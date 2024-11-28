Political repression in Tyrone

No less than five PSNI police vehicles were deployed to harass those attending a political party meeting in east Tyrone, with at least one possession “vindictively” damaged in searches, according to those at the receiving end.

Members of the Saoradh National Executive were attending a political gathering when they were stopped and accused of being “terrorists”, before being searched.

The party’s National Organiser, Barry Millar, was detained along with his young son [aged 18]. The father and son were both subjected to intrusive searches of both themselves and their car as they drove home from the meeting.

In another instance at least 5 armoured cars surrounded the party Chairperson and Vice Chair, Stephen Murney and Brian Kenna, and detained them under the”Terrorism Act”.

Another two party members from Dublin were also targeted in the same incident, including the son of a respected Portlaoise republican prisoner.

An item handmade by republican prisoners inside Maghaberry jail was seized and drilled into, presumably to see if anything was hidden inside it.

“There was plenty of space on the base to drill this hole yet the sectarian bigot chose to drill right through the name of a Republican Prisoner who had signed the craft along with his comrades,” said Mr Murney.

“This just shows the pettiness of those who run the occupiers prison.”

The “terrorism art” is a piece of repressive legislation which is “used and abused systematically” against republican activists across occupied Ireland, Saoradh said.

“All of the activists were vigorously searched and their vehicles rifled through thoroughly, the mercenaries even searched the engine area and under the wheel arches of the party chairperson’s car.

“Particular attention was paid to party political paperwork and documents, which leaves us under no doubt that this type of harassment is politically motivated.

“We are currently facing a situation whereby members of a political party are being routinely harassed whilst engaging in one of the most basic, legitimate and legal forms of political activism.

“It would be fair to say that no other political party in Ireland is subjected to such unwanted attention.

“Saoradh certainly won’t be fazed by such harassment. If anything if proves that our analysis is correct. If the forces of British imperialism feel the need to use such resources to target a simple Saoradh meeting, then we are confident that we are on the right path.”