Funding for loyalist paramilitaries set to continue

A cross-border funding group which provided close to £900,000 to so-called ‘peacebuilding’ organisations operated by leading loyalist Winston Irvine has refused to say whether it will continue to fund them after he pleaded guilty to weapons charges.

The ‘International Fund for Ireland’ (IFI) is a cross-border body set up to supposedly fund peacebuilding activities on the island of Ireland.

Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine and co-conspirator Robin Workman were due to go on trial on Monday at Belfast Crown Court on charges that they possessed firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances in June 2022.

Irvine was originally arrested by police investigating a hoax bomb alert by the unionist paramilitary UVF that led to the former 26 County Foreign Minister Simon Coveney being forced to abandon a speaking engagement in north Belfast.

During the preliminary enquiry hearing, Irvine called the current PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton as a witness. The court heard that the two men have known each other for ten years. Mr Singleton confirmed Irvine has his mobile number and that all their dealings were on issues of ‘peace and reconciliation’.

Irvine claimed he had a reputation as a “trusted interlocutor engaging with the community on key outstanding issues in relation to the Northern Ireland peace and political process.”

However, in a last-minute development before they were due to go on trial this week, both men entered guilty pleas.

Irvine is a major figure in ACT Initiative, a group set up on the Shankill Road by UVF members. It has received close to £900,000 in funding from the IFI.

It is understood Irvine has continued to receive funds channelled from the IFI even after he was bailed on the recent arms charges.

While on bail, he took part in an intimidatory UVF ‘show of strength’ in east Belfast. Elements of the UVF in east Belfast continue to engage in serious violence, including the murder five years ago of Ian Ogle, for which three gang members were found guilty.

Earlier this year, the IFR issued a terse statement to say that it provides funding to “organisations” and not individuals.

In response to Irvine’s guilty plea, it has said only that it is “aware” of the situation but has refused to say if it will halt the payments to UVF-linked groups.