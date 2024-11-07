Loyalist intimidation fails to block Gaelscoil project

Construction work has begun at an east Belfast Irish language school site despite a loyalist campaign of intimidation which has seen hate banners erected.

Irish language primary school Scoil na Seolta (‘School of the Sails’) is set to open on Montgomery Road later this year following the successful operation of a pre-school.

On Thursday, a banner appeared at the site claiming the school should be relocated to where it is “needed” and “wanted”.

By Sunday, another two banners had appeared in the Castlereagh Road and Clonduff Drive areas, stating: “No consultation no engagement no respect for our community” and “Local site should meet the local needs our community voice matters”.

In September, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which represents the “views” of UDA and UVF unionist paramilitary gangs met with the education minister Paul Givan to protest over the school project, the first Irish language school in east Belfast.

However, the school is backed by Irish language campaigner Linda Ervine, sister-in-law of the late loyalist leader David Ervine.

Scoil na Seolta previously said they received over a 100 letters from parents expressing interest in sending their child to the school, which received permission to set up in the Montgomery Road area.

Alliance councillor Michael Long called the banners “another pathetic act of intimidation by local gatekeepers” against four-year-olds.

Party leader Naomi Long said: “The level of interest in the pre-school Naíscoil na Seolta is evidence that it is wanted and welcome and no one has the right to demand they move.

“It’s hard to imagine how fragile an adult’s sense of identity must be if it is threatened by bilingual toddlers playing in a sand tray or learning to count to ten.”

Councillor Michael Long added: “Those behind this are not representative of people in east Belfast, who will rightly find it repulsive and I’d utterly condemn those who put it up.

“Alliance representatives have been in contact with the PSNI and have urged anyone with any information to contact them too. Children have a right to go to school without fear or intimidation.”

Sinn Féin did not comment on the incident, but local SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite said that it was about “sectarianism and hate”.

“The continued harassment of Scoil na Seolta and those behind the project is absolutely disgraceful,” he said.

“Let’s call this out for what it is – a group of small minded people, who are in no way representative of the wider community, trying to stop young children from attending school. This is not about community concerns, it’s about bitter sectarianism and hatred.

“The Irish language is growing in popularity right across the North, with more and more Irish language classes starting up and Irish language schools being established.

“The language belongs to all of us and that it has been embraced by people from different backgrounds is something to be celebrated.”