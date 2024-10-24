Funeral of IRA Volunteer Roy Walsh

Republicans have paid tribute to Óglach Roy Walsh, a highly regarded Volunteer of the Belfast Brigade of the Irish Republican Army.

Republicans from across the political spectrum were present for his funeral on Wednesday, including prominent Sinn Féin figures Gerry Adams, Martina Anderson and Gerry Kelly.

In a tribute the committee and members of the Falls Cultural Society said they were saddened to hear of the loss of one of “our bravest D Company volunteers”.

“Roy Walsh has been at the fore of our republican family for all of his adult life,” the statement said. “Roy was always one to lead from the front, never shrank from any task in the defence of his people and country. Many tributes can and will be made of Roy but his greatness as a republican is his true self.

“Roy fearlessly fought for our republican beliefs, and bravely took this fight to foreign soil surrounded by our enemies. Roy undauntedly carried the struggle to them. Roy endured long years of hard solitary prison in England again surrounded by enemies and faced it all with courage and dignity.”

The Irish Republican Martyrs Commemorative Committee described Roy as as “a gallant IRA Volunteer who took the fight to the British occupation and was never one to shy away from the forefront. He was faithful to the end and devoutly principled to the Irish republican cause.

“‘Roy the boy’ was not only a great friend and man alike, but a gem of a comrade that faithfully and staunchly devoted his life to the republican cause. An outspoken critic of revision and dedicated Irish republican, Vol. Roy Walsh was faithful to the end.”

Roy took part in an active service unit of the IRA’s Belfast Brigade which carried out some of the most difficult operations in England during the early days of the conflict. He was among those republicans who spent the longest time in a prison in Britain – 21 years – during which he was subjected to abuses by the enemy because of his actions for Irish freedom.

Republicans recalled the British tactic of “ghosting” prisoners from jail to jail, used as a cruel device to demoralise prisoners and their families. Roy was ghosted over 70 times.

His name was later used by the IRA as a ‘nom-de-guerre’ as a tribute.

His funeral took place at St Paul’s Church on Wednesday, and the mass was held by Father Mick Murtagh, who has known the Walsh family for over 25 years. He noted the large crowd of Roy’s family, friends and “many, many colleagues” that had gathered.

Fr Murtagh praised the family, saying Roy and his late wife Mary would be proud of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spoke about Walsh’s life prior to joining the IRA, sharing stories about his time as a roofer and Celtic Football Club fan.

“In 1971 as family life was beginning, in a hugely different context to what we are living in now, what was happening here was a totally different world, as many of you know but Roy ended up being sentenced in England for 21 years — that’s a big part of his story,” he said.

Fr Murtagh spoke about the “difficult and challenging times” Walsh and his late wife Mary faced while Walsh was in prison.

“It was tough for Mary, negotiating times to visit Roy in England especially as he was moved to so many different prisons,” he said.

In a post on social media, his son, Patrick, said: “RIP Daddy. Fearless to the very end. Lay him away on the hillside, Along with the brave and the bold. Inscribe his name on the roll of fame, In letters of purest gold.” He added: “I may die, but the Republic of 1916 will never die.”

In a Facebook tribute, the Irish Republican Socialist Party in the Lower Falls sent its sincere condolences to Roy’s family and friends.

“Roy played his part in the latest phase of Republican Struggle, bringing the war directly to the front door of the enemy in England in the early 1970s,” they said.

“Roy courageously faced serving time in hostile English prisons, where he remained steadfast in his beliefs throughout. He was a friend to many of our members and supporters and he will be a massive loss to Republicanism in Belfast and beyond.”

Saoradh said Roy was “unwavering” in his beliefs and upon release from jail, he continued to support republican prisoners and their demand to end the British policy of internment by remand. “He will be greatly missed,” they said.

The Felon’s Associations said its “dear friend” has passed away peacefully. “May Roy rest in peace with the soldiers of Ireland.”

Martina Anderson of Sinn Féin also paid tribute to “one of the bravest of the brave”. She added: “We’ll not see the likes of you again”.

He is survived by his children Patrick, Róisín and Seana and family circle.