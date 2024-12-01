Despite gains, numbers point to right-wing coalition

A Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael-led coalition is now seen as the most likely outcome of the 26 County general election after counting has completed in most constituencies.

So far, 123 out of 174 seats have been filled, with Fianna Fáil ahead on 34 seats, Sinn Féin on 30 and Fine Gael next on 30.

Sinn Féin has enjoyed a strong election and scored several remarkable gains, including winning a historic two seats in Waterford in the form of David Cullinane and Conor McGuinness (pictured, top), but appears to be falling short of the gains needed to lead an alternative administration.

Expected to win up to 40 seats, it has shown for the second general election in succession that it is now a force of equal standing with the two right-wing Civil War rivals, and holding well above the smaller parties on the left.

Coalition discussions are on hold pending the final result, but it is expected that strong transfers between the two main government parties could deliver a seat boost which could allow them to shut out Sinn Féin. However, republican/left transfers and Sinn Féin’s skilful vote management could also deliver surprise extra seats in some constituencies, such as Dublin South-Central.

It means that when all the votes are counted and all 174 TDs elected to the expanded 34th Dáil, the likelihood is that Simon Harris and Micheál Martin’s partnership will continue. The upper hand is expected to be with Fianna Fáil, which is on course to emerge with a handful more seats than Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin could yet secure the second highest share of seats but celebrations about the election outcome have been tempered by results which are lower than exit polls had predicted. But given disastrous local and European election results in June and poor recent polling, it amounts to a comeback success.

The only two incumbent casualties so far are Chris Andrews in Dublin Bay South and Martin Browne in Tipperary South. The party has also lost a seat in Laois, where ousted party stalwart turned independent republican, Brian Stanley, took the last seat (pictured, bottom right)

There have also been three clear gains: Louis O’Hara won a seat in the expanded four-seater of Galway East, Fionntan Ó Súillebháin was elected in the new constituency of Wicklow-Wexford, and Ann Graves is a new Sinn Féin TD in the newly partitioned constituency of Dublin Fingal East.

The Green Party remain the big losers of the election. Of 12 TDs, only party leader Roderic O’Gorman had held on, benefiting from a favourable set of transfers to fend off a strong challenge from Aontú’s Ellen Troy in Dublin West.

One of the biggest shocks of the night is Peadar Toibin’s Aontú, which has doubled its vote and gained a second seat in Mayo, where Paul Lawless (pictured, bottom left) won with the help of transfers from Sinn Fein’s Gerry Murray.

But the most prominent news story of the day’s counting was undoubtedly the very narrow defeat of alleged ganglord Gerry ‘The Hutch’ Monk in Dublin Central, edged out by Labour Party candidate Marie Sherlock for the last seat.

The independent candidate had seemed well poised through much of the lengthy count process to win the final seat in the Dublin Central constituency, winning over 3,000 first preferences.

It had been anticipated that Mr Hutch would not attend the count centre when it had become clear he would not be elected, but he arrived unexpectedly just after three o’clock on Sunday.

His presence caused chaotic scenes as a huge media scrum assembled and followed him around the centre, while security staff struggled to keep control.

Dozens of reporters, photographers and camera operators jostled to get close and shouted questions.

He said: “There’s never a guard (member of the Garda) around when you need one.”

Asked why he thought so many people had voted for him, he replied “Because they are looking for change and if I got elected I would give them the change that they want. I would do what they want.”

Asked why he had attended the count centre, he replied: “What do you think? This is a joke, this is a circus.”



The following are the latest results:





NATIONAL





Fianna Fáil (FF): 21.9% - 34 seats

Fine Gael (FG): 20.8% - 30 seats

Sinn Féin (SF): 19.0% - 30 seats

Soc. Dem: 4.8% - 9 seats

Labour: 4.6% - 8 seats

Aontú: 3.9% - 2 seats

Ind. Ire: 3.6 % - 3 seats

PBP-Sol: 2.8% - 3 seats

Green: 3.0% - 1 seat

Independents: 13.2% - 11 seats

Others: 2.3 %





Carlow-Kilkenny





Seats Filled 1/5

Turnout 58.2%

Electorate 120,821

Quota 11,627





John McGuinness (FF) 9,794 - Elected Count 11

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF) 8,087

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF) 7,194

Catherine Callaghan (FG) 6,788

Áine Gladney Knox (SF) 6,479

Natasha Newsome Drennan (SF) 5,495

Michael Doyle (FG) 4,955

David Fitzgerald (FG) 4,743

Patricia Stephenson (Soc. Dem.) 3,387

Malcolm Noonan (Green) 2,919

Gary O’Neill (Aontú) 2,378

Seán Ó Hargáin (Labour) 1,725

Eugene McGuinness (Ind.) 1,622

Adrienne Wallace (PBP-Sol) 1,465

Luke O’Connor (Ind.) 1,232

Orla Donohoe (Irish Freedom) 737

Tom Healy (Ind.) 501

David Egan (Liberty Rep.) 169

Noel G. Walsh (Ind.) 65

John O’Leary (Ind.) 26





Cavan-Monaghan





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 64.0%

Electorate 109,152

Quota 11,542





Cathy Bennett (SF) 6,904

Carmel Brady (FG) 4,259

Matt Carthy (SF) 9,363

Feargal Joseph Deery (Ind.) 79

Joseph Duffy (Ind.) 122

Robbie Gallagher (FF) 6,273

Lester James Gordon (Ind.) 921

Emma Hendrick (PBP-Sol) 967

Val Martin (Irish Freedom) 1,258

David Maxwell (FG) 6,199

Jimmy Stavrous Mee (Ind.) 27

Mark Moore (National) 177

Shane Mulligan (Liberty Rep.) 507

Eddie O’Gara (Green) 739

Sarah O’Reilly (Aontú) 5,148

Shane P. O’Reilly (Ind. Ire.) 3,078

T.P. O’Reilly (FG) 4,328

Brendan Smith (FF) 6,653

Niamh Smyth (FF) 5,789

Pauline Tully (SF) 6,455





Clare





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 63.7%

Electorate 96,398

Quota 12,182





Timmy Dooley (FF) 11,313 - Elected Count 13

Cathal Crowe (FF) 8,261 - Elected Count 15

Donna McGettigan (SF) 7,843 - Elected Count 16

Joe Cooney (FG) 7,575 - Elected Count 16

Leonora Carey (FG) 5,251

Róisín Garvey (Green) 3,770

Rita McInerney (FF) 3,473

Eddie Punch (Ind. Ire.) 2,583

Hilary Tonge (Soc Dem) 2,144

Tom Nolan (FG) 2,139

June Dillon (Aontú) 2,099

Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom) 1,282

Caitríona Ní Chatháin (PBP-Sol) 820

Kevin Hassett (Ind.) 670

Matthew Moroney (Ind.) 538

Paddy Murphy (Ind.) 443

Violet-Anne Wynne (Ind.) 310

Amanda Major (Ind.) 205

Michael Loughrey (Irish People) 101

Barry O’Donovan (Rabharta) 87





Cork East





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 57.8%

Electorate 83,545

Quota 9,602





Pat Buckley (SF) 5,901 - Elected Count 12

James O’Connor (FF) 5,891 - Elected Count 10

Mark Stanton (FG) 5,740

Noel McCarthy (FG) 5,364 - - Elected Count 12

Deirdre O’Brien (FF) 5,196

Liam Quaide (Soc Dem) 4,791 - Elected Count 12

William O’Leary (Ind.) 4,615

Mary Linehan Foley (Ind.) 3,805

Mona Stromsoe (Aontú) 1,789

Clíona O’halloran (Green) 1,609

Kathryn Bermingham (Ind. Ire.) 842

Mehdi Özçinar (SF) 671

Asch Ní Fhinn (PBP-Sol) 662

Frank Roche (Ind.) 572

James-Peter O’Sullivan (Irish People) 334

Catherine Lynch (Ind. Ire.) 135

John O’Leary (Ind.) 55

Ross Cannon (Ind.) 37





Cork North-Central





Seats Filled 2/5

Turnout 58.3%

Electorate 102,250

Quota 9,846





Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF) 7,708 - Elected Count 12

Thomas Gould (SF) 7,399 - Elected Count 10

Colm Burke (FG) 5,736

Ken O’Flynn (Ind. Ire.) 5,733

Tony Fitzgerald (FF) 4,084

Mick Barry (PBP-Sol) 3,494

Eoghan Kenny (Labour) 3,329

Joe Lynch (SF) 2,894

Garret Kelleher (FG) 2,790

John Maher (Labour) 2,687

Derek Blighe (Irish Freedom) 2,475

Susan Doyle (Soc Dem) 2,255

Sandra Murphy Kelleher (FF) 2,100

Finian Toomey (Aontú) 1,864

Imelda Daly (FG) 1,311

Oliver Moran (Green) 1,264

Ciarán McCarthy (Soc Dem) 1,228

Rachel Hurley Roche (Ind.) 367

Martin Condon (Ind.) 152

Joseph Peters (Ind.) 107

John Donohoe (Ind.) 94





Cork North-West





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 64.1%

Electorate 67,255

Quota 10,712





Aindrias Moynihan (FF) 8,047 - Elected Count 6

Michael Moynihan (FF) 7,678 - Elected Count 6

John Paul O’Shea (FG) 7,603 - Elected Count 6

Michael Creed (FG) 7,321

Nicole Ryan (SF) 5,452

Becky Kealy (Aontú) 3,364

Colette Finn (Green) 1,052

Ellen Barry (Ind. Ire.) 949

Joe Moore (PBP-Sol) 838

Walter Ryan-Purcell (Ind.) 430

John O’Leary (Ind.) 110





Cork South-Central





Seats Filled 5/5

Turnout 60.1%

Electorate 105,076

Quota 10,451





Micheál Martin (FF) 14,526 - Elected Count 1

Séamus McGrath (FF) 7,794 - Elected Count 10

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) 6,947 - Elected Count 16

Pádraig Rice (Soc Dem) 5,368 - Elected Count 18

Jerry Buttimer (FG) 4,407 - Elected Count 18

Shane O’Callaghan (FG) 3,664

Mick Finn (Ind.) 3,582

Laura Harmon (Labour) 3,005

Michelle Cowhey Shahid (SF) 2,714

Anna Daly (Aontú) 2,273

Monica Oikeh (Green) 2,156

Úna McCarthy (FG) 2,078

Shane Patrick Laird (PBP-Sol) 876

Ted Neville (National Party) 858

Margaret Kenneally (FF) 726

Paudie Dineen (Ind.) 543

Lorna Bogue (Rabharta) 425

Veronica Houlihan (Ind. Ire.) 348

Graham De Barra (Ind.) 217

Valerie Ward (Ind. Ire.) 104

John O’Leary (Ind.) 58

Tony Field (Ind.) 35





Cork South-West





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 63.9%

Electorate 74,364

Quota 11,824





Michael Collins (Ind. Ire.) 11,002 - Elected Count 8

Holly Cairns (Soc Dem) 9,421 - Elected Count 10

Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) 9,115 - Elected Count 11

Noel O’Donovan (FG) 6,122

Tim Lombard (FG) 5,003

Alan Coleman (Ind.) 2,191

Clare O’Callaghan (SF) 1,448

Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha (SF) 835

Máiréad Ruane (Aontú) 707

Evie Nevin (Labour) 436

Zoe Laplaud (PBP-Sol) 349

Mary Ryder (Green) 349

Deborah O’Driscoll (Irish People) 287

John O’Leary (Ind.) 29





Donegal





Seats Filled 2/5

Turnout 58.9%

Electorate 131,306

Quota 12,771





Pearse Doherty (SF) 18,898 - Elected Count 1

Pat The Cope Gallagher (FF) 10,024

Pádraig MacLochlainn (SF) 9,799 - Elected Count 2

Charlie McConalogue (FF) 8,019

Charles Ward, (100% Redress) 6,862

Thomas Pringle (Ind.) 5,289

Nikki Bradley (FG) 3,658

Noel Jordan (SF) 3,321

John McNulty (FG) 3,247

Mary T. Sweeney, Aontú 2,469

Niall McConnell (Ind.) 1,565

Nuala Carr, Green 880

Carol Gallagher (PBP-Sol) 606

Kim McMenamin (Irish People) 531

Eamon McGee (Irish Freedom) 383

Gerry McKeever (Ind.) 342

Frank O’Donnell (Ind.) 313

Claudia Kennedy (FF) 273

Vincent J Bradley (Ind.) 111

Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind.) 34





Dublin Bay North





Seats Filled 2/5

Turnout 59.8%

Electorate 110,574

Quota 10,929





Cian O’Callaghan (Soc Dem) 9,738 - Elected Count 8

Denise Mitchell (SF) 9,012 - Elected Count 11

Tom Brabazon (FF) 6,854

Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) 5,955

Deirdre Heney (FF) 5,509

Aoibhinn Tormey (FG) 5,313

Mícheál MacDonncha (SF) 3,892

Barry Heneghan (Ind.) 3,602

Shane Folan (Labour) 2,921

James Morris (Aontú) 2,460

David Healy (Green) 2,107

Bernard Mulvany (PBP-Sol) 2,046

John Lyons (Ind.) 1,829

Michael Burke (Ind.) 1,379

Paul Christopher Fitzsimons (Irish Freedom) 1,116

Brian Garrigan (Ind.) 747

Kevin Coyle (Ind.) 547

Jamie McGlue (Ind.) 252

Diarmaid Ó Conoráin (Ind.) 185

Stephen Doyle (Ind.) 104





Dublin Bay South





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 47.8%

Electorate 83,689

Quota 7,957





James Geoghegan (FG) 6,060 - Elected Count 9

Ivana Bacik (Labour) 5,684 - Elected Count 9

Jim O’Callaghan (FF) 5,536 - Elected Count 10

Chris Andrews (SF) 4,875

Emma Blain (FG) 4,102

Eoin Hayes (Soc Dem) 3,615 - Elected Count 12

Hazel Chu (Green) 3,250

Kate O’Connell (Ind.) 1,772

Nick Delehanty (Ind.) 1,542

Brigid Purcell (PBP-Sol) 1,339

Alan Healy (Aontú) 956

Mannix Flynn (Ind.) 479

Peter Dooley (Ind.) 358

Lauralee Doyle (Irish People) 150

Daniel Pocock (Ind.) 27

John Dominic Keigher (Ind.) 23

David Hennessy (Ind.) 16





Dublin Central





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 52.3%

Electorate 63,190

Quota 6,551





Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 6,389 - Elected Count 3

Paschal Donohoe (FG) 5,493 - Elected Count 10

Gary Gannon (Soc Dem) 4,35 - Elected Count 8

Gerard Hutch (Ind.) 3,098

Marie Sherlock (Labour) 2,465 - Elected Count 11

Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 2,344

Neasa Hourigan (Green) 1,952

Malachy Steenson (Ind.) 1,602

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (PBP-Sol) 1,471

Clare Daly (Ind 4 ) 1,317

Janice Boylan (SF) 1,257

Ian Noel Smyth (Aontú) 715

Andrew Kelly (Communist) 298





Dublin Fingal East





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 60.9%

Electorate 62,465

Quota 9,475





Darragh O’Brien (FF) 8,906 - Elected Count 7

Ann Graves (SF) 5,450 - Elected Count 11

Duncan Smith (Labour) 5,396 - Elected Count 11

Alan Farrell (FG) 5,379

Joan Hopkins (Soc Dem) 4,025

Dean Mulligan (Ind 4 ) 2,234

Margaret McGovern (Aontú) 1,549

Ian Carey (Green) 1,383

Manju Devi (FF) 940

Darren Jack Kelly (Ind.) 834

Ollie Power (PBP-Sol) 750

Victoria Byrne (Irish Freedom) 513

Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 308

Tony ‘Theo’ Donnelly (Ind.) 149

Fergal O’Connell (Ind.) 83





Dublin Fingal West





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 58.9%

Electorate 51,455

Quota 7,530





Louise O’Reilly (SF) 6,965 - Elected Count 4

Robert O’Donoghue (Labour) 5,044 - Elected Count 6

Grace Boland (FG) 4,583 - Elected Count 6

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 4,417

Tony Murphy (Ind.) 3,588

Joe O’Brien (Green) 1,844

Bryn Edwards (PBP-Sol) 1,392

Robbie Loughlin (Aontú) 1,163

Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 417

John Oakes (Irish Freedom) 392

Mark Joseph Parsons (Irish People) 157

Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor (Ind.) 155





Dublin Mid-West





Seats Filled 5/5

Turnout 55.9%

Electorate 85,769

Quota 7,913





Eoin Ó Broin (SF) 9,892 - Elected Count 1

Mark Ward (SF) 5,323 - Elected Count 9

Emer Higgins (FG) 4,798 - Elected Count 12

Shane Moynihan (FF) 4,746 - Elected Count 13

Vicki Casserly (FG) 3,723

Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Ind.) 3,646 - Elected Count 13

Eoin Ó Broin (Soc Dem) 2,907

Gino Kenny (PBP-Sol) 2,608

Francis Timmons (Labour) 2,270

Linda De Courcy (Ind. Ire.) 1,823

Colm Quinn (Aontú) 1,492

Glen Moore (Irish Freedom) 1,435

Alan Hayes (Ind.) 855

Lynda Prendergast (FF) 850

Karla Doran (Green) 637

Robert Coyle (Irish People) 348

Seanán Ó Coistín (Ind.) 123





Dublin North-West





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 56.5%

Electorate 58,462

Quota 8,184





Dessie Ellis (SF) 5,562 - Elected Count 9

Rory Hearne (Soc Dem) 4,631 - Elected Count 9

Cathleen Carney Boud (SF) 4,503

Paul McAuliffe (FF) 4,463 - Elected Count 9

Noel Rock (FG) 3,893

Conor Reddy (PBP-Sol) 2,917

Gavin Pepper (Ind.) 1,820

Edward MacManus (Aontú) 1,367

Stephen Redmond (National Party) 1,209

Caroline Conroy (Green) 943

John Nisbet (Labour) 779

Diarmuid MacDubhghlais (Ind.) 463

Ian Croft (Communist) 183





Dublin Rathdown





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 60.6%

Electorate 80,852

Quota 9,752





Neale Richmond (FG) 10,044 - Elected Count 1

Maeve O’Connell (FG) 6,375 - Elected Count 10

Shay Brennan (FF) 5,913 - Elected Count 10

Michael Fleming (Ind.) 4,380

Sinéad Gibney (Soc Dem) 4,277 - Elected Count 10

Catherine Martin (Green) 4,146

Shaun Tracey (SF) 3,551

Lettie McCarthy (Labour) 3,043

Liam Coughlan (Aontú) 1,808

Alan Shatter (Ind.) 1,783

Elaine Dunne (FF) 1,417

Síomha Ní Aonghusa (PBP-Sol) 1,336

Garrett McCafferty (National Party) 367

Kevin Daly (Ind.) 253

Conor Murphy (Ind.) 66





Dublin South-Central





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 49.1%

Electorate 77,072

Quota 7,469





Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) 4,497 - Elected Count 15

Catherine Ardagh (FF) 3,988 - Elected Count 14

Máire Devine (SF) 3,854 - Elected Count 15

Jen Cummings (Soc Dem) 7,404 - Elected Count 15

Hazel De Nortúin (PBP-Sol) 3,331

Dáithí Doolan (SF) 3,290

Mary Seery Kearney (FG) 3,056

Joan Collins (Right 2 Change) 2,907

Darragh Moriarty (Labour) 2,476

Patrick Costello (Green) 2,267

Aisling Considine (Aontú) 1,474

Barry Ward (Irish Freedom) 751

Philip Sutcliffe (Ind. Ire.) 686

Dolores Webster (Ind.) 549

Jina Ahearne (Irish People) 321

Richard Murray (Ind.) 264

Rebecca Hendrick (Ind. Ire.) 172

John Paul Murphy (Rabharta) 114





Dublin South-West





Seats Filled 5/5

Turnout 58.7%

Electorate 114,832

Quota 11,138





Seán Crowe (SF) 9,869 - Elected Count 6

Colm Brophy (FG) 8,498 - Elected Count 7

John Lahart (FF) 8,263 - Elected Count 10

Ciarán Ahern (Labour) 5,788 - Elected Count 11

Paul Murphy (PBP-Sol) 5,081 - Elected Count 11

Teresa Costello (FF) 4,747

Sarah Barnes (FG) 4,286

Niamh Whelan (SF) 4,031

Ross O’mullane (Soc Dem) 3,928

Alan Edge (Ind.) 3,649

Saoirse Ní Chónaráin (Aontú) 2,599

Patrick Holohan (Ind.) 2,457

Francis Noel Duffy (Green) 1,931

Yan MacOireachtaigh (National Party) 1,450

Niall Hade (Ind.) 129

Colm O’keeffe (Ind.) 117





Dublin West





Seats Filled 5/5

Turnout 57.1%

Electorate 78,034

Quota 7,373





Jack Chambers (FF) 9,446 - Elected Count 1

Paul Donnelly (SF) 7,731 - Elected Count 1

Emer Currie (FG) 6,791 - Elected Count 2

Ruth Coppinger (PBP-Sol) 3,552 - Elected Count 13

Roderic O’Gorman (Green) 2,909 - Elected Count 13

John Walsh (Labour) 2,455

Ellen Troy (Aontú) 2,453

Ellen Murphy (Soc Dem) 2,168

Breda Hanaphy (SF) 1,567

Tania Doyle (Ind.) 1,339

Patrick Quinlan (National Party) 1,149

Natalie Treacy (Ind.) 969

Susanne Delaney (Ind.) 816

Lorna Nolan (FF) 412

Umar Al-Qadri (Ind.) 381

John Forde (Ind.) 98





Dún Laoghaire





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 58.6%

Electorate 95,462

Quota 11,134





Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) 11,685 - Elected Count 1

Cormac Devlin (FF) 8,831 - Elected Count 7

Barry Ward (FG) 8,337 - Elected Count 7

Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP-Sol) 6,795 - Elected Count 7

Shane O’Brien (SF) 4,995

Ossian Smyth (Green) 4,297

Hugo Mills (Soc Dem) 4,192

Martha Fanning (Labour) 3,169

Mairéad Tóibín (Aontú) 2,376

Cathy Lynch (Irish People) 649

Michael O’Doherty (Ind.) 343





Galway East





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 62.2%

Electorate 87,791

Quota 10,843





Albert Dolan (FF) 10,140 - Elected Count 8

Seán Canney (Ind.) 10,030 - Elected Count 6

Louis O’Hara (SF) 7,459 - Elected Count 11

Peter Roche (FG) 5,521 - Elected Count 11

Declan Geraghty (Ind. Ire.) 5,150

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 4,056

Clodagh Higgins (FG) 3,458

Niamh Madden (FG) 2,765

Luke Silke (Aontú) 1,554

Eoin Madden (Green) 1,263

Conor Burke (PBP-Sol) 1,238

David O’Reilly (Irish People) 610

Paul Madden (Ind.) 585

Fergal Landy (Ind.) 385





Galway West





Seats Filled 2/5

Turnout 58.5%

Electorate 103,713

Quota 10,047





Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,164 - Elected Count 11

John Connolly (FF) 7,192

Noel Grealish (Ind.) 6,887

Catherine Connolly (Ind.) 6,747 - Elected Count 11

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 6,011

Noel Thomas (Ind. Ire.) 5,700

Seán Kyne (FG) 5,335

Gráinne Seoige (FF) 2,929

Mike Cubbard (Ind.) 2,219

Eibhlín Seoighthe (Soc. Dem.) 2,172

Helen Ogbu (Labour) 1,973

Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 1,839

Pádraig Lenihan (Aontú) 1,233

Maisie McMaster (PBP-Sol) 905

Aj Cahill (Irish People) 469

Doran McMahon (Irish Freedom) 450

Patrick Feeney (Ind.) 52





Kerry





Seats Filled 3/5

Turnout 65.4%

Electorate 120,868

Quota 13,083





Michael Healy-Rae (Ind.) 18,596 - Elected Count 1

Pa Daly (SF) 11,647 - Elected Count 7

Norma Foley (FF) 10,302

Danny Healy-Rae (Ind.) 8,603 - Elected Count 11

Michael Cahill (FF) 8,266

Billy O’Shea (FG) 7,932

Linda Gordon Kelleher (FF) 2,024

Cleo Murphy (Green) 1,982

Mike Kennedy (Labour) 1,826

Michelle Keane (Ind.) 1,530

Catherina O’Sullivan (Aontú) 1,437

Stephanie O’Shea (SF) 1,114

Cian Prendiville (PBP-Sol) 1,012

Thomas McEllistrim (Ind. Ire.) 983

Brandon Begley (Irish Freedom) 738

Mary Fitzgibbon (Ind.) 469

John O’Leary (Ind.) 34





Kildare North





Seats Filled 1/5

Turnout 60.4%

Electorate 95,055

Quota 9,505





James Lawless (FF) 8,734 - Elected Count 1

Aidan Farrelly (Soc. Dem.) 7,611

Réada Cronin (SF) 6,806

Naoise Ó Cearúil (FF) 5,872

Joe Neville (FG) 5,553

Bernard Durkan (FG) 4,632

Angela Feeney (Labour) 3,337

Evie Sammon (FG) 3,111

Una O’Connor (Aontú) 2,174

Bill Clear (Ind.) 2,906

Vincent P. Martin (Green) 2,059

Gerry Waters (Irish Freedom) 1,254

Caroline Hogan (SF) 1,244

Leah Whelan (PBP-Sol) 1,156

Avril Corcoran (Irish People) 533

Sean Gill (Communist) 67





Kildare South





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 58.2%

Electorate 74,243

Quota 10,734





Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) - Ceann Comhairle Automatically Returned

Martin Heydon (FG) 9,262 - Elected Count 11

Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 7,489

Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh (SF) 7,241 - Elected Count 12

Mark Wall (Labour) 6,654 - Elected Count 12

Chris Pender (Soc Dem) 3,157

Cathal Berry (Ind.) 3,007

Melissa Byrne (Aontú) 1,677

Anthony Casey (Irish Freedom) 957

Willie Carton (Ind. Ire.) 955

Patricia Ryan (Ind.) 678

Monaa K. Sood (Green) 585

Tom McDonnell (Ind.) 499

Robert Cosgrave (PBP-Sol) 498

Leanne O’Neill (Ind.) 152

Edel Doran (Ind. Ire.) 123





Laois





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 58.5%

Electorate 65,873

Quota 9,570





William Aird (FG) 9,269 - Elected Count 5

Seán Fleming (FF) 8,123 - Elected Count 8

Brian Stanley (Ind.) 6,782 - Elected Count 8

Maria McCormack (SF) 4,914

Aisling Moran (Ind.) 2,970

Elaine Mullally (Ind.) 2,438

Mary Hande (Aontú) 1,038

Rosie Palmer (Green) 747

Ken Mooney (PBP-Sol) 745

Pauline Flanagan (Ind.) 578

Austin Stack (FF) 502

Jason Lynch (Ind.) 170





Limerick City





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 54.7%

Electorate 77,735

Quota 8,435





Willie O’Dea (FF) 8,214 - Elected Count 6

Kieran O’Donnell (FG) 6,133 - Elected Count 10

Maurice Quinlivan (SF) 5,936 - Elected Count 13

Dee Ryan (FF) 2,831

Maria Byrne (FG) 2,813

Elisa O’Donovan (Soc Dem) 2,808

Conor Sheehan (Labour) 2,733 - Elected Count 15

Frankie Daly (Ind.) 2,034

Sarah Beasley (Aontú) 1,977

Brian Leddin (Green) 1,782

Paul Gavan (SF) 1,378

Dean Quinn (Irish People) 965

Ruairí Fahy (PBP-Sol) 720

Esther Aherne (Ind. Ire.) 688

Melanie Cleary (Ind.) 636

Michelle Hayes (Ind.) 394

Dean Lillis (Ind.) 132





Limerick County





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 61.1%

Electorate 75,018

Quota 11,385





Patrick O’Donovan (FG) 11,563 - Elected Count 1

Richard O’Donoghue (Ind. Ire.) 10,540 - Elected Count 9

Niall Collins (FF) 9,284 - Elected Count 13

Joanne Collins (SF) 6,005

Bridie Collins (FF) 1,687

Noreen Stokes (FG) 1,511

Michael Ryan (Aontú) 1,309

Jim Barrett (Ind.) 913

Rob O’Donnell (Green) 873

Richie Crehan (Ind.) 565

Laura Fahy (PBP-Sol) 413

Lorraine O’Sullivan (Irish People) 281

Donna O’Loughlin (Irish Freedom) 256

Gerben Uunk (Animal Welfare) 254

April Sheehan Corkery (Ind.) 82





Longford-Westmeath





Seats Filled 1/5

Turnout 58.4%

Electorate 106,814

Quota 10,315





Peter Burke (FG) 10,864 - Elected Count 1

Robert Troy (FF) 8,116

Kevin Boxer Moran (Ind.) 8,056

Micheál Carrigy (FG) 7,090

Sorca Clarke (SF) 6,998

Joe Flaherty (FF) 5,231

Paul Hogan (Ind. Ire.) 2,956

Barry Campion (SF) 2,344

Gerry Warnock (Ind.) 2,262

Laura O’Neill (Aontú) 1,926

Fidelma Bennett (Labour) 1,574

Dave Smyth (PBP-Sol) 960

Louise Heavin (Ind.) 915

Margaret Alacoque Maguire (Irish Freedom) 864

Dympna Cunniffe (FF) 528

Tanya Cannon (FG) 507

Carol Okeke (Green) 464

Paul Bradley (Ind.) 115

Charlotte Keenan (Ind.) 66

Donal Jackson (Ind.) 48





Louth





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 61.5%

Electorate 104,799

Quota 10,623





Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) 8,728

Joanna Byrne (SF) 8,169

Ged Nash (Labour) 7,594

Erin McGreehan (FF) 5,772

Paula Butterly (FG) 5,646

Alison Comyn (FF) 4,913

John McGahon (FG) 4,021

Antóin Watters (SF) 3,767

Kevin Callan (Ind.) 3,223

Hermann Kelly (Irish Freedom) 2,546

Michael O’Dowd (Aontú) 2,330

James Renaghan (PBP-Sol) 1,671

Niall McCreanor (Soc Dem) 1,547

Marianne Butler (Green) 1,504

David Brennan (Ind.) 671

Thomas Clare (Ind.) 416

Ryan McKeown (Ind. Ire.) 305

Tracy Marie O’Hanlon (Ind.) 234

David Bradley (Ind.) 157

Peter-James Nugent (Ind.) 149

Derek McElearney (Irish People) 119

Alan Fagan (Ind.) 114

Albert David Byrne (Ind.) 99

David Carroll (Ind.) 40





Mayo





Seats Filled 5/5

Turnout 63.6%

Electorate 112,205

Quota 11,812





Rose Conway-Walsh (SF) 10,117 - Elected Count 6

Alan Dillon (FG) 9,517 - Elected Count 6

Dara Calleary (FF) 8,620 - Elected Count 8

Mark Duffy (FG) 6,009

Keira Keogh (FG) 5,830 - Elected Count 11

Lisa Chambers (FF) 5,584

Patsy O’Brien (Ind.) 5,229

Paul Lawless (Aontú) 4,482 - Elected Count 11

Gerry Murray (SF) 3,600

Martina Jennings (FG) 3,488

Stephen Kerr (Ind.) 3,289

Chris Maxwell (Ind. Ire.) 2,488

Joe Daly (PBP-Sol) 1,199

Mícheál Boxty Ó Conaill (Green) 925

Gerry Loftus (Ind.) 423

Sean Forkin (Ind.) 66





Meath East





Seats Filled 2/4

Turnout 59.7%

Electorate 84,272

Quota 9,997





Helen McEntee (FG) 9,957 - Elected Count 5

Darren O’Rourke (SF) 8,175 - Elected Count 10

Thomas Byrne (FF) 6,403

Gillian Toole (Ind.) 4,459

Emer Tóibín (Aontú) 3,281

Caroline O’Reilly (FF) 3,223

Sharon Tolan (FG) 3,176

Maria White (SF) 2,894

Joseph Bonner (Ind.) 2,771

Eilish Balfe (Labour) 2,048

Clara McCormack (PBP-Sol) 1,380

Ruadháin Bonham (Green) 845

Jean Murray (National Party) 652

Carolyn Fahy, (Animal Welfare) 207

Charles Patrick Bobbett (Ind.) 186

Sivakumar Murugadoss (Ind.) 135

Barbara Reid (Liberty Rep.) 119

Raymond Westlake (Ind.) 72





Meath West





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 58.2%

Electorate 65,148

Quota 9,427





Johnny Guirke (SF) 8,604 - Elected Count 3

Peadar Tóibín (Aontú) 7,563 - Elected Count 4

Aisling Dempsey (FF) 6,535 - Elected Count 5

Linda Nelson Murray (FG) 6,164

Noel French (Ind.) 3,969

Ronan Moore (Soc Dem) 2,542

Séamus McMenamin (Green) 568

Finbar Lynch (PBP-Sol) 505

Sandy Gallagher (Labour) 420

Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 416

Ian McGauley (Irish People) 216

Damien Reilly (Ind.) 203





Offaly





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 59.8%

Electorate 62,931

Quota 9,347





Carol Nolan (Ind.) 8,282 - Elected Count 5

John Clendennen (FG) 6,580 - Elected Count 7

Tony McCormack (FF) 6,349 - Elected Count 7

Aoife Masterson (SF) 6,211

Eddie Fitzpatrick (Ind.) 2,961

Claire Murray (FF) 2,564

Fergus McDonnell (Ind. Ire.) 2,074

Pippa Hackett (Green) 925

Keishia Taylor (PBP-Sol) 576

Mike Boylan (Ind.) 546

Maureen Ward (Aontú) 317





Roscommon-Galway





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 65.9%

Electorate 62,727

Quota 10,283





Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind. Ire.) 12,002 - Elected Count 1

Claire Kerrane (SF) 8,039 - Elected Count 7

Martin Daly (FF) 7,283 - Elected Count 7

Aisling Dolan (FG) 4,843

Eugene Murphy (Ind.) 4,327

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) 2,164

Andrew Mannion (PBP-Sol) 814

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 789

Martina O’Connor (Green) 441

Alan Sweeney (Irish People) 224

Vincent Beirne (Ind.) 202





Sligo-Leitrim





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 60.9%

Electorate 94,040

Quota 11,381





Frank Feighan (FG) 8,980 - Elected Count 11

Martin Kenny (SF) 7,764

Michael Clarke (Ind. Ire.) 5,979

Eamon Scanlon (FF) 5,913

Chris MacManus (SF) 5,173

Edel McSharry (FF) 4,466

Marian Harkin (Ind.) 4,347

Paddy O’Rourke (FF) 4,066

Marie Casserly (Ind.) 2,419

Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) 2,086

Gino O’Boyle (PBP-Sol) 1,657

Graham Monaghan (Aontú) 1,112

Des Guckian (Ind.) 887

Michael Kelly (Irish Freedom) 770

Bláithín Gallagher (Green) 725

Molly Candon (Animal Welfare) 423

Caroline Corcoran (Ind. Ire.) 69

Diarmuid MacConville (Ind.) 64





Tipperary North





Seats Filled 1/3

Turnout 65.7%

Electorate 70,214

Quota 11,442





Michael Lowry (Ind.) 12,538 - Elected Count 1

Alan Kelly (Labour) 7,072

Ryan O’Meara (FF) 5,654

Michael Smith (FF) 4,918

Phyll Bugler (FG) 4,423

Jim Ryan (Ind.) 3,743

Dan Harty (SF) 3,015

Evan Barry (SF) 1,332

Francis O’Toole (Aontú) 890

Iva Pocock (Green) 731

Diana O’Dwyer (PBP-Sol) 632

Peter Madden (Irish People) 437

Justin Roundy Phelan (Ind.) 200

Liam Minehan (Ind.) 182





Tipperary South





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 60.6%

Electorate 68,247

Quota 10,270





Mattie McGrath (Ind.) 10,014 - Elected Count 2

Michael Murphy (FG) 8,371 - Elected Count 6

Imelda Goldsboro (FF) 5,838

Martin Browne (SF) 4,937

Séamus Healy (Ind.) 4,795 - Elected Count 6

John O’Heney (Ind.) 3,692

Michael Chicken Brennan (Labour) 1,731

Myriam Madigan (Green) 584

Rosemary McGlone (Aontú) 486

John McGrath (National Party) 316

Nadaline Webster (Ind. Ire.) 161

Bill Fitzgerald (Ind.) 154





Waterford





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 55.6%

Electorate 97,153

Quota 10,731





David Cullinane (SF) 11,936 - Elected Count 1

John Cummins (FG) 10,376 - Elected Count 9

Mary Butler (FF) 9,962 - Elected Count 10

Conor D. McGuinness (SF) 5,791 - Elected Count 12

Matt Shanahan (Ind.) 5,355

Mary Roche (Soc Dem) 2,717

Marc Ó Cathasaigh (Green) 1,671

Ronan Cleary (Aontú) 1,664

Sadhbh O’Neill (Labour) 1,500

Frank Conway (Ind.) 715

Patrick Curtin (PBP-Sol) 643

Killian Mangan (Ind.) 620

John D. Walsh (Irish People) 482

Aaron Joyce (Ind.) 162

Mark O’Neill (Ind.) 56





Wexford





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 61.6%

Electorate 85,744

Quota 10,502





Verona Murphy (Ind.) 11,340 - Elected Count 1

James Browne (FF) 8,596 - Elected Count 11

Johnny Mythen (SF) 7,633 - Elected Count 11

George Lawlor (Labour) 7,228 - Elected Count 11

Cathal Byrne (FG) 4,891

Jim Codd (Aontú) 3,775

Bridín Murphy (FG) 2,997

Michael Sheehan (Ind.) 1,623

Mick Wallace (Ind 4 ) 1,615

Martina Stafford (PBP-Sol) 782

Peadar McDonald (Green) 731

Jackser Owens (Ind.) 498

Jason Murphy (National Party) 333

Michelle O’Neill (FF) 296

Stephen Power (Irish People) 170





Wicklow





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 67.8%

Electorate 84,669

Quota 11,415





Simon Harris (FG) 16,869 - Elected Count 1

John Brady (SF) 8,450

Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem) 7,699

Stephen Donnelly (FF) 3,553

Shay Cullen (Ind.) 3,232

Edward Timmins (FG) 3,050

Joe Behan (Ind.) 2,909

Steven Matthews (Green) 2,366

Paul O’Brien (Labour) 2,009

Gerry O’Neill (Ind.) 1,963

Rob Carry (Ind.) 1,597

Ciarán Hogan (Aontú) 1,267

Kellie McConnell (PBP-Sol) 1,259

Philip Dwyer (Ind.) 435

Michaela Keddy (Irish People) 242

Charlie Keddy (Ind.) 141

Dominic Plant (Ind.) 21

Sean O’Leary (Ind.) 9





Wicklow-Wexford





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 61.2%

Electorate 63,003

Quota 9,560





Brian Brennan (FG) 8,820 - Elected Count 6

Malcolm Byrne (FF) 8,311- Elected Count 6

Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin (SF) 7,719 - Elected Count 6

Pat Kennedy (FF) 5,478

Peir Leonard (Ind.) 3,824

Sinéad Boland (Aontú) 1,350

Aislinn O’Keeffe (PBP-Sol) 1,021

Ann Walsh (Green) 897

Frances Lawlor (Ind. Ire.) 648

Ilse-Maria Nolan (Ind.) 168

