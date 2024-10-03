Republican prisoner takes action over language rights

Sean McVeigh, a republican prisoner at Maghaberry prison, is set to launch legal action over the failure of the prison system in the North to recognise the Irish language.

The challenge focuses on the refusal to facilitate the use of Irish by prisoners, the absence of Irish language signage at the MI5-controlled Maghaberry and restrictions in wearing the Fáinne, a pin worn to show proficiency in Irish.

The Irish language is currently taught and spoken on Maghaberry Roe House, where the majority of republican prisoners are held.

In his challenge, McVeigh, a fluent Irish speaker, highlighted the lack of signage in Maghaberry and pointed out that prisoners are only allowed to wear the Fáinne in their cells.

McVeigh also wants to communicate in writing with prison authorities in Irish.

In 2019 an Irish language teacher was appointed in Maghaberry, but only after legal action was threatened.

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager at Conradh na Gaeilge, said there is “very clearly a huge policy vacuum across the justice, policing and tribunals infrastructure when it comes to Irish language provision”.

“That lack of policy is at odds with the 2019 ‘Human Rights Guidance by the Attorney General on the ‘Use of the Irish Language’ relating specifically to the Public Prosecution Service and PSNI, guidance which they have seemingly ignored since it was laid into legislation.”

Mr Ó Muadaigh said that the 1737 Administration of Justice Act, which legally bans Irish from British tribunals and courts “remains unrepealed” adding that it is “an outstanding commitment for the British Government from the 2022 Identity and Language Act”.

“It is clear, that with unambiguous policy guidance, Irish would be included across all our justice and prison systems, in line with international obligations and human rights charters,” he said.

“That policy vacuum should be addressed without any further delay so that the Irish language is accessible to all who wish to learn, use, see, speak or engage with it.”

McVeigh’s lawyer Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, noted the use of Irish by the Six County Department of Justice in its official signage did not extend to the prison system.

“We would hope this action brings a solution to bring about the use of the Irish language in prison every day, for those who use the language,” he said.

“The Irish language act was supposed to incorporate the use of Irish every day through public bodies.”

Saoradh commended Mr McVeigh’s efforts to highlight the sectarianism of the prison regime.

“Tá fhios ag gach éinne go bhfuil ár dteanga dúchais ag fulaingt faoi impiriúlachas agus faoi chaiplitleachas agus faoi chríochdheighilt na tíre. [Everyone knows that our native language has suffered under imperialism, capitalism, and partition.],” they said.

“Tuigeann Saoradh agus poblachtanaigh réabhlóideach go téann an streachailt náisiúnta lámh in lámh le athbheochán na Ghaeilge ar fud na tíre. [Saoradh and revolutionary republicans understand that the national struggle goes hand in hand with the revival of Irish across the country.]”

They added: “Seán’s fight is a shining example of resistance to the occupier from a PoW and shows how incarcerated revolutionaries will never be beaten, even when confined in the belly of the beast.”