barry Campion (SF) 2,344
Gerry Warnock (Ind.) 2,262
Laura O’Neill (Aontú) 1,926
Fidelma Bennett (Labour) 1,574
Dave Smyth (PBP-Sol) 960
Louise Heavin (Ind.) 915
Margaret Alacoque Maguire (Irish Freedom) 864
Dympna Cunniffe (FF) 528
Tanya Cannon (FG) 507
Carol Okeke (Green) 464
Paul Bradley (Ind.) 115
Charlotte Keenan (Ind.) 66
Donal Jackson (Ind.) 48
Louth
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 61.5%
Electorate 104,799
Quota 10,623
Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) 8,728
Joanna Byrne (SF) 8,169
Ged Nash (Labour) 7,594
Erin McGreehan (FF) 5,772
Paula Butterly (FG) 5,646
Alison Comyn (FF) 4,913
John McGahon (FG) 4,021
Antóin Watters (SF) 3,767
Kevin Callan (Ind.) 3,223
Hermann Kelly (Irish Freedom) 2,546
Michael O’Dowd (Aontú) 2,330
James Renaghan (PBP-Sol) 1,671
Niall McCreanor (Soc Dem) 1,547
Marianne Butler (Green) 1,504
David Brennan (Ind.) 671
Thomas Clare (Ind.) 416
Ryan McKeown (Ind. Ire.) 305
Tracy Marie O’Hanlon (Ind.) 234
David Bradley (Ind.) 157
Peter-James Nugent (Ind.) 149
Derek McElearney (Irish People) 119
Alan Fagan (Ind.) 114
Albert David Byrne (Ind.) 99
David Carroll (Ind.) 40
Mayo
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 63.6%
Electorate 112,205
Quota 11,812
Rose Conway-Walsh (SF) 10,117 - Elected Count 6
Alan Dillon (FG) 9,517 - Elected Count 6
Dara Calleary (FF) 8,620 - Elected Count 8
Mark Duffy (FG) 6,009
Keira Keogh (FG) 5,830 - Elected Count 11
Lisa Chambers (FF) 5,584
Patsy O’Brien (Ind.) 5,229
Paul Lawless (Aontú) 4,482 - Elected Count 11
Gerry Murray (SF) 3,600
Martina Jennings (FG) 3,488
Stephen Kerr (Ind.) 3,289
Chris Maxwell (Ind. Ire.) 2,488
Joe Daly (PBP-Sol) 1,199
Mícheál Boxty Ó Conaill (Green) 925
Gerry Loftus (Ind.) 423
Sean Forkin (Ind.) 66
Meath East
Seats Filled 2/4
Turnout 59.7%
Electorate 84,272
Quota 9,997
Helen McEntee (FG) 9,957 - Elected Count 5
Darren O’Rourke (SF) 8,175 - Elected Count 10
Thomas Byrne (FF) 6,403
Gillian Toole (Ind.) 4,459
Emer Tóibín (Aontú) 3,281
Caroline O’Reilly (FF) 3,223
Sharon Tolan (FG) 3,176
Maria White (SF) 2,894
Joseph Bonner (Ind.) 2,771
Eilish Balfe (Labour) 2,048
Clara McCormack (PBP-Sol) 1,380
Ruadháin Bonham (Green) 845
Jean Murray (National Party) 652
Carolyn Fahy, (Animal Welfare) 207
Charles Patrick Bobbett (Ind.) 186
Sivakumar Murugadoss (Ind.) 135
Barbara Reid (Liberty Rep.) 119
Raymond Westlake (Ind.) 72
Meath West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 65,148
Quota 9,427
Johnny Guirke (SF) 8,604 - Elected Count 3
Peadar Tóibín (Aontú) 7,563 - Elected Count 4
Aisling Dempsey (FF) 6,535 - Elected Count 5
Linda Nelson Murray (FG) 6,164
Noel French (Ind.) 3,969
Ronan Moore (Soc Dem) 2,542
Séamus McMenamin (Green) 568
Finbar Lynch (PBP-Sol) 505
Sandy Gallagher (Labour) 420
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 416
Ian McGauley (Irish People) 216
Damien Reilly (Ind.) 203
Offaly
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 59.8%
Electorate 62,931
Quota 9,347
Carol Nolan (Ind.) 8,282 - Elected Count 5
John Clendennen (FG) 6,580 - Elected Count 7
Tony McCormack (FF) 6,349 - Elected Count 7
Aoife Masterson (SF) 6,211
Eddie Fitzpatrick (Ind.) 2,961
Claire Murray (FF) 2,564
Fergus McDonnell (Ind. Ire.) 2,074
Pippa Hackett (Green) 925
Keishia Taylor (PBP-Sol) 576
Mike Boylan (Ind.) 546
Maureen Ward (Aontú) 317
Roscommon-Galway
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 65.9%
Electorate 62,727
Quota 10,283
Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind. Ire.) 12,002 - Elected Count 1
Claire Kerrane (SF) 8,039 - Elected Count 7
Martin Daly (FF) 7,283 - Elected Count 7
Aisling Dolan (FG) 4,843
Eugene Murphy (Ind.) 4,327
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) 2,164
Andrew Mannion (PBP-Sol) 814
Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 789
Martina O’Connor (Green) 441
Alan Sweeney (Irish People) 224
Vincent Beirne (Ind.) 202
Sligo-Leitrim
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 60.9%
Electorate 94,040
Quota 11,381
Frank Feighan (FG) 8,980 - Elected Count 11
Martin Kenny (SF) 7,764
Michael Clarke (Ind. Ire.) 5,979
Eamon Scanlon (FF) 5,913
Chris MacManus (SF) 5,173
Edel McSharry (FF) 4,466
Marian Harkin (Ind.) 4,347
Paddy O’Rourke (FF) 4,066
Marie Casserly (Ind.) 2,419
Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) 2,086
Gino O’Boyle (PBP-Sol) 1,657
Graham Monaghan (Aontú) 1,112
Des Guckian (Ind.) 887
Michael Kelly (Irish Freedom) 770
Bláithín Gallagher (Green) 725
Molly Candon (Animal Welfare) 423
Caroline Corcoran (Ind. Ire.) 69
Diarmuid MacConville (Ind.) 64
Tipperary North
Seats Filled 1/3
Turnout 65.7%
Electorate 70,214
Quota 11,442
Michael Lowry (Ind.) 12,538 - Elected Count 1
Alan Kelly (Labour) 7,072
Ryan O’Meara (FF) 5,654
Michael Smith (FF) 4,918
Phyll Bugler (FG) 4,423
Jim Ryan (Ind.) 3,743
Dan Harty (SF) 3,015
Evan Barry (SF) 1,332
Francis O’Toole (Aontú) 890
Iva Pocock (Green) 731
Diana O’Dwyer (PBP-Sol) 632
Peter Madden (Irish People) 437
Justin Roundy Phelan (Ind.) 200
Liam Minehan (Ind.) 182
Tipperary South
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 60.6%
Electorate 68,247
Quota 10,270
Mattie McGrath (Ind.) 10,014 - Elected Count 2
Michael Murphy (FG) 8,371 - Elected Count 6
Imelda Goldsboro (FF) 5,838
Martin Browne (SF) 4,937
Séamus Healy (Ind.) 4,795 - Elected Count 6
John O’Heney (Ind.) 3,692
Michael Chicken Brennan (Labour) 1,731
Myriam Madigan (Green) 584
Rosemary McGlone (Aontú) 486
John McGrath (National Party) 316
Nadaline Webster (Ind. Ire.) 161
Bill Fitzgerald (Ind.) 154
Waterford
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 55.6%
Electorate 97,153
Quota 10,731
David Cullinane (SF) 11,936 - Elected Count 1
John Cummins (FG) 10,376 - Elected Count 9
Mary Butler (FF) 9,962 - Elected Count 10
Conor D. McGuinness (SF) 5,791 - Elected Count 12
Matt Shanahan (Ind.) 5,355
Mary Roche (Soc Dem) 2,717
Marc Ó Cathasaigh (Green) 1,671
Ronan Cleary (Aontú) 1,664
Sadhbh O’Neill (Labour) 1,500
Frank Conway (Ind.) 715
Patrick Curtin (PBP-Sol) 643
Killian Mangan (Ind.) 620
John D. Walsh (Irish People) 482
Aaron Joyce (Ind.) 162
Mark O’Neill (Ind.) 56
Wexford
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 61.6%
Electorate 85,744
Quota 10,502
Verona Murphy (Ind.) 11,340 - Elected Count 1
James Browne (FF) 8,596 - Elected Count 11
Johnny Mythen (SF) 7,633 - Elected Count 11
George Lawlor (Labour) 7,228 - Elected Count 11
Cathal Byrne (FG) 4,891
Jim Codd (Aontú) 3,775
Bridín Murphy (FG) 2,997
Michael Sheehan (Ind.) 1,623
Mick Wallace (Ind 4 ) 1,615
Martina Stafford (PBP-Sol) 782
Peadar McDonald (Green) 731
Jackser Owens (Ind.) 498
Jason Murphy (National Party) 333
Michelle O’Neill (FF) 296
Stephen Power (Irish People) 170
Wicklow
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 67.8%
Electorate 84,669
Quota 11,415
Simon Harris (FG) 16,869 - Elected Count 1
John Brady (SF) 8,450
Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem) 7,699
Stephen Donnelly (FF) 3,553
Shay Cullen (Ind.) 3,232
Edward Timmins (FG) 3,050
Joe Behan (Ind.) 2,909
Steven Matthews (Green) 2,366
Paul O’Brien (Labour) 2,009
Gerry O’Neill (Ind.) 1,963
Rob Carry (Ind.) 1,597
Ciarán Hogan (Aontú) 1,267
Kellie McConnell (PBP-Sol) 1,259
Philip Dwyer (Ind.) 435
Michaela Keddy (Irish People) 242
Charlie Keddy (Ind.) 141
Dominic Plant (Ind.) 21
Sean O’Leary (Ind.) 9
Wicklow-Wexford
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 61.2%
Electorate 63,003
Quota 9,560
Brian Brennan (FG) 8,820 - Elected Count 6
Malcolm Byrne (FF) 8,311- Elected Count 6
Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin (SF) 7,719 - Elected Count 6
Pat Kennedy (FF) 5,478
Peir Leonard (Ind.) 3,824
Sinéad Boland (Aontú) 1,350
Aislinn O’Keeffe (PBP-Sol) 1,021
Ann Walsh (Green) 897
Frances Lawlor (Ind. Ire.) 648
Ilse-Maria Nolan (Ind.) 168