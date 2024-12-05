History of the Irish Republican Socialist Movement

IRSM Enter the War

From its founding in 1974, the INLA quickly took its place on the frontlines in the fight against British imperialism in Ireland, operating heavily from Unity Flats, Divis Flats, Turf Lodge, New Lodge, Ardoyne, The Markets, Bawnmore, and the Springfield Road area. In the early years, the movement faced fierce opposition from counter-revolutionaries determined to stop its growth. This struggle claimed the lives of prominent founders such as Hugh Ferguson, Danny Loughran, Brendan McNamee, and ultimately Seamus Costello, who was assassinated in 1977. Despite these losses, the IRSM stood firm, defending its right to exist and ultimately overpowering its enemies.

The 1st Great Escape – The INLA Breakout from Long Kesh

In a bold and audacious move, on the night of May 5, 1976, nine members, dubbed “The Red Moles” carried out a dramatic escape from Long Kesh. The escape was meticulously planned, and using smuggled tools, the prisoners cut through fences, dug a tunnel and escaped, humiliating the British prison system. This daring act not only showcased the unbreakable spirit of the INLA but also demonstrated their ingenuity and will to resist even behind bars. The breakout became a symbol of defiance against British rule and further inspired the Republican movement to continue the struggle.

The Assassination of Airey Neave

On March 30, 1979, the fearless resistance of the IRSM struck a critical blow to the British establishment. Airey Neave, the Conservative MP and Shadow Secretary of State for the North of Ireland, was killed when a bomb planted under his car by the Irish National Liberation Army exploded in the parking lot of the House of Commons. Neave was known for his ruthless stance on Irish issues, advocating for aggressive policies against Republican prisoners and resistance fighters. His death sent shockwaves through Westminster, demonstrating that the IRSM would not tolerate the continued oppression of Irish freedom fighters or the imperialist policies being forced on the North of Ireland. The assassination remains one of the most high-profile actions taken by Republicans, a reminder that no British official involved in Irish oppression is untouchable. Following the assassination of Airey Neave, a close confidant of Margaret Thatcher, she swiftly ordered retaliation against the IRSM. In June 1980, Dr. Miriam Daly, a prominent political strategist, academic and chairperson of the IRSP, and key figure in the H-Block and Armagh committees, was assassinated in her home in Andersonstown. Just months later, in October 1980, Ronnie Bunting, a founding member and chief of staff of the INLA, was also murdered in his family home in Turf Lodge along with Noel Little, a socialist theorist and prominent Civil Rights leader. These assassinations were executed by British death squads, acting under direct orders from the British government to eliminate key IRSM leaders.

The First IRSP Councillors Elected to Belfast City Council

In 1981, the Irish Republican Socialist Party achieved a historic victory with the election of Seany Flynn and Gerry Kelly to Belfast City Council. This was a landmark moment for the IRSP, as it demonstrated their growing political influence and the resonance of their socialist message among the working-class nationalist community. Flynn and Kelly’s election broke the unionist grip on Belfast’s political structures and gave a powerful voice to the Republican Socialist cause. Their success was not just a political win but also a tribute to the sacrifice of those involved in the struggle, bringing the IRSM’s ideals of socialism and Irish unity into the heart of the political arena.

The IRSM’s Role in the Hunger Strike

During the late 1970’s, the IRSM played a founding role in the H-Block and Armagh Committee’s which was created on the outbreak of the British Government Criminalisation campaign against Republican Prisoners. In 1976, dozens of INLA and IRA prisoners went on “the blanket”, with many remaining on it until the protests end in 1981, this culminated in the 1980 and the 1981 Hunger Strike. This marked a turning point in the struggle for Irish freedom, and the Irish Republican Socialist Movement played a critical role in supporting and shaping this defining moment.

The INLA & IRSP stood firmly behind the hunger strikers and their demands for political status, with INLA volunteer Patsy O’Hara leading INLA Hunger Strikers in March 1981. This protest cost the lives of INLA /IRSP members Patsy O’Hara, Kevin Lynch and Michael Devine along with their 7 IRA comrades that made up the 10 Brave Men. The Hunger Strike was not just a protest against brutal British prison conditions but a wider fight for Irish sovereignty. During the Hunger Strike campaign and following the death of his friend and IRA Volunteer Francis Hughes, INLA member Matt McLarnon was killed by a British army sniper from Divis Tower. Volunteer Jim Power was also killed on active service in May 1981 in the Markets and Hugh O’Neill died in accidental circumstances.

The IRSM worked tirelessly to ensure that the sacrifice of the hunger strikers would resonate far beyond the prison walls, galvanising support across Ireland and internationally. Our contribution to the Hunger Strike solidified the IRSM’s role as a key player in the Republican movement and its unyielding dedication to the cause.

Primacy of Politics

In the aftermath of the Hunger Strike and the challenging years that followed, the IRSM recognised the need to build its political power through the IRSP. Ta Power, an INLA volunteer and political strategist, used his time in Long Kesh to develop a vision for the movement’s future, which became known as the Ta Power Document. His work laid the foundation for the IRSP’s political direction.

The IRSP began to rebuild itself, capitalising on electoral successes in Belfast. The party focused on community issues such as housing and welfare rights, aligning these local concerns with the broader goals of Irish liberation and socialism. This grassroots approach helped the party grow while maintaining its commitment to revolutionary change. This period was not without loss. In 1983 the UVF killed Joe Craven in the Bawnmore area of North Belfast and injured his 2 brothers. Militarily, the INLA under Dominic McGlinchey emerged as a major force, carrying out near-daily operations against the British Army and RUC across the North including the deadly Dropping Well Bomb in December 1982 which killed 11 British Soldiers in Derry. The combined political and military strength of the IRSM posed a significant threat to both the British establishment and elements within the Republican community who viewed the IRSM’s revolutionary socialist agenda as too radical. The Lower Falls Unit of the INLA were particularly active during this period. In 1984, Paul McCann and 4 others were cornered in a flat in Lenadoon, in the circumstances that followed, McCann shot at RUC and British Army as they stormed the flat ultimately loosing his life in the gun battle.

By the mid-1980s, the movement faced renewed threats. Counter-revolutionaries, encouraged by British forces and opponents of Republican Socialism, sought to undermine the IRSM. This period saw the assassination of key leaders, including Ta Power and INLA chief of staff John O’Reilly. Mickey Kearney and Emmanuel Gargan were also assassinated. These killings were part of a calculated effort to stifle the IRSM’s growth and eliminate its leadership, but the movement remained resilient in its pursuit of its revolutionary aims.

Decapitating the Shankill UVF

On 16th June 1994, the INLA made a significant and strategic strike against the leadership of the UVF in the heart of the Shankill. The INLA took responsibility for targeting and killing three senior UVF members, including the notorious leader Trevor King, who had been a key figure in orchestrating loyalist violence against nationalist communities. King, known for his role in numerous sectarian murders, was shot dead beside the UVF HQ, delivering a crippling blow to the UVF’s command structure.

This marked a rejuvenation of the IRSM in Belfast due to the leadership of Gino Gallagher. Gino was released from prison in 1991 where he had studied the Ta Power Document, Costello and James Connolly among other revolutionary political leaders.

Once released, he immediately set to work in reorganising the movement and rebuilding the IRSP including the return of the Starry Plough newspaper and reopening up Costello House as a hub for community and political issues. Like subsequent key figures in the movement at pivotal times, Gino was murdered by counter revolutionaries in January 1996 on the Falls Road.

Decapitating the LVF – The Execution of Billy Wright

On December 27, 1997, the INLA dealt a death blow to the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) by assassinating its cowardly leader, Billy Wright, inside the H-Blocks. Wright, also known as “King Rat,” was notorious for his involvement in orchestrating brutal sectarian killings of Catholics and for his leadership of the LVF, which was responsible for a violent campaign of terror in the North.

The assassination was carried out within the prison by INLA volunteers led by Christopher “Crip” McWilliams who breached the supposedly secure H-block, executed Wright in his prison van, and sent a powerful message to both loyalist paramilitaries and British authorities. The killing of Wright decapitated the LVF’s leadership and sent the group into disarray, effectively crippling its operational capacity. The INLA’s operation inside the H-Blocks was seen as a major coup, showing their ability to reach high-profile targets even under the most secure conditions. Wright’s assassination also served as a blow to the loyalist cause and reaffirmed the IRSM’s determination to eliminate those responsible for perpetuating sectarian violence.

1998

In January 1998, John McColgan was murdered in a random sectarian shooting. Later that year, the Good Friday Agreement marked a major shift in Irish politics. Though the IRSP opposed the agreement, seeing it as insufficient for establishing a true Irish Republic, the IRSM, after consulting its communities and members, acknowledged the public’s exhaustion from years of conflict. As a result, the IRSM declared a ceasefire in August 1998, aiming to advance the political ideals of Connolly, Costello, Power, and Gallagher.

This ceasefire allowed the IRSP to deepen its role in Irish politics, honouring those who sacrificed their lives and freedom for national liberation and socialism. But being a revolutionary organisation still carried risks. In October 1999, Vol. Patrick Campbell was murdered by criminal elements in Dublin, reminding the INLA of the ongoing need to defend itself, a stance it ruthlessly upholds when necessary and continues to this day. The IRSM remains committed to defending its unique Republican Socialist ideology, standing as a voice for the oppressed, the poor, and the working class.