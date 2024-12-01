Flash: Nervous celebrations as counting winds down for night

The first day of counting in the 26 County general election has concluded, but with every party celebrating bar the Greens and the far right, the outcome remains very uncertain.
With 31 seats filled and 41 out of 43 constituencies declaring a first count, the result will be very close between the three main parties.
The Sinn Féin result at about 19% of the vote share, marked a strong recovery from the recent local elections when their vote fell to 11.8%, although short of the 24.5% the secured in the last general election almost five years ago.
Meanwhile, the vote share of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has reached its lowest ever share of just over 40%, and the parties will again need the support of others if they are to again put together a right-wing government.
Speaking to the media at the RDS count centre in Dublin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the “two party politics” of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had been “consigned to the dustbin of history”.
She remains optimistic she can form a government. She told journalists at the Dublin count that her party “will look at all the options on the table”, but added she doesn’t “want to see the return of the outgoing government”.
She says that she will first look at options with who Sinn Féin share “the politics of change.”
Both Fine Gael leader Simon Harris and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have expressed their optimism that they will be part of any government formed in the coming weeks, although they look set to fall short of an overall majority in the Dáil.
Ahead of his re-election, Simon Harris said the “people of Ireland have now spoken. We now have to work out exactly what they have said, and that is going to take a little bit of time.”
Harris described the Sinn Féin vote as “pretty significantly down”, the Fianna Fail vote as “marginally down” and the Fine Gael vote as “static” compared with the 2020 result.
He said it was “a very close, a very competitive election” and that “we haven’t seen a Sinn Féin surge or anything like it”.
He acknowledged that it was “a very difficult day” for the outgoing coalition partners in the Green Party.
“Definitely, politics in Ireland has gotten much more fragmented,” he said.
Senior Green Party figures are in losing fights to retain their seats, including leader Roderic O’Gorman, minister Catherine Martin and junior minister Ossian Smyth, while Fianna Fáil minister Stephen Donnelly is likely to lose his seat in Wicklow.
A good day for the Social Democrats looks to be on the cards, although none of their candidates have yet been deemed elected. Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín was reelected in his Meath West constituency, but his hopes of increasing that number also remain uncertain.
Meanwhile, in Dublin Central, the strangest result of the count could be the election of alleged crime boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch. His election will depend on transfers, some of which have already arrived in the form of the largest bundle from the surplus of Mary Lou McDonald, and following the elimination of left-wing activist Clare Daly.
It is the country’s most ethnically diverse constituency and one of its most impoverished. A year ago, it was wracked by racist rioting that polarised the community. But overall, it was a terrible day for candidates on the far right, with almost all candidates in the new nationalist-sounding parties losing their deposit.
Joined by the party leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill, Ms McDonald celebrated her victory to loud cheers at the RDS centre.
The leader of Sinn Féin has said that this election confirms that her party has “altered the political landscape”.
“Not so long ago, the old traditional establishment parties monopolised not just government but also opposition, that’s changed now, and I think this election is confirmation of that,” Mary Lou McDonald said.
Ms McDonald, who was re-elected in Dublin Central on the third count after topping the poll there, said she will always want to do better, to have more votes, and to win more seats.
She said that her first course of action will be to talk to other parties who are also advocating for change in government and to get their ideas on how they will “maximise impact”.
“The idea of five more years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is not in my strong opinion, a good outcome for our society,” she said.
“It was ironic on election day that we saw again record heartbreaking homeless figures again, as people were going out to vote. I don’t think our society can actually endure another five years of that failure and that chaos.”
Ms McDonald also thanked everyone who voted for her party.
“You have given us again a powerful and a strong mandate, and we understand the trust that you have placed in us to make life better for you and we are determined to do just that,” she said.
She said that their candidates had an “incredible performance” across the State over a short number of weeks.
“We have achieved a result that many people who few weeks ago would have thought impossible. So, thank you to every single person who voted for us.”
The following are the latest results:
NATIONAL
Fianna Fáil (FF): 21.6% - 6 seats
Fine Gael (FG): 20.7% - 9 seats
Sinn Féin (SF): 18.7% - 7 seats
Labour: 4.8%
Soc. Dem: 4.7%
Aontú: 4.1% - 1 seat
Ind. Ire: 3.6 % - 1 seat
PBP-Sol: 2.9% - 2 seat
Green: 3.1%
Independents: 12.8% - 5 seats
Others: 2.1 %
Carlow-Kilkenny
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 120,821
Quota 11,627
John McGuinness (FF) 9,794
Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF) 8,087
Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF) 7,194
Catherine Callaghan (FG) 6,788
Áine Gladney Knox (SF) 6,479
Natasha Newsome Drennan (SF) 5,495
Michael Doyle (FG) 4,955
David Fitzgerald (FG) 4,743
Patricia Stephenson (Soc. Dem.) 3,387
Malcolm Noonan (Green) 2,919
Gary O’Neill (Aontú) 2,378
Seán Ó Hargáin (Labour) 1,725
Eugene McGuinness (Ind.) 1,622
Adrienne Wallace (PBP-Sol) 1,465
Luke O’Connor (Ind.) 1,232
Orla Donohoe (Irish Freedom) 737
Tom Healy (Ind.) 501
David Egan (Liberty Rep.) 169
Noel G. Walsh (Ind.) 65
John O’Leary (Ind.) 26
Cavan-Monaghan
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 0.0%
Electorate 109,152
Quota 0
Cathy Bennett (SF) 0
Carmel Brady (FG) 0
Matt Carthy (SF) 0
Feargal Joseph Deery (Ind.) 0
Joseph Duffy (Ind.) 0
Robbie Gallagher (FF) 0
Lester James Gordon (Ind.) 0
Emma Hendrick (PBP-Sol) 0
Val Martin (Irish Freedom) 0
David Maxwell (FG) 0
Jimmy Stavrous Mee (Ind.) 0
Mark Moore (National) 0
Shane Mulligan (Liberty Rep.) 0
Eddie O’Gara (Green) 0
Sarah O’Reilly (Aontú) 0
Shane P. O’Reilly (Ind. Ire.) 0
T.P. O’Reilly (FG) 0
Brendan Smith (FF) 0
Niamh Smyth (FF) 0
Pauline Tully (SF) 0
Clare
Seats Filled 0/4
Turnout 63.7%
Electorate 96,398
Quota 12,182
Timmy Dooley (FF) 11,313
Cathal Crowe (FF) 8,261
Donna McGettigan (SF) 7,843
Joe Cooney (FG) 7,575
Leonora Carey (FG) 5,251
Róisín Garvey (Green) 3,770
Rita McInerney (FF) 3,473
Eddie Punch (Ind. Ire.) 2,583
Hilary Tonge (Soc Dem) 2,144
Tom Nolan (FG) 2,139
June Dillon (Aontú) 2,099
Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom) 1,282
Caitríona Ní Chatháin (PBP-Sol) 820
Kevin Hassett (Ind.) 670
Matthew Moroney (Ind.) 538
Paddy Murphy (Ind.) 443
Violet-Anne Wynne (Ind.) 310
Amanda Major (Ind.) 205
Michael Loughrey (Irish People) 101
Barry O’Donovan (Rabharta) 87
Cork East
Seats Filled 0/4
Turnout 57.8%
Electorate 83,545
Quota 9,602
Pat Buckley (SF) 5,901
James O’Connor (FF) 5,891
Mark Stanton (FG) 5,740
Noel McCarthy (FG) 5,364
Deirdre O’Brien (FF) 5,196
Liam Quaide (Soc Dem) 4,791
William O’Leary (Ind.) 4,615
Mary Linehan Foley (Ind.) 3,805
Mona Stromsoe (Aontú) 1,789
Clíona O’halloran (Green) 1,609
Kathryn Bermingham (Ind. Ire.) 842
Mehdi Özçinar (SF) 671
Asch Ní Fhinn (PBP-Sol) 662
Frank Roche (Ind.) 572
James-Peter O’Sullivan (Irish People) 334
Catherine Lynch (Ind. Ire.) 135
John O’Leary (Ind.) 55
Ross Cannon (Ind.) 37
Cork North-Central
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 58.3%
Electorate 102,250
Quota 9,846
Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF) 7,708
Thomas Gould (SF) 7,399
Colm Burke (FG) 5,736
Ken O’Flynn (Ind. Ire.) 5,733
Tony Fitzgerald (FF) 4,084
Mick Barry (PBP-Sol) 3,494
Eoghan Kenny (Labour) 3,329
Joe Lynch (SF) 2,894
Garret Kelleher (FG) 2,790
John Maher (Labour) 2,687
Derek Blighe (Irish Freedom) 2,475
Susan Doyle (Soc Dem) 2,255
Sandra Murphy Kelleher (FF) 2,100
Finian Toomey (Aontú) 1,864
Imelda Daly (FG) 1,311
Oliver Moran (Green) 1,264
Ciarán McCarthy (Soc Dem) 1,228
Rachel Hurley Roche (Ind.) 367
Martin Condon (Ind.) 152
Joseph Peters (Ind.) 107
John Donohoe (Ind.) 94
Cork North-West
Seats Filled 0/3
Turnout 64.1%
Electorate 67,255
Quota 10,712
Aindrias Moynihan (FF) 8,047
Michael Moynihan (FF) 7,678
John Paul O’Shea (FG) 7,603
Michael Creed (FG) 7,321
Nicole Ryan (SF) 5,452
Becky Kealy (Aontú) 3,364
Colette Finn (Green) 1,052
Ellen Barry (Ind. Ire.) 949
Joe Moore (PBP-Sol) 838
Walter Ryan-Purcell (Ind.) 430
John O’Leary (Ind.) 110
Cork South-Central
Seats Filled 1/5
Turnout 60.1%
Electorate 105,076
Quota 10,451
Micheál Martin (FF) 14,526 - Elected Count 1
Séamus McGrath (FF) 7,794
Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF) 6,947
Pádraig Rice (Soc Dem) 5,368
Jerry Buttimer (FG) 4,407
Shane O’Callaghan (FG) 3,664
Mick Finn (Ind.) 3,582
Laura Harmon (Labour) 3,005
Michelle Cowhey Shahid (SF) 2,714
Anna Daly (Aontú) 2,273
Monica Oikeh (Green) 2,156
Úna McCarthy (FG) 2,078
Shane Patrick Laird (PBP-Sol) 876
Ted Neville (National Party) 858
Margaret Kenneally (FF) 726
Paudie Dineen (Ind.) 543
Lorna Bogue (Rabharta) 425
Veronica Houlihan (Ind. Ire.) 348
Graham De Barra (Ind.) 217
Valerie Ward (Ind. Ire.) 104
John O’Leary (Ind.) 58
Tony Field (Ind.) 35
Cork South-West
Seats Filled 0/3
Turnout 63.9%
Electorate 74,364
Quota 11,824
Michael Collins (Ind. Ire.) 11,002
Holly Cairns (Soc Dem) 9,421
Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) 9,115
Noel O’Donovan (FG) 6,122
Tim Lombard (FG) 5,003
Alan Coleman (Ind.) 2,191
Clare O’Callaghan (SF) 1,448
Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha (SF) 835
Máiréad Ruane (Aontú) 707
Evie Nevin (Labour) 436
Zoe Laplaud (PBP-Sol) 349
Mary Ryder (Green) 349
Deborah O’Driscoll (Irish People) 287
John O’Leary (Ind.) 29
Donegal
Seats Filled 1/5
Turnout 58.9%
Electorate 131,306
Quota 12,771
Pearse Doherty (SF) 18,898 - Elected Count 1
Pat The Cope Gallagher (FF) 10,024
Pádraig MacLochlainn (SF) 9,799
Charlie McConalogue (FF) 8,019
Charles Ward, (100% Redress) 6,862
Thomas Pringle (Ind.) 5,289
Nikki Bradley (FG) 3,658
Noel Jordan (SF) 3,321
John McNulty (FG) 3,247
Mary T. Sweeney, Aontú 2,469
Niall McConnell (Ind.) 1,565
Nuala Carr, Green 880
Carol Gallagher (PBP-Sol) 606
Kim McMenamin (Irish People) 531
Eamon McGee (Irish Freedom) 383
Gerry McKeever (Ind.) 342
Frank O’Donnell (Ind.) 313
Claudia Kennedy (FF) 273
Vincent J Bradley (Ind.) 111
Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind.) 34
Dublin Bay North
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 59.8%
Electorate 110,574
Quota 10,929
Cian O’Callaghan (Soc Dem) 9,738
Denise Mitchell (SF) 9,012
Tom Brabazon (FF) 6,854
Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) 5,955
Deirdre Heney (FF) 5,509
Aoibhinn Tormey (FG) 5,313
Mícheál MacDonncha (SF) 3,892
Barry Heneghan (Ind.) 3,602
Shane Folan (Labour) 2,921
James Morris (Aontú) 2,460
David Healy (Green) 2,107
Bernard Mulvany (PBP-Sol) 2,046
John Lyons (Ind.) 1,829
Michael Burke (Ind.) 1,379
Paul Christopher Fitzsimons (Irish Freedom) 1,116
Brian Garrigan (Ind.) 747
Kevin Coyle (Ind.) 547
Jamie McGlue (Ind.) 252
Diarmaid Ó Conoráin (Ind.) 185
Stephen Doyle (Ind.) 104
Dublin Bay South
Seats Filled 0/4
Turnout 47.8%
Electorate 83,689
Quota 7,957
James Geoghegan (FG) 6,060
Ivana Bacik (Labour) 5,684
Jim O’Callaghan (FF) 5,536
Chris Andrews (SF) 4,875
Emma Blain (FG) 4,102
Eoin Hayes (Soc Dem) 3,615
Hazel Chu (Green) 3,250
Kate O’Connell (Ind.) 1,772
Nick Delehanty (Ind.) 1,542
Brigid Purcell (PBP-Sol) 1,339
Alan Healy (Aontú) 956
Mannix Flynn (Ind.) 479
Peter Dooley (Ind.) 358
Lauralee Doyle (Irish People) 150
Daniel Pocock (Ind.) 27
John Dominic Keigher (Ind.) 23
David Hennessy (Ind.) 16
Dublin Central
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 52.3%
Electorate 63,190
Quota 6,551
Mary Lou McDonald (SF) 6,389 - Elected Count 3
Paschal Donohoe (FG) 5,493
Gary Gannon (Soc Dem) 4,353
Gerard Hutch (Ind.) 3,098
Marie Sherlock (Labour) 2,465
Mary Fitzpatrick (FF) 2,344
Neasa Hourigan (Green) 1,952
Malachy Steenson (Ind.) 1,602
Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin (PBP-Sol) 1,471
Clare Daly (Ind 4 ) 1,317
Janice Boylan (SF) 1,257
Ian Noel Smyth (Aontú) 715
Andrew Kelly (Communist) 298
Dublin Fingal East
Seats Filled 0/3
Turnout 60.9%
Electorate 62,465
Quota 9,475
Darragh O’Brien (FF) 8,906
Ann Graves (SF) 5,450
Duncan Smith (Labour) 5,396
Alan Farrell (FG) 5,379
Joan Hopkins (Soc Dem) 4,025
Dean Mulligan (Ind 4 ) 2,234
Margaret McGovern (Aontú) 1,549
Ian Carey (Green) 1,383
Manju Devi (FF) 940
Darren Jack Kelly (Ind.) 834
Ollie Power (PBP-Sol) 750
Victoria Byrne (Irish Freedom) 513
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 308
Tony ‘Theo’ Donnelly (Ind.) 149
Fergal O’Connell (Ind.) 83
Dublin Fingal West
Seats Filled 1/3
Turnout 58.9%
Electorate 51,455
Quota 7,530
Louise O’Reilly (SF) 6,965 - Elected Count 4
Robert O’Donoghue (Labour) 5,044
Grace Boland (FG) 4,583
Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) 4,417
Tony Murphy (Ind.) 3,588
Joe O’Brien (Green) 1,844
Bryn Edwards (PBP-Sol) 1,392
Robbie Loughlin (Aontú) 1,163
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 417
John Oakes (Irish Freedom) 392
Mark Joseph Parsons (Irish People) 157
Oghenetano John Uwhumiakpor (Ind.) 155
Dublin Mid-West
Seats Filled 1/5
Turnout 55.9%
Electorate 85,769
Quota 7,913
Eoin Ó Broin (SF) 9,892 - Elected Count 1
Mark Ward (SF) 5,323
Emer Higgins (FG) 4,798
Shane Moynihan (FF) 4,746
Vicki Casserly (FG) 3,723
Paul Nicholas Gogarty (Ind.) 3,646
Eoin Ó Broin (Soc Dem) 2,907
Gino Kenny (PBP-Sol) 2,608
Francis Timmons (Labour) 2,270
Linda De Courcy (Ind. Ire.) 1,823
Colm Quinn (Aontú) 1,492
Glen Moore (Irish Freedom) 1,435
Alan Hayes (Ind.) 855
Lynda Prendergast (FF) 850
Karla Doran (Green) 637
Robert Coyle (Irish People) 348
Seanán Ó Coistín (Ind.) 123
Dublin North-West
Seats Filled 0/3
Turnout 56.5%
Electorate 58,462
Quota 8,184
Dessie Ellis (SF) 5,562
Rory Hearne (Soc Dem) 4,631
Cathleen Carney Boud (SF) 4,503
Paul McAuliffe (FF) 4,463
Noel Rock (FG) 3,893
Conor Reddy (PBP-Sol) 2,917
Gavin Pepper (Ind.) 1,820
Edward MacManus (Aontú) 1,367
Stephen Redmond (National Party) 1,209
Caroline Conroy (Green) 943
John Nisbet (Labour) 779
Diarmuid MacDubhghlais (Ind.) 463
Ian Croft (Communist) 183
Dublin Rathdown
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 60.6%
Electorate 80,852
Quota 9,752
Neale Richmond (FG) 10,044 - Elected Count 1
Maeve O’Connell (FG) 6,375
Shay Brennan (FF) 5,913
Michael Fleming (Ind.) 4,380
Sinéad Gibney (Soc Dem) 4,277
Catherine Martin (Green) 4,146
Shaun Tracey (SF) 3,551
Lettie McCarthy (Labour) 3,043
Liam Coughlan (Aontú) 1,808
Alan Shatter (Ind.) 1,783
Elaine Dunne (FF) 1,417
Síomha Ní Aonghusa (PBP-Sol) 1,336
Garrett McCafferty (National Party) 367
Kevin Daly (Ind.) 253
Conor Murphy (Ind.) 66
Dublin South-Central
Seats Filled 0/4
Turnout 49.1%
Electorate 77,072
Quota 7,469
Aengus Ó Snodaigh (SF) 4,497
Catherine Ardagh (FF) 3,988
Máire Devine (SF) 3,854
Jen Cummins (Soc Dem) 3,347
Hazel De Nortúin (PBP-Sol) 3,331
Dáithí Doolan (SF) 3,290
Mary Seery Kearney (FG) 3,056
Joan Collins (Right 2 Change) 2,907
Darragh Moriarty (Labour) 2,476
Patrick Costello (Green) 2,267
Aisling Considine (Aontú) 1,474
Barry Ward (Irish Freedom) 751
Philip Sutcliffe (Ind. Ire.) 686
Dolores Webster (Ind.) 549
Jina Ahearne (Irish People) 321
Richard Murray (Ind.) 264
Rebecca Hendrick (Ind. Ire.) 172
John Paul Murphy (Rabharta) 114
Dublin South-West
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 58.7%
Electorate 114,832
Quota 11,138
Seán Crowe (SF) 9,869
Colm Brophy (FG) 8,498
John Lahart (FF) 8,263
Ciarán Ahern (Labour) 5,788
Paul Murphy (PBP-Sol) 5,081
Teresa Costello (FF) 4,747
Sarah Barnes (FG) 4,286
Niamh Whelan (SF) 4,031
Ross O’mullane (Soc Dem) 3,928
Alan Edge (Ind.) 3,649
Saoirse Ní Chónaráin (Aontú) 2,599
Patrick Holohan (Ind.) 2,457
Francis Noel Duffy (Green) 1,931
Yan MacOireachtaigh (National Party) 1,450
Niall Hade (Ind.) 129
Colm O’keeffe (Ind.) 117
Dublin West
Seats Filled 3/5
Turnout 57.1%
Electorate 78,034
Quota 7,373
Jack Chambers (FF) 9,446 - Elected Count 1
Paul Donnelly (SF) 7,731 - Elected Count 1
Emer Currie (FG) 6,791 - Elected Count 2
Ruth Coppinger (PBP-Sol) 3,552
Roderic O’gorman (Green) 2,909
John Walsh (Labour) 2,455
Ellen Troy (Aontú) 2,453
Ellen Murphy (Soc Dem) 2,168
Breda Hanaphy (SF) 1,567
Tania Doyle (Ind.) 1,339
Patrick Quinlan (National Party) 1,149
Natalie Treacy (Ind.) 969
Susanne Delaney (Ind.) 816
Lorna Nolan (FF) 412
Umar Al-Qadri (Ind.) 381
John Forde (Ind.) 98
Dún Laoghaire
Seats Filled 4/4
Turnout 58.6%
Electorate 95,462
Quota 11,134
Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) 11,685 - Elected Count 1
Cormac Devlin (FF) 8,831 - Elected Count 7
Barry Ward (FG) 8,337 - Elected Count 7
Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP-Sol) 6,795 - Elected Count 7
Shane O’Brien (SF) 4,995
Ossian Smyth (Green) 4,297
Hugo Mills (Soc Dem) 4,192
Martha Fanning (Labour) 3,169
Mairéad Tóibín (Aontú) 2,376
Cathy Lynch (Irish People) 649
Michael O’Doherty (Ind.) 343
Galway East
Seats Filled 0/4
Turnout 62.2%
Electorate 87,791
Quota 10,843
Albert Dolan (FF) 10,140
Seán Canney (Ind.) 10,030
Louis O’Hara (SF) 7,459
Peter Roche (FG) 5,521
Declan Geraghty (Ind. Ire.) 5,150
Anne Rabbitte (FF) 4,056
Clodagh Higgins (FG) 3,458
Niamh Madden (FG) 2,765
Luke Silke (Aontú) 1,554
Eoin Madden (Green) 1,263
Conor Burke (PBP-Sol) 1,238
David O’Reilly (Irish People) 610
Paul Madden (Ind.) 585
Fergal Landy (Ind.) 385
Galway West
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 58.5%
Electorate 103,713
Quota 10,047
Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,164
John Connolly (FF) 7,192
Noel Grealish (Ind.) 6,887
Catherine Connolly (Ind.) 6,747
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 6,011
Noel Thomas (Ind. Ire.) 5,700
Seán Kyne (FG) 5,335
Gráinne Seoige (FF) 2,929
Mike Cubbard (Ind.) 2,219
Eibhlín Seoighthe (Soc. Dem.) 2,172
Helen Ogbu (Labour) 1,973
Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 1,839
Pádraig Lenihan (Aontú) 1,233
Maisie McMaster (PBP-Sol) 905
Aj Cahill (Irish People) 469
Doran McMahon (Irish Freedom) 450
Patrick Feeney (Ind.) 52
Kerry
Seats Filled 1/5
Turnout 65.4%
Electorate 120,868
Quota 13,083
Michael Healy-Rae (Ind.) 18,596 - Elected Count 1
Pa Daly (SF) 11,647
Norma Foley (FF) 10,302
Danny Healy-Rae (Ind.) 8,603
Michael Cahill (FF) 8,266
Billy O’Shea (FG) 7,932
Linda Gordon Kelleher (FF) 2,024
Cleo Murphy (Green) 1,982
Mike Kennedy (Labour) 1,826
Michelle Keane (Ind.) 1,530
Catherina O’Sullivan (Aontú) 1,437
Stephanie O’Shea (SF) 1,114
Cian Prendiville (PBP-Sol) 1,012
Thomas McEllistrim (Ind. Ire.) 983
Brandon Begley (Irish Freedom) 738
Mary Fitzgibbon (Ind.) 469
John O’Leary (Ind.) 34
Kildare North
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 0.0%
Electorate 95,055
Quota 0
Naoise Ó Cearúil (FF) 0
Bill Clear (Ind.) 0
Avril Corcoran (Irish People) 0
Réada Cronin (SF) 0
Bernard Durkan (FG) 0
Aidan Farrelly (Soc. Dem.) 0
Angela Feeney (Labour) 0
Sean Gill (Communist) 0
Caroline Hogan (SF) 0
James Lawless (FF) 0
Vincent P. Martin (Green) 0
Joe Neville (FG) 0
Una O’Connor (Aontú) 0
Evie Sammon (FG) 0
Gerry Waters (Irish Freedom) 0
Leah Whelan (PBP-Sol) 0
Kildare South
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 74,243
Quota 10,734
Seán Ó Fearghaíl (FF) - Ceann Comhairle Automatically Returned
Martin Heydon (FG) 9,262
Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 7,489
Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh (SF) 7,241
Mark Wall (Labour) 6,654
Chris Pender (Soc Dem) 3,157
Cathal Berry (Ind.) 3,007
Melissa Byrne (Aontú) 1,677
Anthony Casey (Irish Freedom) 957
Willie Carton (Ind. Ire.) 955
Patricia Ryan (Ind.) 678
Monaa K. Sood (Green) 585
Tom McDonnell (Ind.) 499
Robert Cosgrave (PBP-Sol) 498
Leanne O’Neill (Ind.) 152
Edel Doran (Ind. Ire.) 123
Laois
Seats Filled 1/3
Turnout 58.5%
Electorate 65,873
Quota 9,570
William Aird (FG) 9,269 - Elected Count 5
Seán Fleming (FF) 8,123
Brian Stanley (Ind.) 6,782
Maria McCormack (SF) 4,914
Aisling Moran (Ind.) 2,970
Elaine Mullally (Ind.) 2,438
Mary Hande (Aontú) 1,038
Rosie Palmer (Green) 747
Ken Mooney (PBP-Sol) 745
Pauline Flanagan (Ind.) 578
Austin Stack (FF) 502
Jason Lynch (Ind.) 170
Limerick City
Seats Filled 0/4
Turnout 54.7%
Electorate 77,735
Quota 8,435
Willie O’Dea (FF) 8,214
Kieran O’Donnell (FG) 6,133
Maurice Quinlivan (SF) 5,936
Dee Ryan (FF) 2,831
Maria Byrne (FG) 2,813
Elisa O’Donovan (Soc Dem) 2,808
Conor Sheehan (Labour) 2,733
Frankie Daly (Ind.) 2,034
Sarah Beasley (Aontú) 1,977
Brian Leddin (Green) 1,782
Paul Gavan (SF) 1,378
Dean Quinn (Irish People) 965
Ruairí Fahy (PBP-Sol) 720
Esther Aherne (Ind. Ire.) 688
Melanie Cleary (Ind.) 636
Michelle Hayes (Ind.) 394
Dean Lillis (Ind.) 132
Limerick County
Seats Filled 1/3
Turnout 61.1%
Electorate 75,018
Quota 11,385
Patrick O’Donovan (FG) 11,563 - Elected Count 1
Richard O’Donoghue (Ind. Ire.) 10,540
Niall Collins (FF) 9,284
Joanne Collins (SF) 6,005
Bridie Collins (FF) 1,687
Noreen Stokes (FG) 1,511
Michael Ryan (Aontú) 1,309
Jim Barrett (Ind.) 913
Rob O’Donnell (Green) 873
Richie Crehan (Ind.) 565
Laura Fahy (PBP-Sol) 413
Lorraine O’Sullivan (Irish People) 281
Donna O’Loughlin (Irish Freedom) 256
Gerben Uunk (Animal Welfare) 254
April Sheehan Corkery (Ind.) 82
Longford-Westmeath
Seats Filled 1/5
Turnout 58.4%
Electorate 106,814
Quota 10,315
Peter Burke (FG) 10,864 - Elected Count 1
Robert Troy (FF) 8,116
Kevin Boxer Moran (Ind.) 8,056
Micheál Carrigy (FG) 7,090
Sorca Clarke (SF) 6,998
Joe Flaherty (FF) 5,231
Paul Hogan (Ind. Ire.) 2,956
Barry Campion (SF) 2,344
Gerry Warnock (Ind.) 2,262
Laura O’Neill (Aontú) 1,926
Fidelma Bennett (Labour) 1,574
Dave Smyth (PBP-Sol) 960
Louise Heavin (Ind.) 915
Margaret Alacoque Maguire (Irish Freedom) 864
Dympna Cunniffe (FF) 528
Tanya Cannon (FG) 507
Carol Okeke (Green) 464
Paul Bradley (Ind.) 115
Charlotte Keenan (Ind.) 66
Donal Jackson (Ind.) 48
Louth
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 61.5%
Electorate 104,799
Quota 10,623
Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) 8,728
Joanna Byrne (SF) 8,169
Ged Nash (Labour) 7,594
Erin McGreehan (FF) 5,772
Paula Butterly (FG) 5,646
Alison Comyn (FF) 4,913
John McGahon (FG) 4,021
Antóin Watters (SF) 3,767
Kevin Callan (Ind.) 3,223
Hermann Kelly (Irish Freedom) 2,546
Michael O’Dowd (Aontú) 2,330
James Renaghan (PBP-Sol) 1,671
Niall McCreanor (Soc Dem) 1,547
Marianne Butler (Green) 1,504
David Brennan (Ind.) 671
Thomas Clare (Ind.) 416
Ryan McKeown (Ind. Ire.) 305
Tracy Marie O’Hanlon (Ind.) 234
David Bradley (Ind.) 157
Peter-James Nugent (Ind.) 149
Derek McElearney (Irish People) 119
Alan Fagan (Ind.) 114
Albert David Byrne (Ind.) 99
David Carroll (Ind.) 40
Mayo
Seats Filled 0/5
Turnout 63.6%
Electorate 112,205
Quota 11,812
Rose Conway-Walsh (SF) 10,117
Alan Dillon (FG) 9,517
Dara Calleary (FF) 8,620
Mark Duffy (FG) 6,009
Keira Keogh (FG) 5,830
Lisa Chambers (FF) 5,584
Patsy O’Brien (Ind.) 5,229
Paul Lawless (Aontú) 4,482
Gerry Murray (SF) 3,600
Martina Jennings (FG) 3,488
Stephen Kerr (Ind.) 3,289
Chris Maxwell (Ind. Ire.) 2,488
Joe Daly (PBP-Sol) 1,199
Mícheál Boxty Ó Conaill (Green) 925
Gerry Loftus (Ind.) 423
Sean Forkin (Ind.) 66
Meath East
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 59.7%
Electorate 84,272
Quota 9,997
Helen McEntee (FG) 9,957 - Elected Count 5
Darren O’Rourke (SF) 8,175
Thomas Byrne (FF) 6,403
Gillian Toole (Ind.) 4,459
Emer Tóibín (Aontú) 3,281
Caroline O’Reilly (FF) 3,223
Sharon Tolan (FG) 3,176
Maria White (SF) 2,894
Joseph Bonner (Ind.) 2,771
Eilish Balfe (Labour) 2,048
Clara McCormack (PBP-Sol) 1,380
Ruadháin Bonham (Green) 845
Jean Murray (National Party) 652
Carolyn Fahy, (Animal Welfare) 207
Charles Patrick Bobbett (Ind.) 186
Sivakumar Murugadoss (Ind.) 135
Barbara Reid (Liberty Rep.) 119
Raymond Westlake (Ind.) 72
Meath West
Seats Filled 3/3
Turnout 58.2%
Electorate 65,148
Quota 9,427
Johnny Guirke (SF) 8,604 - Elected Count 3
Peadar Tóibín (Aontú) 7,563 - Elected Count 4
Aisling Dempsey (FF) 6,535 - Elected Count 5
Linda Nelson Murray (FG) 6,164
Noel French (Ind.) 3,969
Ronan Moore (Soc Dem) 2,542
Séamus McMenamin (Green) 568
Finbar Lynch (PBP-Sol) 505
Sandy Gallagher (Labour) 420
Ben Gilroy (Liberty Rep.) 416
Ian McGauley (Irish People) 216
Damien Reilly (Ind.) 203
Offaly
Seats Filled 1/3
Turnout 59.8%
Electorate 62,931
Quota 9,347
Carol Nolan (Ind.) 8,282 - Elected Count 5
John Clendennen (FG) 6,580
Tony McCormack (FF) 6,349
Aoife Masterson (SF) 6,211
Eddie Fitzpatrick (Ind.) 2,961
Claire Murray (FF) 2,564
Fergus McDonnell (Ind. Ire.) 2,074
Pippa Hackett (Green) 925
Keishia Taylor (PBP-Sol) 576
Mike Boylan (Ind.) 546
Maureen Ward (Aontú) 317
Roscommon-Galway
Seats Filled 1/3
Turnout 65.9%
Electorate 62,727
Quota 10,283
Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind. Ire.) 12,002 - Elected Count 1
Claire Kerrane (SF) 8,039
Martin Daly (FF) 7,283
Aisling Dolan (FG) 4,843
Eugene Murphy (Ind.) 4,327
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG) 2,164
Andrew Mannion (PBP-Sol) 814
Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 789
Martina O’Connor (Green) 441
Alan Sweeney (Irish People) 224
Vincent Beirne (Ind.) 202
Sligo-Leitrim
Seats Filled 0/4
Turnout 60.9%
Electorate 94,040
Quota 11,381
Frank Feighan (FG) 8,980
Martin Kenny (SF) 7,764
Michael Clarke (Ind. Ire.) 5,979
Eamon Scanlon (FF) 5,913
Chris MacManus (SF) 5,173
Edel McSharry (FF) 4,466
Marian Harkin (Ind.) 4,347
Paddy O’Rourke (FF) 4,066
Marie Casserly (Ind.) 2,419
Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) 2,086
Gino O’Boyle (PBP-Sol) 1,657
Graham Monaghan (Aontú) 1,112
Des Guckian (Ind.) 887
Michael Kelly (Irish Freedom) 770
Bláithín Gallagher (Green) 725
Molly Candon (Animal Welfare) 423
Caroline Corcoran (Ind. Ire.) 69
Diarmuid MacConville (Ind.) 64
Tipperary North
Seats Filled 1/3
Turnout 65.7%
Electorate 70,214
Quota 11,442
Michael Lowry (Ind.) 12,538 - Elected Count 1
Alan Kelly (Labour) 7,072
Ryan O’Meara (FF) 5,654
Michael Smith (FF) 4,918
Phyll Bugler (FG) 4,423
Jim Ryan (Ind.) 3,743
Dan Harty (SF) 3,015
Evan Barry (SF) 1,332
Francis O’Toole (Aontú) 890
Iva Pocock (Green) 731
Diana O’Dwyer (PBP-Sol) 632
Peter Madden (Irish People) 437
Justin Roundy Phelan (Ind.) 200
Liam Minehan (Ind.) 182
Tipperary South
Seats Filled 0/3
Turnout 60.6%
Electorate 68,247
Quota 10,270
Mattie McGrath (Ind.) 10,014
Michael Murphy (FG) 8,371
Imelda Goldsboro (FF) 5,838
Martin Browne (SF) 4,937
Séamus Healy (Ind.) 4,795
John O’Heney (Ind.) 3,692
Michael Chicken Brennan (Labour) 1,731
Myriam Madigan (Green) 584
Rosemary McGlone (Aontú) 486
John McGrath (National Party) 316
Nadaline Webster (Ind. Ire.) 161
Bill Fitzgerald (Ind.) 154
Waterford
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 55.6%
Electorate 97,153
Quota 10,731
David Cullinane (SF) 11,936 - Elected Count 1
John Cummins (FG) 10,376
Mary Butler (FF) 9,962
Conor D. McGuinness (SF) 5,791
Matt Shanahan (Ind.) 5,355
Mary Roche (Soc Dem) 2,717
Marc Ó Cathasaigh (Green) 1,671
Ronan Cleary (Aontú) 1,664
Sadhbh O’Neill (Labour) 1,500
Frank Conway (Ind.) 715
Patrick Curtin (PBP-Sol) 643
Killian Mangan (Ind.) 620
John D. Walsh (Irish People) 482
Aaron Joyce (Ind.) 162
Mark O’Neill (Ind.) 56
Wexford
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 61.6%
Electorate 85,744
Quota 10,502
Verona Murphy (Ind.) 11,340 - Elected Count 1
James Browne (FF) 8,596
Johnny Mythen (SF) 7,633
George Lawlor (Labour) 7,228
Cathal Byrne (FG) 4,891
Jim Codd (Aontú) 3,775
Bridín Murphy (FG) 2,997
Michael Sheehan (Ind.) 1,623
Mick Wallace (Ind 4 ) 1,615
Martina Stafford (PBP-Sol) 782
Peadar McDonald (Green) 731
Jackser Owens (Ind.) 498
Jason Murphy (National Party) 333
Michelle O’Neill (FF) 296
Stephen Power (Irish People) 170
Wicklow
Seats Filled 1/4
Turnout 67.8%
Electorate 84,669
Quota 11,415
Simon Harris (FG) 16,869 - Elected Count 1
John Brady (SF) 8,450
Jennifer Whitmore (Soc Dem) 7,699
Stephen Donnelly (FF) 3,553
Shay Cullen (Ind.) 3,232
Edward Timmins (FG) 3,050
Joe Behan (Ind.) 2,909
Steven Matthews (Green) 2,366
Paul O’Brien (Labour) 2,009
Gerry O’Neill (Ind.) 1,963
Rob Carry (Ind.) 1,597
Ciarán Hogan (Aontú) 1,267
Kellie McConnell (PBP-Sol) 1,259
Philip Dwyer (Ind.) 435
Michaela Keddy (Irish People) 242
Charlie Keddy (Ind.) 141
Dominic Plant (Ind.) 21
Sean O’Leary (Ind.) 9
Wicklow-Wexford
Seats Filled 0/3
Turnout 61.2%
Electorate 63,003
Quota 9,560
Brian Brennan (FG) 8,820
Malcolm Byrne (FF) 8,311
Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin (SF) 7,719
Pat Kennedy (FF) 5,478
Peir Leonard (Ind.) 3,824
Sinéad Boland (Aontú) 1,350
Aislinn O’Keeffe (PBP-Sol) 1,021
Ann Walsh (Green) 897
Frances Lawlor (Ind. Ire.) 648
Ilse-Maria Nolan (Ind.) 168