British inventing new strategies for infiltration

Saoradh has described how a sports stadium’s public address system was used by MI5 as a part of increasingly wild and random attempts to recruit informers.

Last weekend, a republican was travelling to Liverpool with their son to attend a football match when they were apprehended by British Crown Forces at Manchester airport, who took the republican in for questioning by MI5.

In a statement they said: “The ruthless agents offered this individual a substantial sum of money and a further amount to spend at the football game, also a mobile telephone with a sim card and number to contact these British crown interrogators in return for answering their questions.

“The republican dismissed their offer and demanded to go on about his business with his son.

“After a lengthy period, the MI5 agents eventually released the republican to be able to attend the match with their son.

“Towards the end of the game there was an announcement over Anfield football stadium tannoy – this individual knew straight away this was another attempt to approach him, he ignored this request.”

Despite refusing to cooperate, the approaches continued with another attempt to recruit him at Manchester Airport by two “MI5 agents in public who were dressed in suits”.

“At this point the republican raised his voice to alert those around them of this harassment and the pair walked away but not before warning they would make further attempts,” says the statement.

The group added: “Saoradh call for an end to these intimidation and harassment attempts against republicans and their families. If anybody has any similar experiences please contact your local Saoradh representative immediately for assistance and/or advice.”

Saoradh also note other “desperate” lengths MI5 are going to as they attempt to gather information on republicans in Derry.

This was in regard to a huge number of ‘spam’ text messages claiming to have knowledge of IRA activity and urging people to pass information to the Crown Forces.

In a follow-up approach, an agent threw £200 and a phone number into a youth’s car after he was stopped by uniformed Crown Force police. However, once stopped, one of them stated he was actually from the “intelligence branch”. He went on to tell the member of Éistigí, the National Youth Department of Saoradh, “we sent you a text message, think about what you’re doing and give us a call”.

Simultaneously, another member of Saoradh was approached at the same time by police dressed in civilian clothing also claiming to be from the “intelligence branch”.

The Derry republican was leaving a shop when he was approached by two men who handed him £200 and a piece of paper with a phone number. Again, it was stated that this was in regard to a recent text message the man received.

Both sums of money have been passed to Creggan based community workers, Saoradh said.

“These approaches and attempts to recruit by British Military Intelligence will continue to fail. The people of working class communities know only too well that the life of an informant is a sad lonely existence.

“One that, judging by history, can only result in death or complete expulsion from your home, family and ordinary life.

“Following these latest approaches, Saoradh would again like to reiterate our support for anyone coming forward with such information.

“We encourage anyone who faces this type of harassment and intimidation at the hands of British Military Intelligence to contact your local Saoradh representative and a solicitor immediately.”