New republican group launched

A new grassroots republican organisation has said it stands for peace and justice.

An official launch took place recently and was attended by republicans from Armagh, Tyrone and Fermanagh, Cavan, Antrim and Monaghan.

The group, which includes former members of both Sinn Féin and Republican Sinn Féin, was launched with little fanfare at a venue in County Monaghan.

The new organisation is named Éire Nua, which means New Ireland. It supports a union of the four provinces of Ireland, free from British rule.

The name first emerged as a Sinn Féin policy developed in the 1970s, which promoted a united, federal Ireland.

Under the Éire Nua programme, Ireland would have assemblies in each of its four historic provinces as part of a 32-county federal Irish Republic. Conflicts in the Six Counties would be addressed through decentralised governance.

At the recent launch to unveil its Ard Chomhairle (leadership), chairman Paul Callan, from south Armagh, noted there was a “mix of both youth and senior republicans” present at the event.

“Our organisation stands simple on four principles,” Mr Callan said.

“To promote the Éire Nua program. To promote our history, culture and language. To commemorate all the men and women that died in pursuit of Irish freedom. To engage in community activism.”

The chairman added that unionists have no cause for concern.

“To our unionist brothers and sisters here in Ireland you have nothing to fear of Éire Nua,” he said.

“Éire Nua want to assure the Protestant community on the island of Ireland that the republican demand for British withdrawal is not aimed at them. It is directed solely at the British government’s control in Ireland.”

Mr Callan said his party’s policies are aimed at forging a pluralist and diverse society.

“It is a demand that the people of Ireland, and that includes the essential contribution and participation of all the Protestant people of the country, to be allowed to control our own destiny and shape a society which is pluralist and reflective of the diversity of all our people,” he said.

It subsequently issued a Christmas message to pay tribute to those who helped set up the organisation “in such a short space of time”.

It said it intends to be nationwide organisation and offer “a great alternative for all republicans and the working class to join”.

Mr Callan said: “We commend those that continue to oppose the British presence in our country.

“We salute all past and present Irish Republican Army volunteers and especially those men and women that gave the complete sacrifice and died for the cause of Irish freedom.

“You will never be forgotten”.

The group also paid tribute to political prisoners in Ireland and abroad.

“We share a common cause with all those revolutionaries who oppose Imperialism here and throughout the world.

“Éire Nua are fully committed in contributing to the ideals and principals of the 1916 proclamation.

“We welcome all who share the same values as the leaders of 1916 to pursue their goals in achieving an equal society and help end the continued occupation of our beloved country.

“Éire Nua look forward to 2025 when we will have our own brand new revised edition of Éire Nua document for all to see.

“We look forward to travelling all across the country to promote our new document and engaging with all the people of Ireland in the promotion of Éire Nua for a federal Ireland.”