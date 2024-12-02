Flash: Sinn Féin reaches out as counting concludes

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin has said that Mary Lou McDonald has been in contact with leaders of the Social Democrats and the Labour Party as the outcome of the 26 County general election became clear tonight.
Fianna Fáil has emerged as the largest party on 48 seats, followed by Sinn Féin on 39 and Fine Gael on 38.
Labour and Social Democrats have 11 seats each, followed by Independent Ireland on 4, People before Profit on 3, Aontú on 2, and the Green Party, Workers and Unemployed Action, and 100% Redress, all on 1 each, with 15 independents.
Together, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are just two seats short of a majority, and are already lining up support for a return to government.
However, as their vote share dropped to the lowest in history, they have suffered a number of setbacks, the most high profile of which has been the loss of his seat in Wicklow by the outgoing Fianna Fáil Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.Debate today has also centred around the possibility of a left-wing alliance of parties entering into a coalition arrangement, possibly alongside Fianna Fáil.
Counting is still to conclude in Cavan-Monaghan, where Aontú’s Sarah O’Reilly has narrowly missed out on a seat alongside Sinn Féin’s Pauline Tully as party colleague Cathy Bennett took the last seat The count is set to conclude here with the election of two out of three Fianna Fáil candidates, stretching their lead as the largest party in the new Dáil to nine seats.
In Donegal, 100% Redress candidate Charles Ward, who is campaigning for full compensation for victims of a construction scandal, took one of the last two seats in Donegal alongside Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue, They edged out progressive incumbent independent, Thomas Pringle and join Sinn Fein’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty, who won the highest personal vote of any candidate in the election, as well as infamous FF veteran Pat the Cope Gallagher, in the five seater.
Late last night, Sinn Féin also made history by winning two out of the four seats in Dublin South-Central, with Máire Devine joining veteran incumbent Aengus Ó Snodaigh (pictured). It was a significant gain for the party in a cockpit constituency in the capital, but SF remained short of the numbers needed to easily form a government.
In a press release published on the Sinn Féin website, Mr Ó Broin said: “The numbers are there for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to form a government together. This would be the worst possible outcome for the people of the country.”
He added: “It looks like Micheál Martin is intent on bringing Fine Gael in as a junior party for the next five years. This would be the worst possible outcome for the people of the country.
“It would be disastrous for people who need housing, for people who are on hospital trolleys, for people who are suffering with the cost of living crisis, for young people who are considering leaving Ireland because they see no future here.
“People need a government that will sort out all of that.
“Today we have made contact with the leaders of the Social Democrats and Labour Party and we will be contacting the other progressive TDs and groupings this week.
“Our new increased parliamentary team will meet on Wednesday in Leinster House with Mary Lou McDonald and we will assess where we take things at that stage.”
The following are the results as counting concludes:
NATIONAL
Fianna Fáil (FF): 21.9% (down 0.3%) - 48 seats
Sinn Féin (SF): 19.0% (down 5.5%) - 39 seats
Fine Gael (FG): 20.8% (down 0.1%) - 38 seats
Soc. Dem: 4.8% (up 1.9%)- 11 seats
Labour: 4.6% (up 0.3%) - 11 seats
PBP-Sol: 2.8% (up 0.2%)- 3 seats
Ind. Ire: 3.6 % (new party) - 3 seats
Aontú: 3.9% (up 2.0%) - 2 seats
Green: 3.0% (down 4.1%) - 1 seat
Independents: 13.2% - 11 seats
Others: 2.3 % - 1 seats
Carlow-Kilkenny
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 120,821
Quota 11,627
John McGuinness (FF) 9,794 - Elected Count 11
Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF) 8,087 - Elected Count 16
Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF) 7,194 - Elected Count 15
Catherine Callaghan (FG) 6,788 - Elected Count 14
Áine Gladney Knox (SF) 6,479
Natasha Newsome Drennan (SF) 5,495 - Elected Count 16
Michael Doyle (FG) 4,955
David Fitzgerald (FG) 4,743
Patricia Stephenson (Soc. Dem.) 3,387
Malcolm Noonan (Green) 2,919
Gary O’Neill (Aontú) 2,378
Seán Ó Hargáin (Labour) 1,725
Eugene McGuinness (Ind.) 1,622
Adrienne Wallace (PBP-Sol) 1,465
Luke O’Connor (Ind.) 1,232
Orla Donohoe (Irish Freedom) 737
Tom Healy (Ind.) 501
David Egan (Liberty Rep.) 169
Noel G. Walsh (Ind.) 65
John O’Leary (Ind.) 26
Cavan-Monaghan
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 64.0%
Electorate 109,152
Quota 11,542
Matt Carthy (SF) 9,363 - Elected Count 12
Cathy Bennett (SF) 6,904 - Elected Count 13
Brendan Smith (FF) 6,653 - Elected Count 14
Pauline Tully (SF) 6,455
Robbie Gallagher (FF) 6,273
David Maxwell (FG) 6,199 - Elected Count 10
Niamh Smyth (FF) 5,789 - Elected Count 14
Sarah O’Reilly (Aontú) 5,148
T.P. O’Reilly (FG) 4,328
Carmel Brady (FG) 4,259
Shane P. O’Reilly (Ind. Ire.) 3,078
Val Martin (Irish Freedom) 1,258
Emma Hendrick (PBP-Sol) 967
Lester James Gordon (Ind.) 921
Eddie O’Gara (Green) 739
Shane Mulligan (Liberty Rep.) 507
Mark Moore (National) 177
Joseph Duffy (Ind.) 122
Feargal Joseph Deery (Ind.) 79
Jimmy Stavrous Mee (Ind.) 27
Clare
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 63.7%
Electorate 96,398
Quota 12,182
Timmy Dooley (FF) 11,313 - Elected Count 13
Cathal Crowe (FF) 8,261 - Elected Count 15
Donna McGettigan (SF) 7,843 - Elected Count 16
Joe Cooney (FG) 7,575 - Elected Count 16
Leonora Carey (FG) 5,251
Róisín Garvey (Green) 3,770
Rita McInerney (FF) 3,473
Eddie Punch (Ind. Ire.) 2,583
Hilary Tonge (Soc Dem) 2,144
Tom Nolan (FG) 2,139
June Dillon (Aontú) 2,099
Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom) 1,282
Caitríona Ní Chatháin (PBP-Sol) 820
Kevin Hassett (Ind.) 670
Matthew Moroney (Ind.) 538
Paddy Murphy (Ind.) 443
Violet-Anne Wynne (Ind.) 310
Amanda Major (Ind.) 205
Michael Loughrey (Irish People) 101
Barry O’Donovan (Rabharta) 87
Cork East
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 57.8%
Electorate 83,545
Quota 9,602
Pat Buckley (SF) 5,901 - Elected Count 12
James O’Connor (FF) 5,891 - Elected Count 10
Mark Stanton (FG) 5,740
Noel McCarthy (FG) 5,364 - - Elected Count 12
Deirdre O’Brien (FF) 5,196
Liam Quaide (Soc Dem) 4,791 - Elected Count 12
William O’Leary (Ind.) 4,615
Mary Linehan Foley (Ind.) 3,805
Mona Stromsoe (Aontú) 1,789
Clíona O’halloran (Green) 1,609
Kathryn Bermingham (Ind. Ire.) 842
Mehdi Özçinar (SF) 671
Asch Ní Fhinn (PBP-Sol) 662
Frank Roche (Ind.) 572
James-Peter O’Sullivan (Irish People) 334
Catherine Lynch (Ind. Ire.) 135
John O’Leary (Ind.) 55
Ross Cannon (Ind.) 37
Cork North-Central
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 58.3%
Electorate 102,250
Quota 9,846
Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF) 7,708 - Elected Count 12
Thomas Gould (SF) 7,399 - Elected Count 10
Colm Burke (FG) 5,736 - Elected Count 14
Ken O’Flynn (Ind. Ire.) 5,733 - Elected Count 14
Tony Fitzgerald (FF) 4,084
Mick Barry (PBP-Sol) 3,494
Eoghan Kenny (Labour) 3,329 - Elected Count 17
Joe Lynch (SF) 2,894
Garret Kelleher (FG) 2,790
John Maher (Labour) 2,687
Derek Blighe (Irish Freedom) 2,475
Susan Doyle (Soc Dem) 2,255
Sandra Murphy Kelleher (FF) 2,100
Finian Toomey (Aontú) 1,864
Imelda Daly (FG) 1,311
Oliver Moran (Green) 1,264
Ciarán McCarthy (Soc Dem) 1,228
Rachel Hurley Roche (Ind.) 367
Martin Condon (Ind.) 152
Joseph Peters (Ind.) 107
John Donohoe (Ind.) 94
Cork North-West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 64.1%
Electorate 67,255
Quota 10,712
Aindrias Moynihan (FF) 8,047 - Elected Count 6
Michael Moynihan (FF) 7,678 - Elected Count 6
John Paul O’Shea (FG) 7,603 - Elected Count 6
Michael Creed (FG) 7,321
Nicole Ryan (SF) 5,452
Becky Kealy (Aontú) 3,364
Colette Finn (Green) 1,052
Ellen Barry (Ind. Ire.) 949
Joe Moore (PBP-Sol) 838
Walter Ryan-Purcell (Ind.) 430
John O’Leary (Ind.) 110
Cork South-Central
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 60.1%
Electorate 105,076
Quota 10,451
Micheál Martin (FF) 14,526 - Elected Count 1
Séamus McGrath (FF) 7,794 - Elected Count 10
Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) 6,947 - Elected Count 16
Pádraig Rice (Soc Dem) 5,368 - Elected Count 18
Jerry Buttimer (FG) 4,407 - Elected Count 18
Shane O’Callaghan (FG) 3,664
Mick Finn (Ind.) 3,582
Laura Harmon (Labour) 3,005
Michelle Cowhey Shahid (SF) 2,714
Anna Daly (Aontú) 2,273
Monica Oikeh (Green) 2,156
Úna McCarthy (FG) 2,078
Shane Patrick Laird (PBP-Sol) 876
Ted Neville (National Party) 858
Margaret Kenneally (FF) 726
Paudie Dineen (Ind.) 543
Lorna Bogue (Rabharta) 425
Veronica Houlihan (Ind. Ire.) 348
Graham De Barra (Ind.) 217
Valerie Ward (Ind. Ire.) 104
John O’Leary (Ind.) 58
Tony Field (Ind.) 35
Cork South-West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 63.9%
Electorate 74,364
Quota 11,824
Michael Collins (Ind. Ire.) 11,002 - Elected Count 8
Holly Cairns (Soc Dem) 9,421 - Elected Count 10
Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) 9,115 - Elected Count 11
Noel O’Donovan (FG) 6,122
Tim Lombard (FG) 5,003
Alan Coleman (Ind.) 2,191
Clare O’Callaghan (SF) 1,448
Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha (SF) 835
Máiréad Ruane (Aontú) 707
Evie Nevin (Labour) 436
Zoe Laplaud (PBP-Sol) 349
Mary Ryder (Green) 349
Deborah O’Driscoll (Irish People) 287
John O’Leary (Ind.) 29
Donegal
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 58.9%
Electorate 131,306
Quota 12,771
Pearse Doherty (SF) 18,898 - Elected Count 1
Pat The Cope Gallagher (FF) 10,024 - Elected Count 15
Pádraig MacLochlainn (SF) 9,799 - Elected Count 2
Charlie McConalogue (FF) 8,019 - Elected Count 16
Charles Ward, (100% Redress) 6,862 - Elected Count 16
Thomas Pringle (Ind.) 5,289
Nikki Bradley (FG) 3,658
Noel Jordan (SF) 3,321
John McNulty (FG) 3,247
Mary T. Sweeney, Aontú 2,469
Niall McConnell (Ind.) 1,565
Nuala Carr, Green 880
Carol Gallagher (PBP-Sol) 606
Kim McMenamin (Irish People) 531
Eamon McGee (Irish Freedom) 383
Gerry McKeever (Ind.) 342
Frank O’Donnell (Ind.) 313
Claudia Kennedy (FF) 273
Vincent J Bradley (Ind.) 111
Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind.) 34
Dublin Bay North
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 59.8%
Electorate 110,574
Quota 10,929
Cian O’Callaghan (Soc Dem) 9,738 - Elected Count 8
Denise Mitchell (SF) 9,012 - Elected Count 11
Tom Brabazon (FF) 6,854 - Elected Count 14
Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) 5,955 - Elected Count 14
Deirdre Heney (FF) 5,509
Aoibhinn Tormey (FG) 5,313
Mícheál MacDonncha (SF) 3,892
Barry Heneghan (Ind.) 3,602 - Elected Count 14
Shane Folan (Labour) 2,921
James Morris (Aontú) 2,460
David Healy (Green) 2,107
Bernard Mulvany (PBP-Sol) 2,046
John Lyons (Ind.) 1,829
Michael Burke (Ind.) 1,379
Paul Christopher Fitzsimons (Irish Freedom) 1,116
Brian Garrigan (Ind.) 747
Kevin Coyle (Ind.) 547
Jamie McGlue (Ind.) 252
Diarmaid Ó Conoráin (Ind.) 185
Stephen Doyle (Ind.) 104
Dublin Bay South
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 47.8%
Electorate 83,689
Quota 7,957
James Geoghegan (FG) 6,060 - Elected Count 9
Ivana Bacik (Labour) 5,684 - Elected Count 9
Jim O’Callaghan (FF) 5,536 - Elected Count 10
Chris Andrews (SF) 4,875
Emma Blain (FG) 4,102
Eoin Hayes (Soc Dem) 3,615 - Elected Count 12
Hazel Chu (Green) 3,250
Kate O’Connell (Ind.) 1,772
Nick Delehanty (Ind.) 1,542
Brigid Purcell (PBP-Sol) 1,339
Alan Healy (Aontú) 956
Mannix Flynn (Ind.) 479
Peter Dooley (Ind.) 358
Lauralee Doyle (Irish People) 150
Daniel Pocock (Ind.) 27
John Dominic Keigher (Ind.) 23
David Hennessy (Ind.) 16
Dublin Central
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 52.3%
Electorate 63,190
Quota 6,551
Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 6,389 - Elected Count 3
Paschal Donohoe (FG) 5,493 - Elected Count 10
Gary Gannon (Soc Dem) 4,35 - Elected Count 8
Gerard Hutch (Ind.) 3,098
Marie Sherlock (Labour) 2,465 - Elected Count 11
Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 2,344
Neasa Hourigan (Green) 1,952
Malachy Steenson (Ind.) 1,602
Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (PBP-Sol) 1,471
Clare Daly (Ind 4 ) 1,317
Janice Boylan (SF) 1,257
Ian Noel Smyth (Aontú) 715
Andrew Kelly (Communist) 298
Dublin Fingal East
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 60.9%
Electorate 62,465
Quota 9,475
Darragh O’Brien (FF) 8,906 - Elected Count 7
Ann Graves (SF) 5,450 - Elected Count 11
Duncan Smith (Labour) 5,396 - Elected Count 11
Alan Farrell (FG) 5,379
Joan Hopkins (Soc Dem) 4,025
Dean Mulligan (Ind 4 ) 2,234
Margaret McGovern (Aontú) 1,549
Ian Carey (Green) 1,383
Manju Devi (FF) 940
Darren Jack Kelly (Ind.) 834
Ollie Power (PBP-Sol) 750
Victoria Byrne (Irish Freedom) 513
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 308
Tony ‘Theo’ Donnelly (Ind.) 149
Fergal O’Connell (Ind.) 83
Dublin Fingal West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 58.9%
Electorate 51,455
Quota 7,530
Louise O’Reilly (SF) 6,965 - Elected Count 4
Robert O’Donoghue (Labour) 5,044 - Elected Count 6
Grace Boland (FG) 4,583 - Elected Count 6
Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 4,417
Tony Murphy (Ind.) 3,588
Joe O’Brien (Green) 1,844
Bryn Edwards (PBP-Sol) 1,392
Robbie Loughlin (Aontú) 1,163
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 417
John Oakes (Irish Freedom) 392
Mark Joseph Parsons (Irish People) 157
Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor (Ind.) 155
Dublin Mid-West
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 55.9%
Electorate 85,769
Quota 7,913
Eoin Ó Broin (SF) 9,892 - Elected Count 1
Mark Ward (SF) 5,323 - Elected Count 9
Emer Higgins (FG) 4,798 - Elected Count 12
Shane Moynihan (FF) 4,746 - Elected Count 13
Vicki Casserly (FG) 3,723
Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Ind.) 3,646 - Elected Count 13
Eoin Ó Broin (Soc Dem) 2,907
Gino Kenny (PBP-Sol) 2,608
Francis Timmons (Labour) 2,270
Linda De Courcy (Ind. Ire.) 1,823
Colm Quinn (Aontú) 1,492
Glen Moore (Irish Freedom) 1,435
Alan Hayes (Ind.) 855
Lynda Prendergast (FF) 850
Karla Doran (Green) 637
Robert Coyle (Irish People) 348
Seanán Ó Coistín (Ind.) 123
Dublin North-West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 56.5%
Electorate 58,462
Quota 8,184
Dessie Ellis (SF) 5,562 - Elected Count 9
Rory Hearne (Soc Dem) 4,631 - Elected Count 9
Cathleen Carney Boud (SF) 4,503
Paul McAuliffe (FF) 4,463 - Elected Count 9
Noel Rock (FG) 3,893
Conor Reddy (PBP-Sol) 2,917
Gavin Pepper (Ind.) 1,820
Edward MacManus (Aontú) 1,367
Stephen Redmond (National Party) 1,209
Caroline Conroy (Green) 943
John Nisbet (Labour) 779
Diarmuid MacDubhghlais (Ind.) 463
Ian Croft (Communist) 183
Dublin Rathdown
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 60.6%
Electorate 80,852
Quota 9,752
Neale Richmond (FG) 10,044 - Elected Count 1
Maeve O’Connell (FG) 6,375 - Elected Count 10
Shay Brennan (FF) 5,913 - Elected Count 10
Michael Fleming (Ind.) 4,380
Sinéad Gibney (Soc Dem) 4,277 - Elected Count 10
Catherine Martin (Green) 4,146
Shaun Tracey (SF) 3,551
Lettie McCarthy (Labour) 3,043
Liam Coughlan (Aontú) 1,808
Alan Shatter (Ind.) 1,783
Elaine Dunne (FF) 1,417
Síomha Ní Aonghusa (PBP-Sol) 1,336
Garrett McCafferty (National Party) 367
Kevin Daly (Ind.) 253
Conor Murphy (Ind.) 66
Dublin South-Central
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 49.1%
Electorate 77,072
Quota 7,469
Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) 4,497 - Elected Count 15
Catherine Ardagh (FF) 3,988 - Elected Count 14
Máire Devine (SF) 3,854 - Elected Count 15
Jen Cummings (Soc Dem) 7,404 - Elected Count 15
Hazel De Nortúin (PBP-Sol) 3,331
Dáithí Doolan (SF) 3,290
Mary Seery Kearney (FG) 3,056
Joan Collins (Right 2 Change) 2,907
Darragh Moriarty (Labour) 2,476
Patrick Costello (Green) 2,267
Aisling Considine (Aontú) 1,474
Barry Ward (Irish Freedom) 751
Philip Sutcliffe (Ind. Ire.) 686
Dolores Webster (Ind.) 549
Jina Ahearne (Irish People) 321
Richard Murray (Ind.) 264
Rebecca Hendrick (Ind. Ire.) 172
John Paul Murphy (Rabharta) 114
Dublin South-West
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 58.7%
Electorate 114,832
Quota 11,138
Seán Crowe (SF) 9,869 - Elected Count 6
Colm Brophy (FG) 8,498 - Elected Count 7
John Lahart (FF) 8,263 - Elected Count 10
Ciarán Ahern (Labour) 5,788 - Elected Count 11
Paul Murphy (PBP-Sol) 5,081 - Elected Count 11
Teresa Costello (FF) 4,747
Sarah Barnes (FG) 4,286
Niamh Whelan (SF) 4,031
Ross O’mullane (Soc Dem) 3,928
Alan Edge (Ind.) 3,649
Saoirse Ní Chónaráin (Aontú) 2,599
Patrick Holohan (Ind.) 2,457
Francis Noel Duffy (Green) 1,931
Yan MacOireachtaigh (National Party) 1,450
Niall Hade (Ind.) 129
Colm O’keeffe (Ind.) 117
Dublin West
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 57.1%
Electorate 78,034
Quota 7,373
Jack Chambers (FF) 9,446 - Elected Count 1
Paul Donnelly (SF) 7,731 - Elected Count 1
Emer Currie (FG) 6,791 - Elected Count 2
Ruth Coppinger (PBP-Sol) 3,552 - Elected Count 13
Roderic O’Gorman (Green) 2,909 - Elected Count 13
John Walsh (Labour) 2,455
Ellen Troy (Aontú) 2,453
Ellen Murphy (Soc Dem) 2,168
Breda Hanaphy (SF) 1,567
Tania Doyle (Ind.) 1,339
Patrick Quinlan (National Party) 1,149
Natalie Treacy (Ind.) 969
Susanne Delaney (Ind.) 816
Lorna Nolan (FF) 412
Umar Al-Qadri (Ind.) 381
John Forde (Ind.) 98
Dún Laoghaire
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 58.6%
Electorate 95,462
Quota 11,134
Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) 11,685 - Elected Count 1
Cormac Devlin (FF) 8,831 - Elected Count 7
Barry Ward (FG) 8,337 - Elected Count 7
Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP-Sol) 6,795 - Elected Count 7
Shane O’Brien (SF) 4,995
Ossian Smyth (Green) 4,297
Hugo Mills (Soc Dem) 4,192
Martha Fanning (Labour) 3,169
Mairéad Tóibín (Aontú) 2,376
Cathy Lynch (Irish People) 649
Michael O’Doherty (Ind.) 343
Galway East
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 62.2%
Electorate 87,791
Quota 10,843
Albert Dolan (FF) 10,140 - Elected Count 8
Seán Canney (Ind.) 10,030 - Elected Count 6
Louis O’Hara (SF) 7,459 - Elected Count 11
Peter Roche (FG) 5,521 - Elected Count 11
Declan Geraghty (Ind. Ire.) 5,150
Anne Rabbitte (FF) 4,056
Clodagh Higgins (FG) 3,458
Niamh Madden (FG) 2,765
Luke Silke (Aontú) 1,554
Eoin Madden (Green) 1,263
Conor Burke (PBP-Sol) 1,238
David O’Reilly (Irish People) 610
Paul Madden (Ind.) 585
Fergal Landy (Ind.) 385
Galway West
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 58.5%
Electorate 103,713
Quota 10,047
Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,164 - Elected Count 11
John Connolly (FF) 7,192 - Elected Count 14
Noel Grealish (Ind.) 6,887 - Elected Count 16
Catherine Connolly (Ind.) 6,747 - Elected Count 11
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 6,011 - Elected Count 14
Noel Thomas (Ind. Ire.) 5,700
Seán Kyne (FG) 5,335
Gráinne Seoige (FF) 2,929
Mike Cubbard (Ind.) 2,219
Eibhlín Seoighthe (Soc. Dem.) 2,172
Helen Ogbu (Labour) 1,973
Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 1,839
Pádraig Lenihan (Aontú) 1,233
Maisie McMaster (PBP-Sol) 905
Aj Cahill (Irish People) 469
Doran McMahon (Irish Freedom) 450
Patrick Feeney (Ind.) 52
Kerry
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 65.4%
Electorate 120,868
Quota 13,083
Michael Healy-Rae (Ind.) 18,596 - Elected Count 1
Pa Daly (SF) 11,647 - Elected Count 7
Norma Foley (FF) 10,302 - Elected Count 11
Danny Healy-Rae (Ind.) 8,603 - Elected Count 11
Michael Cahill (FF) 8,266 - Elected Count 11
Billy O’Shea (FG) 7,932
Linda Gordon Kelleher (FF) 2,024
Cleo Murphy (Green) 1,982
Mike Kennedy (Labour) 1,826
Michelle Keane (Ind.) 1,530
Catherina O’Sullivan (Aontú) 1,437
Stephanie O’Shea (SF) 1,114
Cian Prendiville (PBP-Sol) 1,012
Thomas McEllistrim (Ind. Ire.) 983
Brandon Begley (Irish Freedom) 738
Mary Fitzgibbon (Ind.) 469
John O’Leary (Ind.) 34
Kildare North
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 60.4%
Electorate 95,055
Quota 9,505
James Lawless (FF) 8,734 - Elected Count 1
Aidan Farrelly (Soc. Dem.) 7,611 - Elected Count 10
Réada Cronin (SF) 6,806 - Elected Count 12
Naoise Ó Cearúil (FF) 5,872 - Elected Count 12
Joe Neville (FG) 5,553 - Elected Count 12
Bernard Durkan (FG) 4,632
Angela Feeney (Labour) 3,337
Evie Sammon (FG) 3,111
Una O’Connor (Aontú) 2,174
Bill Clear (Ind.) 2,906
Vincent P. Martin (Green) 2,059
Gerry Waters (Irish Freedom) 1,254
Caroline Hogan (SF) 1,244
Leah Whelan (PBP-Sol) 1,156
Avril Corcoran (Irish People) 533
Sean Gill (Communist) 67
Kildare South
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 74,243
Quota 10,734
Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) - Ceann Comhairle Automatically Returned
Martin Heydon (FG) 9,262 - Elected Count 11
Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 7,489
Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh (SF) 7,241 - Elected Count 12
Mark Wall (Labour) 6,654 - Elected Count 12
Chris Pender (Soc Dem) 3,157
Cathal Berry (Ind.) 3,007
Melissa Byrne (Aontú) 1,677
Anthony Casey (Irish Freedom) 957
Willie Carton (Ind. Ire.) 955
Patricia Ryan (Ind.) 678
Monaa K. Sood (Green) 585
Tom McDonnell (Ind.) 499
Robert Cosgrave (PBP-Sol) 498
Leanne O’Neill (Ind.) 152
Edel Doran (Ind. Ire.) 123
Laois
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 58.5%
Electorate 65,873
Quota 9,570
William Aird (FG) 9,269 - Elected Count 5
Seán Fleming (FF) 8,123 - Elected Count 8
Brian Stanley (Ind.) 6,782 - Elected Count 8
Maria McCormack (SF) 4,914
Aisling Moran (Ind.) 2,970
Elaine Mullally (Ind.) 2,438
Mary Hande (Aontú) 1,038
Rosie Palmer (Green) 747
Ken Mooney (PBP-Sol) 745
Pauline Flanagan (Ind.) 578
Austin Stack (FF) 502
Jason Lynch (Ind.) 170
Limerick City
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 54.7%
Electorate 77,735
Quota 8,435
Willie O’Dea (FF) 8,214 - Elected Count 6
Kieran O’Donnell (FG) 6,133 - Elected Count 10
Maurice Quinlivan (SF) 5,936 - Elected Count 13
Dee Ryan (FF) 2,831
Maria Byrne (FG) 2,813
Elisa O’Donovan (Soc Dem) 2,808
Conor Sheehan (Labour) 2,733 - Elected Count 15
Frankie Daly (Ind.) 2,034
Sarah Beasley (Aontú) 1,977
Brian Leddin (Green) 1,782
Paul Gavan (SF) 1,378
Dean Quinn (Irish People) 965
Ruairí Fahy (PBP-Sol) 720
Esther Aherne (Ind. Ire.) 688
Melanie Cleary (Ind.) 636
Michelle Hayes (Ind.) 394
Dean Lillis (Ind.) 132
Limerick County
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 61.1%
Electorate 75,018
Quota 11,385
Patrick O’Donovan (FG) 11,563 - Elected Count 1
Richard O’Donoghue (Ind. Ire.) 10,540 - Elected Count 9
Niall Collins (FF) 9,284 - Elected Count 13
Joanne Collins (SF) 6,005
Bridie Collins (FF) 1,687
Noreen Stokes (FG) 1,511
Michael Ryan (Aontú) 1,309
Jim Barrett (Ind.) 913
Rob O’Donnell (Green) 873
Richie Crehan (Ind.) 565
Laura Fahy (PBP-Sol) 413
Lorraine O’Sullivan (Irish People) 281
Donna O’Loughlin (Irish Freedom) 256
Gerben Uunk (Animal Welfare) 254
April Sheehan Corkery (Ind.) 82
Longford-Westmeath
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 58.4%
Electorate 106,814
Quota 10,315
Peter Burke (FG) 10,864 - Elected Count 1
Robert Troy (FF) 8,116 - Elected Count 15
Kevin Boxer Moran (Ind.) 8,056 - Elected Count 14
Micheál Carrigy (FG) 7,090 - Elected Count 15
Sorca Clarke (SF) 6,998 - Elected Count 13
Joe Flaherty (FF) 5,231
Paul Hogan (Ind. Ire.) 2,956
Barry Campion (SF) 2,344
Gerry Warnock (Ind.) 2,262
Laura O’Neill (Aontú) 1,926
Fidelma Bennett (Labour) 1,574
Dave Smyth (PBP-Sol) 960
Louise Heavin (Ind.) 915
Margaret Alacoque Maguire (Irish Freedom) 864
Dympna Cunniffe (FF) 528
Tanya Cannon (FG) 507
Carol Okeke (Green) 464
Paul Bradley (Ind.) 115
Charlotte Keenan (Ind.) 66
Donal Jackson (Ind.) 48
Louth
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 61.5%
Electorate 104,799
Quota 10,623
Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) 8,728 - Elected Count 16
Joanna Byrne (SF) 8,169 - Elected Count 17
Ged Nash (Labour) 7,594 - Elected Count 20
Erin McGreehan (FF) 5,772 - Elected Count 20
Paula Butterly (FG) 5,646 - Elected Count 20
Alison Comyn (FF) 4,913
John McGahon (FG) 4,021
Antóin Watters (SF) 3,767
Kevin Callan (Ind.) 3,223
Hermann Kelly (Irish Freedom) 2,546
Michael O’Dowd (Aontú) 2,330
James Renaghan (PBP-Sol) 1,671
Niall McCreanor (Soc Dem) 1,547
Marianne Butler (Green) 1,504
David Brennan (Ind.) 671
Thomas Clare (Ind.) 416
Ryan McKeown (Ind. Ire.) 305
Tracy Marie O’Hanlon (Ind.) 234
David Bradley (Ind.) 157
Peter-James Nugent (Ind.) 149
Derek McElearney (Irish People) 119
Alan Fagan (Ind.) 114
Albert David Byrne (Ind.) 99
David Carroll (Ind.) 40
Mayo
Seats Filled 5/5
Turnout 63.6%
Electorate 112,205
Quota 11,812
Rose Conway-Walsh (SF) 10,117 - Elected Count 6
Alan Dillon (FG) 9,517 - Elected Count 6
Dara Calleary (FF) 8,620 - Elected Count 8
Mark Duffy (FG) 6,009
Keira Keogh (FG) 5,830 - Elected Count 11
Lisa Chambers (FF) 5,584
Patsy O’Brien (Ind.) 5,229
Paul Lawless (Aontú) 4,482 - Elected Count 11
Gerry Murray (SF) 3,600
Martina Jennings (FG) 3,488
Stephen Kerr (Ind.) 3,289
Chris Maxwell (Ind. Ire.) 2,488
Joe Daly (PBP-Sol) 1,199
Mícheál Boxty Ó Conaill (Green) 925
Gerry Loftus (Ind.) 423
Sean Forkin (Ind.) 66
Meath East
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 59.7%
Electorate 84,272
Quota 9,997
Helen McEntee (FG) 9,957 - Elected Count 5
Darren O’Rourke (SF) 8,175 - Elected Count 10
Thomas Byrne (FF) 6,403 - Elected Count 13
Gillian Toole (Ind.) 4,459 - Elected Count 13
Emer Tóibín (Aontú) 3,281
Caroline O’Reilly (FF) 3,223
Sharon Tolan (FG) 3,176
Maria White (SF) 2,894
Joseph Bonner (Ind.) 2,771
Eilish Balfe (Labour) 2,048
Clara McCormack (PBP-Sol) 1,380
Ruadháin Bonham (Green) 845
Jean Murray (National Party) 652
Carolyn Fahy, (Animal Welfare) 207
Charles Patrick Bobbett (Ind.) 186
Sivakumar Murugadoss (Ind.) 135
Barbara Reid (Liberty Rep.) 119
Raymond Westlake (Ind.) 72
Meath West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 65,148
Quota 9,427
Johnny Guirke (SF) 8,604 - Elected Count 3
Peadar Tóibín (Aontú) 7,563 - Elected Count 4
Aisling Dempsey (FF) 6,535 - Elected Count 5
Linda Nelson Murray (FG) 6,164
Noel French (Ind.) 3,969
Ronan Moore (Soc Dem) 2,542
Séamus McMenamin (Green) 568
Finbar Lynch (PBP-Sol) 505
Sandy Gallagher (Labour) 420
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 416
Ian McGauley (Irish People) 216
Damien Reilly (Ind.) 203
Offaly
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 59.8%
Electorate 62,931
Quota 9,347
Carol Nolan (Ind.) 8,282 - Elected Count 5
John Clendennen (FG) 6,580 - Elected Count 7
Tony McCormack (FF) 6,349 - Elected Count 7
Aoife Masterson (SF) 6,211
Eddie Fitzpatrick (Ind.) 2,961
Claire Murray (FF) 2,564
Fergus McDonnell (Ind. Ire.) 2,074
Pippa Hackett (Green) 925
Keishia Taylor (PBP-Sol) 576
Mike Boylan (Ind.) 546
Maureen Ward (Aontú) 317
Roscommon-Galway
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 65.9%
Electorate 62,727
Quota 10,283
Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind. Ire.) 12,002 - Elected Count 1
Claire Kerrane (SF) 8,039 - Elected Count 7
Martin Daly (FF) 7,283 - Elected Count 7
Aisling Dolan (FG) 4,843
Eugene Murphy (Ind.) 4,327
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) 2,164
Andrew Mannion (PBP-Sol) 814
Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 789
Martina O’Connor (Green) 441
Alan Sweeney (Irish People) 224
Vincent Beirne (Ind.) 202
Sligo-Leitrim
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 60.9%
Electorate 94,040
Quota 11,381
Frank Feighan (FG) 8,980 - Elected Count 11
Martin Kenny (SF) 7,764 - Elected Count 12
Michael Clarke (Ind. Ire.) 5,979
Eamon Scanlon (FF) 5,913 - Elected Count 13
Chris MacManus (SF) 5,173
Edel McSharry (FF) 4,466
Marian Harkin (Ind.) 4,347 - Elected Count 13
Paddy O’Rourke (FF) 4,066
Marie Casserly (Ind.) 2,419
Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) 2,086
Gino O’Boyle (PBP-Sol) 1,657
Graham Monaghan (Aontú) 1,112
Des Guckian (Ind.) 887
Michael Kelly (Irish Freedom) 770
Bláithín Gallagher (Green) 725
Molly Candon (Animal Welfare) 423
Caroline Corcoran (Ind. Ire.) 69
Diarmuid MacConville (Ind.) 64
Tipperary North
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 65.7%
Electorate 70,214
Quota 11,442
Michael Lowry (Ind.) 12,538 - Elected Count 1
Alan Kelly (Labour) 7,072 - Elected Count 10
Ryan O’Meara (FF) 5,654 - Elected Count 10
Michael Smith (FF) 4,918
Phyll Bugler (FG) 4,423
Jim Ryan (Ind.) 3,743
Dan Harty (SF) 3,015
Evan Barry (SF) 1,332
Francis O’Toole (Aontú) 890
Iva Pocock (Green) 731
Diana O’Dwyer (PBP-Sol) 632
Peter Madden (Irish People) 437
Justin Roundy Phelan (Ind.) 200
Liam Minehan (Ind.) 182
Tipperary South
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 60.6%
Electorate 68,247
Quota 10,270
Mattie McGrath (Ind.) 10,014 - Elected Count 2
Michael Murphy (FG) 8,371 - Elected Count 6
Imelda Goldsboro (FF) 5,838
Martin Browne (SF) 4,937
Séamus Healy (Ind.) 4,795 - Elected Count 6
John O’Heney (Ind.) 3,692
Michael Chicken Brennan (Labour) 1,731
Myriam Madigan (Green) 584
Rosemary McGlone (Aontú) 486
John McGrath (National Party) 316
Nadaline Webster (Ind. Ire.) 161
Bill Fitzgerald (Ind.) 154
Waterford
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 55.6%
Electorate 97,153
Quota 10,731
David Cullinane (SF) 11,936 - Elected Count 1
John Cummins (FG) 10,376 - Elected Count 9
Mary Butler (FF) 9,962 - Elected Count 10
Conor D. McGuinness (SF) 5,791 - Elected Count 12
Matt Shanahan (Ind.) 5,355
Mary Roche (Soc Dem) 2,717
Marc Ó Cathasaigh (Green) 1,671
Ronan Cleary (Aontú) 1,664
Sadhbh O’Neill (Labour) 1,500
Frank Conway (Ind.) 715
Patrick Curtin (PBP-Sol) 643
Killian Mangan (Ind.) 620
John D. Walsh (Irish People) 482
Aaron Joyce (Ind.) 162
Mark O’Neill (Ind.) 56
Wexford
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 61.6%
Electorate 85,744
Quota 10,502
Verona Murphy (Ind.) 11,340 - Elected Count 1
James Browne (FF) 8,596 - Elected Count 11
Johnny Mythen (SF) 7,633 - Elected Count 11
George Lawlor (Labour) 7,228 - Elected Count 11
Cathal Byrne (FG) 4,891
Jim Codd (Aontú) 3,775
Bridín Murphy (FG) 2,997
Michael Sheehan (Ind.) 1,623
Mick Wallace (Ind 4 ) 1,615
Martina Stafford (PBP-Sol) 782
Peadar McDonald (Green) 731
Jackser Owens (Ind.) 498
Jason Murphy (National Party) 333
Michelle O’Neill (FF) 296
Stephen Power (Irish People) 170
Wicklow
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 67.8%
Electorate 84,669
Quota 11,415
Simon Harris (FG) 16,869 - Elected Count 1
John Brady (SF) 8,450 - Elected Count 11
Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem) 7,699 - Elected Count 9
Stephen Donnelly (FF) 3,553
Shay Cullen (Ind.) 3,232
Edward Timmins (FG) 3,050 - Elected Count 13
Joe Behan (Ind.) 2,909
Steven Matthews (Green) 2,366
Paul O’Brien (Labour) 2,009
Gerry O’Neill (Ind.) 1,963
Rob Carry (Ind.) 1,597
Ciarán Hogan (Aontú) 1,267
Kellie McConnell (PBP-Sol) 1,259
Philip Dwyer (Ind.) 435
Michaela Keddy (Irish People) 242
Charlie Keddy (Ind.) 141
Dominic Plant (Ind.) 21
Sean O’Leary (Ind.) 9
Wicklow-Wexford
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 61.2%
Electorate 63,003
Quota 9,560
Brian Brennan (FG) 8,820 - Elected Count 6
Malcolm Byrne (FF) 8,311- Elected Count 6
Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin (SF) 7,719 - Elected Count 6
Pat Kennedy (FF) 5,478
Peir Leonard (Ind.) 3,824
Sinéad Boland (Aontú) 1,350
Aislinn O’Keeffe (PBP-Sol) 1,021
Ann Walsh (Green) 897
Frances Lawlor (Ind. Ire.) 648
Ilse-Maria Nolan (Ind.) 168