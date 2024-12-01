Flash: Nervous celebrations as counting winds down for night

The first day of counting in the 26 County general election has concluded, but with every party celebrating bar the Greens and the far right, the outcome remains very uncertain.

With 31 seats filled and 41 out of 43 constituencies declaring a first count, the result will be very close between the three main parties.

The Sinn Féin result at about 19% of the vote share, marked a strong recovery from the recent local elections when their vote fell to 11.8%, although short of the 24.5% the secured in the last general election almost five years ago.

Meanwhile, the vote share of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has reached its lowest ever share of just over 40%, and the parties will again need the support of others if they are to again put together a right-wing government.

Speaking to the media at the RDS count centre in Dublin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the “two party politics” of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had been “consigned to the dustbin of history”.

She remains optimistic she can form a government. She told journalists at the Dublin count that her party “will look at all the options on the table”, but added she doesn’t “want to see the return of the outgoing government”.

She says that she will first look at options with who Sinn Féin share “the politics of change.”

Both Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have expressed their optimism that they will be part of any government formed in the coming weeks, although they look set to fall short of an overall majority in the Dáil.

Ahead of his re-election, Simon Harris said the “people of Ireland have now spoken. We now have to work out exactly what they have said, and that is going to take a little bit of time.”

Harris described the Sinn Féin vote as “pretty significantly down”, the Fianna Fail vote as “marginally down” and the Fine Gael vote as “static” compared with the 2020 result.

He said it was “a very close, a very competitive election” and that “we haven’t seen a Sinn Féin surge or anything like it”.

He acknowledged that it was “a very difficult day” for the outgoing coalition partners in the Green Party.

“Definitely, politics in Ireland has gotten much more fragmented,” he said.

Senior Green Party figures are in losing fights to retain their seats, including leader Roderic O’Gorman, minister Catherine Martin and junior minister Ossian Smyth, while Fianna Fáil minister Stephen Donnelly is likely to lose his seat in Wicklow.

A good day for the Social Democrats looks to be on the cards, although none of their candidates have yet been deemed elected. Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín was reelected in his Meath West constituency, but his hopes of increasing that number also remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, in Dublin Central, the strangest result of the count could be the election of alleged crime boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch. His election will depend on transfers, some of which have already arrived in the form of the largest bundle from the surplus of Mary Lou McDonald, and following the elimination of left-wing activist Clare Daly.

It is the country’s most ethnically diverse constituency and one of its most impoverished. A year ago, it was wracked by racist rioting that polarised the community. But overall, it was a terrible day for candidates on the far right, with almost all candidates in the new nationalist-sounding parties losing their deposit.

Joined by the party leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill, Ms McDonald celebrated her victory to loud cheers at the RDS centre.

The leader of Sinn Féin has said that this election confirms that her party has “altered the political landscape”.

“Not so long ago, the old traditional establishment parties monopolised not just government but also opposition, that’s changed now, and I think this election is confirmation of that,” Mary Lou McDonald said.

Ms McDonald, who was re-elected in Dublin Central on the third count after topping the poll there, said she will always want to do better, to have more votes, and to win more seats.

She said that her first course of action will be to talk to other parties who are also advocating for change in government and to get their ideas on how they will “maximise impact”.

“The idea of five more years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is not in my strong opinion, a good outcome for our society,” she said.

“It was ironic on election day that we saw again record heartbreaking homeless figures again, as people were going out to vote. I don’t think our society can actually endure another five years of that failure and that chaos.”

Ms McDonald also thanked everyone who voted for her party.

“You have given us again a powerful and a strong mandate, and we understand the trust that you have placed in us to make life better for you and we are determined to do just that,” she said.

She said that their candidates had an “incredible performance” across the State over a short number of weeks.

“We have achieved a result that many people who few weeks ago would have thought impossible. So, thank you to every single person who voted for us.”



The following are the latest results:





NATIONAL





Fianna Fáil (FF): 21.6% - 6 seats

Fine Gael (FG): 20.7% - 9 seats

Sinn Féin (SF): 18.7% - 7 seats

Labour: 4.8%

Soc. Dem: 4.7%

Aontú: 4.1% - 1 seat

Ind. Ire: 3.6 % - 1 seat

PBP-Sol: 2.9% - 2 seat

Green: 3.1%

Independents: 12.8% - 5 seats

Others: 2.1 %





Carlow-Kilkenny





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 58.2%

Electorate 120,821

Quota 11,627





John McGuinness (FF) 9,794

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF) 8,087

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF) 7,194

Catherine Callaghan (FG) 6,788

Áine Gladney Knox (SF) 6,479

Natasha Newsome Drennan (SF) 5,495

Michael Doyle (FG) 4,955

David Fitzgerald (FG) 4,743

Patricia Stephenson (Soc. Dem.) 3,387

Malcolm Noonan (Green) 2,919

Gary O’Neill (Aontú) 2,378

Seán Ó Hargáin (Labour) 1,725

Eugene McGuinness (Ind.) 1,622

Adrienne Wallace (PBP-Sol) 1,465

Luke O’Connor (Ind.) 1,232

Orla Donohoe (Irish Freedom) 737

Tom Healy (Ind.) 501

David Egan (Liberty Rep.) 169

Noel G. Walsh (Ind.) 65

John O’Leary (Ind.) 26





Cavan-Monaghan





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 0.0%

Electorate 109,152

Quota 0





Cathy Bennett (SF) 0

Carmel Brady (FG) 0

Matt Carthy (SF) 0

Feargal Joseph Deery (Ind.) 0

Joseph Duffy (Ind.) 0

Robbie Gallagher (FF) 0

Lester James Gordon (Ind.) 0

Emma Hendrick (PBP-Sol) 0

Val Martin (Irish Freedom) 0

David Maxwell (FG) 0

Jimmy Stavrous Mee (Ind.) 0

Mark Moore (National) 0

Shane Mulligan (Liberty Rep.) 0

Eddie O’Gara (Green) 0

Sarah O’Reilly (Aontú) 0

Shane P. O’Reilly (Ind. Ire.) 0

T.P. O’Reilly (FG) 0

Brendan Smith (FF) 0

Niamh Smyth (FF) 0

Pauline Tully (SF) 0





Clare





Seats Filled 0/4

Turnout 63.7%

Electorate 96,398

Quota 12,182





Timmy Dooley (FF) 11,313

Cathal Crowe (FF) 8,261

Donna McGettigan (SF) 7,843

Joe Cooney (FG) 7,575

Leonora Carey (FG) 5,251

Róisín Garvey (Green) 3,770

Rita McInerney (FF) 3,473

Eddie Punch (Ind. Ire.) 2,583

Hilary Tonge (Soc Dem) 2,144

Tom Nolan (FG) 2,139

June Dillon (Aontú) 2,099

Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom) 1,282

Caitríona Ní Chatháin (PBP-Sol) 820

Kevin Hassett (Ind.) 670

Matthew Moroney (Ind.) 538

Paddy Murphy (Ind.) 443

Violet-Anne Wynne (Ind.) 310

Amanda Major (Ind.) 205

Michael Loughrey (Irish People) 101

Barry O’Donovan (Rabharta) 87





Cork East





Seats Filled 0/4

Turnout 57.8%

Electorate 83,545

Quota 9,602





Pat Buckley (SF) 5,901

James O’Connor (FF) 5,891

Mark Stanton (FG) 5,740

Noel McCarthy (FG) 5,364

Deirdre O’Brien (FF) 5,196

Liam Quaide (Soc Dem) 4,791

William O’Leary (Ind.) 4,615

Mary Linehan Foley (Ind.) 3,805

Mona Stromsoe (Aontú) 1,789

Clíona O’halloran (Green) 1,609

Kathryn Bermingham (Ind. Ire.) 842

Mehdi Özçinar (SF) 671

Asch Ní Fhinn (PBP-Sol) 662

Frank Roche (Ind.) 572

James-Peter O’Sullivan (Irish People) 334

Catherine Lynch (Ind. Ire.) 135

John O’Leary (Ind.) 55

Ross Cannon (Ind.) 37





Cork North-Central





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 58.3%

Electorate 102,250

Quota 9,846





Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF) 7,708

Thomas Gould (SF) 7,399

Colm Burke (FG) 5,736

Ken O’Flynn (Ind. Ire.) 5,733

Tony Fitzgerald (FF) 4,084

Mick Barry (PBP-Sol) 3,494

Eoghan Kenny (Labour) 3,329

Joe Lynch (SF) 2,894

Garret Kelleher (FG) 2,790

John Maher (Labour) 2,687

Derek Blighe (Irish Freedom) 2,475

Susan Doyle (Soc Dem) 2,255

Sandra Murphy Kelleher (FF) 2,100

Finian Toomey (Aontú) 1,864

Imelda Daly (FG) 1,311

Oliver Moran (Green) 1,264

Ciarán McCarthy (Soc Dem) 1,228

Rachel Hurley Roche (Ind.) 367

Martin Condon (Ind.) 152

Joseph Peters (Ind.) 107

John Donohoe (Ind.) 94





Cork North-West





Seats Filled 0/3

Turnout 64.1%

Electorate 67,255

Quota 10,712





Aindrias Moynihan (FF) 8,047

Michael Moynihan (FF) 7,678

John Paul O’Shea (FG) 7,603

Michael Creed (FG) 7,321

Nicole Ryan (SF) 5,452

Becky Kealy (Aontú) 3,364

Colette Finn (Green) 1,052

Ellen Barry (Ind. Ire.) 949

Joe Moore (PBP-Sol) 838

Walter Ryan-Purcell (Ind.) 430

John O’Leary (Ind.) 110





Cork South-Central





Seats Filled 1/5

Turnout 60.1%

Electorate 105,076

Quota 10,451





Micheál Martin (FF) 14,526 - Elected Count 1

Séamus McGrath (FF) 7,794

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) 6,947

Pádraig Rice (Soc Dem) 5,368

Jerry Buttimer (FG) 4,407

Shane O’Callaghan (FG) 3,664

Mick Finn (Ind.) 3,582

Laura Harmon (Labour) 3,005

Michelle Cowhey Shahid (SF) 2,714

Anna Daly (Aontú) 2,273

Monica Oikeh (Green) 2,156

Úna McCarthy (FG) 2,078

Shane Patrick Laird (PBP-Sol) 876

Ted Neville (National Party) 858

Margaret Kenneally (FF) 726

Paudie Dineen (Ind.) 543

Lorna Bogue (Rabharta) 425

Veronica Houlihan (Ind. Ire.) 348

Graham De Barra (Ind.) 217

Valerie Ward (Ind. Ire.) 104

John O’Leary (Ind.) 58

Tony Field (Ind.) 35





Cork South-West





Seats Filled 0/3

Turnout 63.9%

Electorate 74,364

Quota 11,824





Michael Collins (Ind. Ire.) 11,002

Holly Cairns (Soc Dem) 9,421

Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) 9,115

Noel O’Donovan (FG) 6,122

Tim Lombard (FG) 5,003

Alan Coleman (Ind.) 2,191

Clare O’Callaghan (SF) 1,448

Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha (SF) 835

Máiréad Ruane (Aontú) 707

Evie Nevin (Labour) 436

Zoe Laplaud (PBP-Sol) 349

Mary Ryder (Green) 349

Deborah O’Driscoll (Irish People) 287

John O’Leary (Ind.) 29





Donegal





Seats Filled 1/5

Turnout 58.9%

Electorate 131,306

Quota 12,771





Pearse Doherty (SF) 18,898 - Elected Count 1

Pat The Cope Gallagher (FF) 10,024

Pádraig MacLochlainn (SF) 9,799

Charlie McConalogue (FF) 8,019

Charles Ward, (100% Redress) 6,862

Thomas Pringle (Ind.) 5,289

Nikki Bradley (FG) 3,658

Noel Jordan (SF) 3,321

John McNulty (FG) 3,247

Mary T. Sweeney, Aontú 2,469

Niall McConnell (Ind.) 1,565

Nuala Carr, Green 880

Carol Gallagher (PBP-Sol) 606

Kim McMenamin (Irish People) 531

Eamon McGee (Irish Freedom) 383

Gerry McKeever (Ind.) 342

Frank O’Donnell (Ind.) 313

Claudia Kennedy (FF) 273

Vincent J Bradley (Ind.) 111

Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind.) 34





Dublin Bay North





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 59.8%

Electorate 110,574

Quota 10,929





Cian O’Callaghan (Soc Dem) 9,738

Denise Mitchell (SF) 9,012

Tom Brabazon (FF) 6,854

Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) 5,955

Deirdre Heney (FF) 5,509

Aoibhinn Tormey (FG) 5,313

Mícheál MacDonncha (SF) 3,892

Barry Heneghan (Ind.) 3,602

Shane Folan (Labour) 2,921

James Morris (Aontú) 2,460

David Healy (Green) 2,107

Bernard Mulvany (PBP-Sol) 2,046

John Lyons (Ind.) 1,829

Michael Burke (Ind.) 1,379

Paul Christopher Fitzsimons (Irish Freedom) 1,116

Brian Garrigan (Ind.) 747

Kevin Coyle (Ind.) 547

Jamie McGlue (Ind.) 252

Diarmaid Ó Conoráin (Ind.) 185

Stephen Doyle (Ind.) 104





Dublin Bay South





Seats Filled 0/4

Turnout 47.8%

Electorate 83,689

Quota 7,957





James Geoghegan (FG) 6,060

Ivana Bacik (Labour) 5,684

Jim O’Callaghan (FF) 5,536

Chris Andrews (SF) 4,875

Emma Blain (FG) 4,102

Eoin Hayes (Soc Dem) 3,615

Hazel Chu (Green) 3,250

Kate O’Connell (Ind.) 1,772

Nick Delehanty (Ind.) 1,542

Brigid Purcell (PBP-Sol) 1,339

Alan Healy (Aontú) 956

Mannix Flynn (Ind.) 479

Peter Dooley (Ind.) 358

Lauralee Doyle (Irish People) 150

Daniel Pocock (Ind.) 27

John Dominic Keigher (Ind.) 23

David Hennessy (Ind.) 16





Dublin Central





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 52.3%

Electorate 63,190

Quota 6,551





Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 6,389 - Elected Count 3

Paschal Donohoe (FG) 5,493

Gary Gannon (Soc Dem) 4,353

Gerard Hutch (Ind.) 3,098

Marie Sherlock (Labour) 2,465

Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 2,344

Neasa Hourigan (Green) 1,952

Malachy Steenson (Ind.) 1,602

Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (PBP-Sol) 1,471

Clare Daly (Ind 4 ) 1,317

Janice Boylan (SF) 1,257

Ian Noel Smyth (Aontú) 715

Andrew Kelly (Communist) 298





Dublin Fingal East





Seats Filled 0/3

Turnout 60.9%

Electorate 62,465

Quota 9,475





Darragh O’Brien (FF) 8,906

Ann Graves (SF) 5,450

Duncan Smith (Labour) 5,396

Alan Farrell (FG) 5,379

Joan Hopkins (Soc Dem) 4,025

Dean Mulligan (Ind 4 ) 2,234

Margaret McGovern (Aontú) 1,549

Ian Carey (Green) 1,383

Manju Devi (FF) 940

Darren Jack Kelly (Ind.) 834

Ollie Power (PBP-Sol) 750

Victoria Byrne (Irish Freedom) 513

Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 308

Tony ‘Theo’ Donnelly (Ind.) 149

Fergal O’Connell (Ind.) 83





Dublin Fingal West





Seats Filled 1/3

Turnout 58.9%

Electorate 51,455

Quota 7,530





Louise O’Reilly (SF) 6,965 - Elected Count 4

Robert O’Donoghue (Labour) 5,044

Grace Boland (FG) 4,583

Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 4,417

Tony Murphy (Ind.) 3,588

Joe O’Brien (Green) 1,844

Bryn Edwards (PBP-Sol) 1,392

Robbie Loughlin (Aontú) 1,163

Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 417

John Oakes (Irish Freedom) 392

Mark Joseph Parsons (Irish People) 157

Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor (Ind.) 155





Dublin Mid-West





Seats Filled 1/5

Turnout 55.9%

Electorate 85,769

Quota 7,913





Eoin Ó Broin (SF) 9,892 - Elected Count 1

Mark Ward (SF) 5,323

Emer Higgins (FG) 4,798

Shane Moynihan (FF) 4,746

Vicki Casserly (FG) 3,723

Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Ind.) 3,646

Eoin Ó Broin (Soc Dem) 2,907

Gino Kenny (PBP-Sol) 2,608

Francis Timmons (Labour) 2,270

Linda De Courcy (Ind. Ire.) 1,823

Colm Quinn (Aontú) 1,492

Glen Moore (Irish Freedom) 1,435

Alan Hayes (Ind.) 855

Lynda Prendergast (FF) 850

Karla Doran (Green) 637

Robert Coyle (Irish People) 348

Seanán Ó Coistín (Ind.) 123





Dublin North-West





Seats Filled 0/3

Turnout 56.5%

Electorate 58,462

Quota 8,184





Dessie Ellis (SF) 5,562

Rory Hearne (Soc Dem) 4,631

Cathleen Carney Boud (SF) 4,503

Paul McAuliffe (FF) 4,463

Noel Rock (FG) 3,893

Conor Reddy (PBP-Sol) 2,917

Gavin Pepper (Ind.) 1,820

Edward MacManus (Aontú) 1,367

Stephen Redmond (National Party) 1,209

Caroline Conroy (Green) 943

John Nisbet (Labour) 779

Diarmuid MacDubhghlais (Ind.) 463

Ian Croft (Communist) 183





Dublin Rathdown





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 60.6%

Electorate 80,852

Quota 9,752





Neale Richmond (FG) 10,044 - Elected Count 1

Maeve O’Connell (FG) 6,375

Shay Brennan (FF) 5,913

Michael Fleming (Ind.) 4,380

Sinéad Gibney (Soc Dem) 4,277

Catherine Martin (Green) 4,146

Shaun Tracey (SF) 3,551

Lettie McCarthy (Labour) 3,043

Liam Coughlan (Aontú) 1,808

Alan Shatter (Ind.) 1,783

Elaine Dunne (FF) 1,417

Síomha Ní Aonghusa (PBP-Sol) 1,336

Garrett McCafferty (National Party) 367

Kevin Daly (Ind.) 253

Conor Murphy (Ind.) 66





Dublin South-Central





Seats Filled 0/4

Turnout 49.1%

Electorate 77,072

Quota 7,469





Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) 4,497

Catherine Ardagh (FF) 3,988

Máire Devine (SF) 3,854

Jen Cummins (Soc Dem) 3,347

Hazel De Nortúin (PBP-Sol) 3,331

Dáithí Doolan (SF) 3,290

Mary Seery Kearney (FG) 3,056

Joan Collins (Right 2 Change) 2,907

Darragh Moriarty (Labour) 2,476

Patrick Costello (Green) 2,267

Aisling Considine (Aontú) 1,474

Barry Ward (Irish Freedom) 751

Philip Sutcliffe (Ind. Ire.) 686

Dolores Webster (Ind.) 549

Jina Ahearne (Irish People) 321

Richard Murray (Ind.) 264

Rebecca Hendrick (Ind. Ire.) 172

John Paul Murphy (Rabharta) 114





Dublin South-West





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 58.7%

Electorate 114,832

Quota 11,138





Seán Crowe (SF) 9,869

Colm Brophy (FG) 8,498

John Lahart (FF) 8,263

Ciarán Ahern (Labour) 5,788

Paul Murphy (PBP-Sol) 5,081

Teresa Costello (FF) 4,747

Sarah Barnes (FG) 4,286

Niamh Whelan (SF) 4,031

Ross O’mullane (Soc Dem) 3,928

Alan Edge (Ind.) 3,649

Saoirse Ní Chónaráin (Aontú) 2,599

Patrick Holohan (Ind.) 2,457

Francis Noel Duffy (Green) 1,931

Yan MacOireachtaigh (National Party) 1,450

Niall Hade (Ind.) 129

Colm O’keeffe (Ind.) 117





Dublin West





Seats Filled 3/5

Turnout 57.1%

Electorate 78,034

Quota 7,373





Jack Chambers (FF) 9,446 - Elected Count 1

Paul Donnelly (SF) 7,731 - Elected Count 1

Emer Currie (FG) 6,791 - Elected Count 2

Ruth Coppinger (PBP-Sol) 3,552

Roderic O’gorman (Green) 2,909

John Walsh (Labour) 2,455

Ellen Troy (Aontú) 2,453

Ellen Murphy (Soc Dem) 2,168

Breda Hanaphy (SF) 1,567

Tania Doyle (Ind.) 1,339

Patrick Quinlan (National Party) 1,149

Natalie Treacy (Ind.) 969

Susanne Delaney (Ind.) 816

Lorna Nolan (FF) 412

Umar Al-Qadri (Ind.) 381

John Forde (Ind.) 98





Dún Laoghaire





Seats Filled 4/4

Turnout 58.6%

Electorate 95,462

Quota 11,134





Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) 11,685 - Elected Count 1

Cormac Devlin (FF) 8,831 - Elected Count 7

Barry Ward (FG) 8,337 - Elected Count 7

Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP-Sol) 6,795 - Elected Count 7

Shane O’Brien (SF) 4,995

Ossian Smyth (Green) 4,297

Hugo Mills (Soc Dem) 4,192

Martha Fanning (Labour) 3,169

Mairéad Tóibín (Aontú) 2,376

Cathy Lynch (Irish People) 649

Michael O’Doherty (Ind.) 343





Galway East





Seats Filled 0/4

Turnout 62.2%

Electorate 87,791

Quota 10,843





Albert Dolan (FF) 10,140

Seán Canney (Ind.) 10,030

Louis O’Hara (SF) 7,459

Peter Roche (FG) 5,521

Declan Geraghty (Ind. Ire.) 5,150

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 4,056

Clodagh Higgins (FG) 3,458

Niamh Madden (FG) 2,765

Luke Silke (Aontú) 1,554

Eoin Madden (Green) 1,263

Conor Burke (PBP-Sol) 1,238

David O’Reilly (Irish People) 610

Paul Madden (Ind.) 585

Fergal Landy (Ind.) 385





Galway West





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 58.5%

Electorate 103,713

Quota 10,047





Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,164

John Connolly (FF) 7,192

Noel Grealish (Ind.) 6,887

Catherine Connolly (Ind.) 6,747

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 6,011

Noel Thomas (Ind. Ire.) 5,700

Seán Kyne (FG) 5,335

Gráinne Seoige (FF) 2,929

Mike Cubbard (Ind.) 2,219

Eibhlín Seoighthe (Soc. Dem.) 2,172

Helen Ogbu (Labour) 1,973

Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 1,839

Pádraig Lenihan (Aontú) 1,233

Maisie McMaster (PBP-Sol) 905

Aj Cahill (Irish People) 469

Doran McMahon (Irish Freedom) 450

Patrick Feeney (Ind.) 52





Kerry





Seats Filled 1/5

Turnout 65.4%

Electorate 120,868

Quota 13,083





Michael Healy-Rae (Ind.) 18,596 - Elected Count 1

Pa Daly (SF) 11,647

Norma Foley (FF) 10,302

Danny Healy-Rae (Ind.) 8,603

Michael Cahill (FF) 8,266

Billy O’Shea (FG) 7,932

Linda Gordon Kelleher (FF) 2,024

Cleo Murphy (Green) 1,982

Mike Kennedy (Labour) 1,826

Michelle Keane (Ind.) 1,530

Catherina O’Sullivan (Aontú) 1,437

Stephanie O’Shea (SF) 1,114

Cian Prendiville (PBP-Sol) 1,012

Thomas McEllistrim (Ind. Ire.) 983

Brandon Begley (Irish Freedom) 738

Mary Fitzgibbon (Ind.) 469

John O’Leary (Ind.) 34





Kildare North





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 0.0%

Electorate 95,055

Quota 0





Naoise Ó Cearúil (FF) 0

Bill Clear (Ind.) 0

Avril Corcoran (Irish People) 0

Réada Cronin (SF) 0

Bernard Durkan (FG) 0

Aidan Farrelly (Soc. Dem.) 0

Angela Feeney (Labour) 0

Sean Gill (Communist) 0

Caroline Hogan (SF) 0

James Lawless (FF) 0

Vincent P. Martin (Green) 0

Joe Neville (FG) 0

Una O’Connor (Aontú) 0

Evie Sammon (FG) 0

Gerry Waters (Irish Freedom) 0

Leah Whelan (PBP-Sol) 0





Kildare South





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 58.2%

Electorate 74,243

Quota 10,734





Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) - Ceann Comhairle Automatically Returned

Martin Heydon (FG) 9,262

Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 7,489

Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh (SF) 7,241

Mark Wall (Labour) 6,654

Chris Pender (Soc Dem) 3,157

Cathal Berry (Ind.) 3,007

Melissa Byrne (Aontú) 1,677

Anthony Casey (Irish Freedom) 957

Willie Carton (Ind. Ire.) 955

Patricia Ryan (Ind.) 678

Monaa K. Sood (Green) 585

Tom McDonnell (Ind.) 499

Robert Cosgrave (PBP-Sol) 498

Leanne O’Neill (Ind.) 152

Edel Doran (Ind. Ire.) 123





Laois





Seats Filled 1/3

Turnout 58.5%

Electorate 65,873

Quota 9,570





William Aird (FG) 9,269 - Elected Count 5

Seán Fleming (FF) 8,123

Brian Stanley (Ind.) 6,782

Maria McCormack (SF) 4,914

Aisling Moran (Ind.) 2,970

Elaine Mullally (Ind.) 2,438

Mary Hande (Aontú) 1,038

Rosie Palmer (Green) 747

Ken Mooney (PBP-Sol) 745

Pauline Flanagan (Ind.) 578

Austin Stack (FF) 502

Jason Lynch (Ind.) 170





Limerick City





Seats Filled 0/4

Turnout 54.7%

Electorate 77,735

Quota 8,435





Willie O’Dea (FF) 8,214

Kieran O’Donnell (FG) 6,133

Maurice Quinlivan (SF) 5,936

Dee Ryan (FF) 2,831

Maria Byrne (FG) 2,813

Elisa O’Donovan (Soc Dem) 2,808

Conor Sheehan (Labour) 2,733

Frankie Daly (Ind.) 2,034

Sarah Beasley (Aontú) 1,977

Brian Leddin (Green) 1,782

Paul Gavan (SF) 1,378

Dean Quinn (Irish People) 965

Ruairí Fahy (PBP-Sol) 720

Esther Aherne (Ind. Ire.) 688

Melanie Cleary (Ind.) 636

Michelle Hayes (Ind.) 394

Dean Lillis (Ind.) 132





Limerick County





Seats Filled 1/3

Turnout 61.1%

Electorate 75,018

Quota 11,385





Patrick O’Donovan (FG) 11,563 - Elected Count 1

Richard O’Donoghue (Ind. Ire.) 10,540

Niall Collins (FF) 9,284

Joanne Collins (SF) 6,005

Bridie Collins (FF) 1,687

Noreen Stokes (FG) 1,511

Michael Ryan (Aontú) 1,309

Jim Barrett (Ind.) 913

Rob O’Donnell (Green) 873

Richie Crehan (Ind.) 565

Laura Fahy (PBP-Sol) 413

Lorraine O’Sullivan (Irish People) 281

Donna O’Loughlin (Irish Freedom) 256

Gerben Uunk (Animal Welfare) 254

April Sheehan Corkery (Ind.) 82





Longford-Westmeath





Seats Filled 1/5

Turnout 58.4%

Electorate 106,814

Quota 10,315





Peter Burke (FG) 10,864 - Elected Count 1

Robert Troy (FF) 8,116

Kevin Boxer Moran (Ind.) 8,056

Micheál Carrigy (FG) 7,090

Sorca Clarke (SF) 6,998

Joe Flaherty (FF) 5,231

Paul Hogan (Ind. Ire.) 2,956

Barry Campion (SF) 2,344

Gerry Warnock (Ind.) 2,262

Laura O’Neill (Aontú) 1,926

Fidelma Bennett (Labour) 1,574

Dave Smyth (PBP-Sol) 960

Louise Heavin (Ind.) 915

Margaret Alacoque Maguire (Irish Freedom) 864

Dympna Cunniffe (FF) 528

Tanya Cannon (FG) 507

Carol Okeke (Green) 464

Paul Bradley (Ind.) 115

Charlotte Keenan (Ind.) 66

Donal Jackson (Ind.) 48





Louth





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 61.5%

Electorate 104,799

Quota 10,623





Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) 8,728

Joanna Byrne (SF) 8,169

Ged Nash (Labour) 7,594

Erin McGreehan (FF) 5,772

Paula Butterly (FG) 5,646

Alison Comyn (FF) 4,913

John McGahon (FG) 4,021

Antóin Watters (SF) 3,767

Kevin Callan (Ind.) 3,223

Hermann Kelly (Irish Freedom) 2,546

Michael O’Dowd (Aontú) 2,330

James Renaghan (PBP-Sol) 1,671

Niall McCreanor (Soc Dem) 1,547

Marianne Butler (Green) 1,504

David Brennan (Ind.) 671

Thomas Clare (Ind.) 416

Ryan McKeown (Ind. Ire.) 305

Tracy Marie O’Hanlon (Ind.) 234

David Bradley (Ind.) 157

Peter-James Nugent (Ind.) 149

Derek McElearney (Irish People) 119

Alan Fagan (Ind.) 114

Albert David Byrne (Ind.) 99

David Carroll (Ind.) 40





Mayo





Seats Filled 0/5

Turnout 63.6%

Electorate 112,205

Quota 11,812





Rose Conway-Walsh (SF) 10,117

Alan Dillon (FG) 9,517

Dara Calleary (FF) 8,620

Mark Duffy (FG) 6,009

Keira Keogh (FG) 5,830

Lisa Chambers (FF) 5,584

Patsy O’Brien (Ind.) 5,229

Paul Lawless (Aontú) 4,482

Gerry Murray (SF) 3,600

Martina Jennings (FG) 3,488

Stephen Kerr (Ind.) 3,289

Chris Maxwell (Ind. Ire.) 2,488

Joe Daly (PBP-Sol) 1,199

Mícheál Boxty Ó Conaill (Green) 925

Gerry Loftus (Ind.) 423

Sean Forkin (Ind.) 66





Meath East





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 59.7%

Electorate 84,272

Quota 9,997





Helen McEntee (FG) 9,957 - Elected Count 5

Darren O’Rourke (SF) 8,175

Thomas Byrne (FF) 6,403

Gillian Toole (Ind.) 4,459

Emer Tóibín (Aontú) 3,281

Caroline O’Reilly (FF) 3,223

Sharon Tolan (FG) 3,176

Maria White (SF) 2,894

Joseph Bonner (Ind.) 2,771

Eilish Balfe (Labour) 2,048

Clara McCormack (PBP-Sol) 1,380

Ruadháin Bonham (Green) 845

Jean Murray (National Party) 652

Carolyn Fahy, (Animal Welfare) 207

Charles Patrick Bobbett (Ind.) 186

Sivakumar Murugadoss (Ind.) 135

Barbara Reid (Liberty Rep.) 119

Raymond Westlake (Ind.) 72





Meath West





Seats Filled 3/3

Turnout 58.2%

Electorate 65,148

Quota 9,427





Johnny Guirke (SF) 8,604 - Elected Count 3

Peadar Tóibín (Aontú) 7,563 - Elected Count 4

Aisling Dempsey (FF) 6,535 - Elected Count 5

Linda Nelson Murray (FG) 6,164

Noel French (Ind.) 3,969

Ronan Moore (Soc Dem) 2,542

Séamus McMenamin (Green) 568

Finbar Lynch (PBP-Sol) 505

Sandy Gallagher (Labour) 420

Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 416

Ian McGauley (Irish People) 216

Damien Reilly (Ind.) 203





Offaly





Seats Filled 1/3

Turnout 59.8%

Electorate 62,931

Quota 9,347





Carol Nolan (Ind.) 8,282 - Elected Count 5

John Clendennen (FG) 6,580

Tony McCormack (FF) 6,349

Aoife Masterson (SF) 6,211

Eddie Fitzpatrick (Ind.) 2,961

Claire Murray (FF) 2,564

Fergus McDonnell (Ind. Ire.) 2,074

Pippa Hackett (Green) 925

Keishia Taylor (PBP-Sol) 576

Mike Boylan (Ind.) 546

Maureen Ward (Aontú) 317





Roscommon-Galway





Seats Filled 1/3

Turnout 65.9%

Electorate 62,727

Quota 10,283





Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind. Ire.) 12,002 - Elected Count 1

Claire Kerrane (SF) 8,039

Martin Daly (FF) 7,283

Aisling Dolan (FG) 4,843

Eugene Murphy (Ind.) 4,327

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) 2,164

Andrew Mannion (PBP-Sol) 814

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 789

Martina O’Connor (Green) 441

Alan Sweeney (Irish People) 224

Vincent Beirne (Ind.) 202





Sligo-Leitrim





Seats Filled 0/4

Turnout 60.9%

Electorate 94,040

Quota 11,381





Frank Feighan (FG) 8,980

Martin Kenny (SF) 7,764

Michael Clarke (Ind. Ire.) 5,979

Eamon Scanlon (FF) 5,913

Chris MacManus (SF) 5,173

Edel McSharry (FF) 4,466

Marian Harkin (Ind.) 4,347

Paddy O’Rourke (FF) 4,066

Marie Casserly (Ind.) 2,419

Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) 2,086

Gino O’Boyle (PBP-Sol) 1,657

Graham Monaghan (Aontú) 1,112

Des Guckian (Ind.) 887

Michael Kelly (Irish Freedom) 770

Bláithín Gallagher (Green) 725

Molly Candon (Animal Welfare) 423

Caroline Corcoran (Ind. Ire.) 69

Diarmuid MacConville (Ind.) 64





Tipperary North





Seats Filled 1/3

Turnout 65.7%

Electorate 70,214

Quota 11,442





Michael Lowry (Ind.) 12,538 - Elected Count 1

Alan Kelly (Labour) 7,072

Ryan O’Meara (FF) 5,654

Michael Smith (FF) 4,918

Phyll Bugler (FG) 4,423

Jim Ryan (Ind.) 3,743

Dan Harty (SF) 3,015

Evan Barry (SF) 1,332

Francis O’Toole (Aontú) 890

Iva Pocock (Green) 731

Diana O’Dwyer (PBP-Sol) 632

Peter Madden (Irish People) 437

Justin Roundy Phelan (Ind.) 200

Liam Minehan (Ind.) 182





Tipperary South





Seats Filled 0/3

Turnout 60.6%

Electorate 68,247

Quota 10,270





Mattie McGrath (Ind.) 10,014

Michael Murphy (FG) 8,371

Imelda Goldsboro (FF) 5,838

Martin Browne (SF) 4,937

Séamus Healy (Ind.) 4,795

John O’Heney (Ind.) 3,692

Michael Chicken Brennan (Labour) 1,731

Myriam Madigan (Green) 584

Rosemary McGlone (Aontú) 486

John McGrath (National Party) 316

Nadaline Webster (Ind. Ire.) 161

Bill Fitzgerald (Ind.) 154





Waterford





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 55.6%

Electorate 97,153

Quota 10,731





David Cullinane (SF) 11,936 - Elected Count 1

John Cummins (FG) 10,376

Mary Butler (FF) 9,962

Conor D. McGuinness (SF) 5,791

Matt Shanahan (Ind.) 5,355

Mary Roche (Soc Dem) 2,717

Marc Ó Cathasaigh (Green) 1,671

Ronan Cleary (Aontú) 1,664

Sadhbh O’Neill (Labour) 1,500

Frank Conway (Ind.) 715

Patrick Curtin (PBP-Sol) 643

Killian Mangan (Ind.) 620

John D. Walsh (Irish People) 482

Aaron Joyce (Ind.) 162

Mark O’Neill (Ind.) 56





Wexford





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 61.6%

Electorate 85,744

Quota 10,502





Verona Murphy (Ind.) 11,340 - Elected Count 1

James Browne (FF) 8,596

Johnny Mythen (SF) 7,633

George Lawlor (Labour) 7,228

Cathal Byrne (FG) 4,891

Jim Codd (Aontú) 3,775

Bridín Murphy (FG) 2,997

Michael Sheehan (Ind.) 1,623

Mick Wallace (Ind 4 ) 1,615

Martina Stafford (PBP-Sol) 782

Peadar McDonald (Green) 731

Jackser Owens (Ind.) 498

Jason Murphy (National Party) 333

Michelle O’Neill (FF) 296

Stephen Power (Irish People) 170





Wicklow





Seats Filled 1/4

Turnout 67.8%

Electorate 84,669

Quota 11,415





Simon Harris (FG) 16,869 - Elected Count 1

John Brady (SF) 8,450

Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem) 7,699

Stephen Donnelly (FF) 3,553

Shay Cullen (Ind.) 3,232

Edward Timmins (FG) 3,050

Joe Behan (Ind.) 2,909

Steven Matthews (Green) 2,366

Paul O’Brien (Labour) 2,009

Gerry O’Neill (Ind.) 1,963

Rob Carry (Ind.) 1,597

Ciarán Hogan (Aontú) 1,267

Kellie McConnell (PBP-Sol) 1,259

Philip Dwyer (Ind.) 435

Michaela Keddy (Irish People) 242

Charlie Keddy (Ind.) 141

Dominic Plant (Ind.) 21

Sean O’Leary (Ind.) 9





Wicklow-Wexford





Seats Filled 0/3

Turnout 61.2%

Electorate 63,003

Quota 9,560





Brian Brennan (FG) 8,820

Malcolm Byrne (FF) 8,311

Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin (SF) 7,719

Pat Kennedy (FF) 5,478

Peir Leonard (Ind.) 3,824

Sinéad Boland (Aontú) 1,350

Aislinn O’Keeffe (PBP-Sol) 1,021

Ann Walsh (Green) 897

Frances Lawlor (Ind. Ire.) 648

Ilse-Maria Nolan (Ind.) 168

