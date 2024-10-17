Loyalists ‘adding fuel to the fire’

A former loyalist leader has said unionist paramilitary groups are in the background “waiting on a time they may be called upon” to return to large-scale conflict.

Despite a ‘ceasefire’ announced 30 years ago this week, both the main unionist paramilitary groupings, the UDA and UVF, continue to engage in serious criminality. In recent weeks they have been blamed for sectarian intimidation, racist attacks, drug dealing, racketeering, ‘turf-war’ beatings and arson.

A controversy has arisen over unionist Ministers at Stormont holding meetings with representatives of the unionist paramilitary groups. In its meetings, the so-called ‘Loyalist Communities Council ‘ (LCC) demanded cash injections for loyalist ‘charities’ and opposed Irish language education and the use of the Irish language generally.

Brian Ervine (pictured), formerly of the UVF-linked ‘Progressive Unionist Party’, said he disagreed with the LCC’s opposition to Irish language school plans, but claimed: “The problem is we can’t trust that the Union is safe and we can’t trust government.”

Asked about the LCC’s meetings with Stormont ministers, Mr Ervine said: “The real question is, is there any confidence in government? Is there any trust in government anymore?

“This means we are going to have these paramilitary groups continue in the background waiting on a time when they may be called upon.”

Loyalist ‘charities’ and other groups linked to unionist paramilitaries have faced a possible reduction of government funding amid a mounting scandal over the low-level violence taking place ‘below the radar’ of mainstream news.

In one Newtownabbey estate within the past two week, the South East Antrim UDA severely beat a teenager for standing up for his out-of-favour father, while teenage girls are being sexually exploited as payment for their drug debts.

Three weeks ago, the UVF beat a west Belfast man to within an inch of his life, breaking his arms and legs with iron bars and dumping him in an alley.

A new government film has recently admitted that UDA and UVF gangs “run” housing estates in the north of Ireland as it seeks to end their “coercive control”. This is believed to be the first time that the Six County Executive has acknowledged the failure of the PSNI to challenge paramilitaries in some areas.

A range of northern parties and groups, including the SDLP and People before Profit, have hit out the refusal of the DUP Ministers to meet with hundreds of other representatives while they entertain loyalist paramilitarism.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said the LCC meetings with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Education Minister Paul Givan were “damaging and unacceptable”, and were “legitimising organisations who serve no progressive purpose”.

A spokesperson for Republican Sinn Fein also voiced strong opposition to the LCC and its agenda.

“These LCC member groups are pro-British elements and are only interested in strengthening the cause of partition. The constituents who support such ideology, propagated by this group, tend to lean towards ultranationalism,” they said.

“In more recent times this has surfaced when known UDA and UVF fascists, along with their Tricolour-waving far right friends from Dublin, took part in racially-motivated violence towards ethnic minorities living in the Occupied six counties.

“The LCC is adding fuel to an already slow-burning tinder box.”