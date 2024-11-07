Ireland responds to US Presidential election

There has been a mixed reaction in Ireland to the election of Donald Trump as US president.

There was an unsurprising welcome at the Donald Trump-owned golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare, which is a major employer in the area. But that has been overshadowed by the grave concern among employees of major US companies, such as Apple, that a Trump administration could force an end to the favourable tax regime which has underpinned their activities in Ireland.

Nevertheless, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste congratulated Trump on his victory.

“The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead,” said Taoiseach Simon Harris.

His deputy, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, added: “Ireland’s relationship with the United States draws its strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US to peace on this Island, as well as our significant, and mutually beneficial, economic relationship... As we prepare to engage with a new US administration, we do so building on the strong legacy of the last 100 years.”

The First Minister in the North, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill wished the US President-elect well, but she declined to say if she would accept any future invitation to meet him.

“The election result has just been announced and we are where we are. The American people have voted and they have voted for President Trump. I wish him well in his new role.”

She added: “My priority when it comes to engaging with the American administration, as it always has been, is the role that they play in terms of our peace process here and in particular protection of the Good Friday Agreement but also given everything that is happening in the Middle East and the genocide in Gaza, that would be my strong engagement with any American administration.

“But I think the one thing we have in our favour here is that we have bipartisan support across the American system which has obviously stood well to us over the years and will continue to stand well to us.”

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP, congratulated Trump on a “resounding result”.

“Of course we want to establish a positive working relationship with the President of the United States. We have always a very long and historic bond and links to the United States and not just in terms of trade but with our history and heritage. We look forward to working with him in the years ahead.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson also congratulated Trump.

“I congratulate him, the vice-president elect JD Vance, and their team for achieving what has rightly been described as the greatest political comeback of all time.

“In President Trump’s last term, the door of the White House was open, and indeed many regarded his presidency as one of balance and fairness regarding our own local political divisions.

“I trust he adopts the same approach to the 47th presidency as he did the 45th, and the ties between the US and Northern Ireland remain strong.”

However SDLP leader Claire Hanna said there was “serious concern” about what Trump’s election will mean for the US.

“My thoughts today are largely with people in the United States who are fearful about what this might mean for their future,” she said.

“Donald Trump has repeatedly shown himself as someone with little respect for most people or the high office that he once again holds.

“It’s very disheartening that his divisive brand of politics has been so widely endorsed, but we acknowledge the clarity of the election outcome.

“There is serious concern about what this means for the United States, Gaza, Ukraine and indeed the world.

“In each, the most vulnerable will likely bear the brunt of the decisions the Trump administration will take.”