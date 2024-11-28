New govt should press London to “set out their stall” on unity

Legally challenging the British government over Irish unity votes is an option, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Ms McDonald said successive London governments have failed to provide clarity on its position for the preconditions or “tipping point” where a referendum would be held under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Sinn Fein leader said: “I don’t think that’s a sustainable position.

“I think now this new British government under Keir Starmer needs to set out their stall.”

Under the 1998 peace deal, the British government is obliged to call a referendum in the North of Ireland if there is evidence of a shift in public opinion in favour of unity.

In that event, there should be a simultaneous vote in the South.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he is committed to the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, but also said while in opposition in October of last year that a referendum on Irish unification is “not even on the horizon”.

Asked on Friday if Sinn Fein would consider a legal challenge against the British government to force it to provide clarity on its decision making, Ms McDonald said Ireland had previously challenged London in the courts over legacy legislation.

She said: “Would (a legal challenge) be our first option? No.

“Is that option available to the Irish state? Yes.”

Ms McDonald said it was open to any citizen to challenge the British government on the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. She added: “Our first choice is political and diplomatic.”

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald also criticised the leader of Fianna Fáil for saying he did not believe a border poll would happen within five years.

She made the remarks as she launched a policy document on Irish unity.

Ms McDonald told reporters in Dublin: “We need a mature, respectful conversation about constitutional change.

“It’s a conversation that should be approached with optimism, with ambition and with the real sense of opportunity.

“Of course, the conversation must be inclusive. It has to recognise that people hold competing and different views about the future.

“It has to recognise the reality that partition has hurt Ireland politically and economically, and that we now have a chance to change all of that. It’s time to plan and prepare for a united Ireland.”

The document details the party’s plans to work towards holding referendums for Irish unification by the end of the decade, under the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement.

The party would also appoint a junior minister focused on reunification, and initiate a “diplomatic offensive to promote Irish unity”.

Ms McDonald said she would seek support from US President-elect Donald Trump and other American politicians “across the aisle” (both Republicans and Democrats). It would establish citizens assemblies to discuss the constitutional future of Ireland and prepare for an Irish national health service.

Asked if the Irish flag would change in a united Irish state, Ms McDonald said the current tricolour represents an alliance between both communities.

She said: “For me the flag – the green, the white and the orange – represents all of our traditions.

“The entente between the orange and the green – the Gael and the Planter. So I see no reason to change the flag.”

Ms McDonald said she personally saw no reason to change the flag or the anthem, but accepted others would have differing views.

She said there was now a need to prepare for Irish unification in a better way than what was seen during Brexit.

Asked if Sinn Fein expected to proceed with its preparations for unity without engagement from hardline unionists, Ms McDonald said: “At that time, the argument was made that: ‘What’s the point in extending it to the north? Unionism won’t come’.

“And correct, the DUP didn’t come, but the Alliance Party did, and unionism came. It came as hauliers, agriculture, business.

“So we have to have the objective that every political party, all political representatives, will not just come and participate, but will feel very welcome coming and participating and their views and perspectives valued.”

Ms McDonald said it would be a mistake to reduce unionism to individual political parties, adding that there had been a “sea change” in how Protestants, unionists and loyalists engage with the conversation around unity.

She also said there had been “exciting” political advancements in the North. She pointed to Michelle O’Neill’s position as First Minister as something that was “against all odds” and “never supposed to happen”.

One of the proposals in Sinn Fein’s plans is to change the rules of the Dublin parliament in Dublin to allow MPs from the occupied area to have speaking time.

Sinn Fein MPs do not take their seats at Westminster.

Asked on Friday if she believed this could see her as a future taoiseach taking questions in Dublin from TUV leader Jim Allister during Leaders’ Questions, she replied: “Well, I would very much welcome that – I’m not sure how Jim Allister would feel about it.”

Anecdotal evidence has suggested some older and more traditional Sinn Fein voters in recent months have been switching their support to Aontú. The party has responded by emphasising their ‘United Irelander’ credentials.

All of the parties in the 26 Counties have referred to the possibility of Irish unity in some form ahead of the 26 County general election. However, Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has been pouring cold water on the idea of unity and said he did not foresee a Fianna Fáil government holding a referendum in the next five years.

He emphasised his work on his ‘Shared Island’ fund, which he claimed as the most important initiative for cross-border relationships since the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms McDonald said his position was “astonishing” and “irresponsible”, adding that she thought Fianna Fáil believed in unity.

She said: “Change is happening, it’s evident that it’s happening. It needs to be managed and planned for – and I actually think it’s irresponsible of any political leader to refuse to plan for the future.”

Ms McDonald added: “I think it’s irresponsible, I think it’s short-sighted. I think it lacks ambition. I think it’s very much out of step with the opportunities that we now have as a country. We should be grasping opportunity, not pushing it away.”

And in a tweet, Ms McDonald wrote about the “arc of history” bending towards the ending of partition and the reunification our country, and towards referendums “by the end of this decade”.

But Taoiseach Simon Harris has also defended his party’s inaction on Irish unity by suggesting a timeline on Irish unity risks driving people further apart, not closer together.

Mr Harris said that while a united Ireland was his “aspiration”, dates and deadlines will not work and said he was interested in “winning hearts and minds.

Reiterating her party’s policies, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that only a Sinn Féin-led government will drive forward plans for a United Ireland.

She said that Sinn Féin in government would commence preparations for a United Ireland and will seek to hold the referendums on Irish reunification, provided for in the Good Friday Agreement, by the end of this decade.

It also committed to producing a government ‘Green Paper’ in the first 100 days setting out our vision for a New and United Ireland; establishing a reunification unit within the department of the Taoiseach; appointing a Minister of State for reunification; Initiating a diplomatic offensive to promote Irish unity through international forums and bodies; establishing a joint parliamentary committee on reunification and future constitutional change; establishing a Citizens’ Assembly or Assemblies on our constitutional future to aid planning and preparation; maximising the benefits of the all-island economy to ensure prosperity and growth.

Reprising a theme from her party’s annual conference, Ms McDonald said “seismic” change is underway in Ireland.

“We now need to step up the conversation about the future of Ireland, about how we confidently manage constitutional change, and build the momentum for the achievement of Irish Unity in our time.

“This is the conversation of a generation, and it must be at the centre of this General Election.

“We need a mature and respectful conversation about constitutional change. It’s a conversation that should be approached with optimism, ambition and a real sense of opportunity.

“The conversation must be inclusive. It must recognise that people hold different and competing views about the future.

“Partition has hurt Ireland politically and economically. We now have the chance to change that. It is time to plan and prepare for a United Ireland.

“A century of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is long enough. A century of the partition of our country is long enough.

“It’s time now to look to the future with ambition and hope. That future points to reunification.

“Sinn Féin is driven by our vision for a better future for Ireland. At the heart of that change is achieving a United Ireland.”