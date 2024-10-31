Kneecap film channels anti-imperialist energy

Kneecap’s new Irish language movie is proving to be a hit across the globe, resonating with post-colonial societies and breaking barriers for minority language films.

The self-titled biopic from the rap trio has been met with critical acclaim since its August release. It is set to be released to a global audience on Amazon Prime on Nov. 1.

Its message on rejecting imperialism through the protection of indigenous languages has seen queues stretching away from cinemas across India.

The budget film by the Belfast-based rap group is also set to screen in 38 countries across the African continent from early December.

Daniel Lambert, manager for Kneecap, posted a photo on X showing a line of movie-goers queueing around a street block to see the film.

He said, with a shocked emoji: “Queue to see the kneecap movie in Mumbai today.”

Starring Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara), Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap) and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) playing themselves, the semi-fictional comedy about the group’s rise to fame was released in Irish, British and US cinemas in August, and has so far earned global box office takings of over $4 million.

The movie, which also stars Michael Fassbender, has been selected as by the Irish Film and Television Academy as Ireland’s entry in the Oscars’ International Feature Film category.

Hollywood industry publication Variety has named the film as a contender for the Oscars’ nomination shortlist, which is revealed in December.

Kneecap had its world premiere back in January at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, USA, where it won the Audience Award.

Back in the north of Ireland, however, the band’s challenges have continued. They were forced to relocagte a concert following objections by unionists in Derry to their nationalist, pro-Irish message.

Hardline unionist politicians of the DUP demanded the concert be moved across the river Foyle, claiming it would be ‘damaging and dangerous’ at a council meeting.

The concert was originally scheduled for November 2 in St Columb’s Park, in the Waterside area of the city, but is now to be held at Templemore Sports Complex on the Cityside, on November 23.

Unionists had claimed the original venue was sited in a Protestant area, a hypocritical stance in view of their insistence on anti-Catholic marches passing through the heart of the predominately nationalist city centre.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said “many, many people were keen to see this” and “many people have been angered when they hear the area that they live in being described as a PUL (Protestant Unionist and Loyalist) community and being described as somewhere where Irish language isn’t welcome.”

He added: “That’s caused a lot of hurt, that’s caused a lot of anger.”

“If the DUP think that there aren’t going to be young Protestants from the Waterside at the Kneecap gig, then they’re seriously deluded,” added independent republican councillor Gary Donnelly.