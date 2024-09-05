Moves to defend UDA, UVF over racist violence

The PSNI has effectively backed unionist paramilitary gangs accused of orchestrating racist attacks and is now refusing to blame them for recent violence and intimidation across the Six Counties.

Assistant PSNI Chief Bobby Singleton admitted only there was a “paramilitary influence” on the violence but insisted the disorder was not being organised by paramilitary groups.

“There would have been much bigger numbers” if they had directed the violence, he said, but tellingly admitted they “haven’t taken any steps to stop” the disturbances.

Senior loyalist paramilitary figures were seen taking part in a mini-pogrom against several Muslim-owned businesses in the Village and Sandy Row areas of Belfast last month.

At the time, the PSNI said there was “no doubt” there was a paramilitary element to the disorder and carried out arrests.

A UVF-linked bonfire group is now fundraising for those “unfortunately arrested, jailed or bailed” in relation to the violence.

Senior unionist politicians have also been going to bat for those involved.

UUP election candidate, retired British Army figure Tim Collins, wrote a reference for UDA boss David ‘Dee’ Stitt as part of his High Court bail application on an incitement-to-hatred charge.

The Assembly Speaker, the DUP’s Edwin Poots has claimed the violence had been misrepresented. He said there had been “a lot of anger” because of official “disdain” for loyalist communities.

It comes as UDA drugs gangs are engaged in increasing criminal acts across the north, including an attempt this week to intimidate a young mother from her home in north Down.

The closing of the ranks by the unionist establishment has given rise to allegations that “everything is being swept under the rug”.

“Where is the crackdown on the paramilitaries responsible for everything that happened?,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Are we just going to have large, racist, Loyalist paramilitary gangs here forever? I’ll probably have to start look at finding a new home, I’m sick of this.”

The PSNI has also been refusing to tackle pro-UVF signs while selectively removing racist signs and graffiti which are being erected by loyalists across the North.

A mocking sign in the County Tyrone village of Moygashel carried a chilling message of “no illegal immigrants for 1 mile”, along with an image of a small boat full of people, a a reference to refugees and migrants who use dinghies to make the dangerous English Channel crossing.

The offensive sign, which was since been removed, had been placed close to a loyalist arch in the village, which is also decked in various loyalist flags and pro-UVF images, including one glorifying infamous sectarian killer Wesley Somerville – none of which were touched by the PSNI.

Former Aontú councillor Denise Mullen, whose father was shot dead by Somerville, hit out at the double standards to protect the UVF.

“Why can a racist sign be removed from Moygashel and not an illegal organisation banner of the UVF glorifying a murderer of those in the nationalist community?”