Sinn Féin’s appeal is rooted in our republicanism

I am a United Irelander. I have been so for all of my 60 years of political activism. For me, partition and British government involvement in Irish affairs have created division, conflict and two conservative political dispensations on both parts of the island.

In the South, this has meant that our politics have been dominated for more than 100 years by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and then they insult the electorate by engaging in sham fights with each other. These parties have perpetuated a system which has prioritised the interests of elites over the needs of ordinary people. Not surprisingly, these parties intend to continue this domination. Their leaders realise that the creation of a new Ireland will lead to a realignment of Irish politics and their possible demise. Or at least the emergence of left versus right politics across the island.

There have been improvements, particularly in recent times, especially on social issues, but it is totally unacceptable that citizens in modern Ireland are denied their right to basic entitlements. Republicans have a clear political ethos based on principles of equality and fairness, independence and sovereignty, human rights and national self-determination. Sinn Féin’s appeal to the electorate is rooted in our republicanism.

I believe in citizenship. Citizenship entitles people to rights. In modern Ireland, these should include the right to food and water, to a home and a decent job with a fair wage, to health and education services and a cleaner, safer environment. Republicans are for a society that is tolerant, nonsectarian, anti-racist, decent and respectful to all.

Whatever changes might take place in Sinn Féin party policy to reflect changing economic and political conditions, it is these principles that guide us in this general election. They will continue to guide us into the future. And it is these principles that will attract support from urban progressives and nationalist and rural voters in working-class communities.

There are clearly some who see election campaigns as opportunities to write Sinn Féin’s obituary. Sorry to disappoint. Like all parties fighting elections, there will be moments of gain and moments of pain. That is in the nature of electoral politics, especially in volatile times. However, if your political ideology and the leadership’s connection with the base is strong, then all challenges can be overcome. That’s one of Sinn Féin’s strengths.

Sinn Féin is the only relevant all-Ireland party and in the North Michelle O’Neill demonstrates the determination to honour her commitment to be a First Minister for All. That’s real leadership.

There is also a widespread desire in the South for fundamental change. Increasing numbers of people across this island, who strongly desire progressive social change, are fighting for the rights of communities, for citizens with disabilities, for carers and for the homeless. They deserve an Ireland that embraces equality and inclusivity for all citizens.

Change-makers secured the right to marriage equality and bodily autonomy for Irish women. Visionaries are protesting against the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon. They will also be crucial in the unity referendums.

The aspirations of today’s younger generation – confident in their identity and ambitious for Ireland – resonates with Sinn Féin’s vision.

There are others who sow fear and division. They seek to exploit the anger of the disadvantaged who have been failed by the State. Sinn Féin has firmly rejected this divisive agenda. I learned a long time ago that building support means engaging with citizens and with communities. Progressive politics needs to be about empowering citizens. Public services need to be provided in partnership with the public in an open and transparent, citizen-centred way. So too with the need to move toward Irish unity. Sinn Féin is committed to bringing this about. But we are not on our own.

The Sinn Féin Commission on the Future of Ireland has held people’s assemblies to give citizens their say on future constitutional change. We have also encouraged the diaspora to participate in similar gatherings.

In July, the Oireachtas Joint Committee on the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement published a landmark report on unity. It called for a whole-of-government approach, led by the Department of An Taoiseach, to immediately begin planning for the unity referendums on constitutional change. The Taoiseach, Simon Harris, ignored the report. So did Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Neither of these men are United Irelanders. We need to elect a taoiseach – a woman – who is.

It is time for change. Time to match the local and national, the social and economic with an all-island approach. It is time to build a society where the needs of working people and their dependents are prioritised, and where housing, health and other public services are accessible. It is also time to take decisive steps toward the reunification of our country. As James Connolly said, it is time for the reconquest.

Sinn Féin has a plan to bring this about. A plan that will usher in constitutional, legislative and political change. A Sinn Féin-led government will engage positively with the British government to set the date for the unity referendums. We will appoint a minister of state for reunification; produce a government Green Paper in the first 100 days, setting out our vision for a new and United Ireland; initiate diplomatic initiatives to promote unity through international forums, including the United Nations, and the European Union. We will draw on the resources and energy of our diaspora. A Sinn Féin-led government will also establish a Citizens’ Assembly or Assemblies on our constitutional future. These are just some of our proposals.

The choice in this election is crystal clear – another government led by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil – or a new government led by Sinn Féin.