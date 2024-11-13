James McClean ‘will never bend the knee’

Irish international footballer James McClean has said he will never “bend the knee” in response to the latest furore over his decision not to wear a poppy for the British Army’s Remembrance Day.

The Derry-born footballer lined out for Wrexham in their 1-0 win over Mansfield Town on Saturday. The 35-year-old stood apart from his teammates during the minute silence before kick-off and refused to wear an embroidered poppy on his shirt.

Mr McClean has refused to wear the poppy throughout his career. McClean previously stated that if it was only used to memorialise those who died solely in World War One and World War Two, then he would be happy to oblige with the show of respect.

But in a post on Instagram on Sunday, McClean shared an image of him standing apart from his teams with a lengthy post explaining his reasons for not wearing a poppy.

“The poppy represents for me an entire different meaning to what it does for others, am I offended by someone wearing a poppy? No absolutely not,” he said. “What does offend me tho’ is having the poppy try be forced upon me.”

Mr McClean referenced the Bloody Sunday massacre in the Bogside area of Derry in 1972, when British paratroopers shot 26 unarmed civilians, killing 14, in what was one of the worst massacres of the conflict.

“The poppy, which originally stood for World War One and Two has now been adopted into honouring and remembering British soldiers that have served in all conflicts throughout the world, including those who opened fire and murdered 14 innocent civilians on Bloody Sunday in January 1972, in my home city, as well many other brutal crimes throughout Ireland,” McClean said.

“That is why I never have and never will wear a poppy. If the poppy’s sole purpose was to honour World War One and Two then I would have no issue wearing it, but that’s not the case.

“I respect those who do as I am fully aware we have different beliefs and upbringings.

“I would never force my beliefs on others. I’m not naive or stupid enough to expect the matter to be reciprocated, especially as the poppy is forced now on everyone in the UK and god forbid someone doesn’t wear it - the abuse they have to endure.

“The irony of all of this is that the poppy originally stood to honour those who fought for the right of freedom in both world wars.”

In response to those who claim he ‘hates England’, he said some of the “best relationships” he has made has been with those born and raised in the country who have different beliefs.

“’Happy to work and live in the UK but take the King’s shilling’, ‘Send him back to his home town to work then’,” Mr McClean continued.

“Well the sad matter of fact is if I did, I would still be getting paid in the ‘King’s shillings’ - unfortunately which [is] part of the whole problem to begin with.

“One thing I never have and never will do, is bend the knee to compromise my convictions.”