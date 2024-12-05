Irish republican prisoner list
The following is an updated Irish Republican Prisoners List for 2024, with addresses for sending Christmas greetings.

 

Portlaoise Jail, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, County Laois, Ireland:

Eddie Mc Grath
Kevin Braney
Sean Walsh

Roe 3 & Roe 4, Maghaberry Prison, Old Road Ballinderry Upper, Lisburn BT28 2PT, Ireland:

Brendan McConville
Sean McVeigh
Shea Reynolds
Christie Robinson
Ciaran McLaughlin
Niall Sheerin
Seán Farrell
Ciaran Maguire
Charlie Love
Brian Carron
Gavin Coyle
Rory Logan
Emmet Maguire

Magilligan Prison, Point Road, Derry, Limavady, BT490LR, Ireland:

John Paul Wootton

Hydebank Wood, Hospital Rd, Belfast BT8 8NA, Ireland:

Nuala Perry
Christine Connor

