John Downey voluntarily extradited; Martin McCauley bailed

Veteran Donegal republican John Downey has been officially extradited from the 26 Counties after being charged in connection with an IRA attack in 1972.

Mr Downey appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 4. The 72-year-old was charged in connection with an attack in Enniskillen in 1972 in which two British soldiers died.

In court, a PSNI detective admitted Mr Downey “handed himself in” after all legal processes against extradition had been exhausted, but still opposed bail, claiming that Mr Downey “does not want to face justice in Northern Ireland”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded Mr Downey on bail to appear for arraignment at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Downey was previously charged in connection with an attack bomb in London’s Hyde Park in 1982.

He stood trial at the Old Bailey in London in 2014, but the case famously collapsed after it was revealed he had received a written assurance from former prime minister Tony Blair’s government that he was not actively wanted by the authorities.

The letter was issued under the terms of the On The Runs (OTRs) scheme, which protected some 180 IRA Volunteers from outstanding prosecutions.

A year later, under unionist pressure, the so-called “comfort letters” were declared to be “at an end” by the British government of the day.

In other news, Lurgan republican Martin McCauley, now living in Kildare, was released on bail as a separate British extradition bid continues through the courts.

The news was welcomed by Anti-Imperialist Action Ireland.

“That Martin will soon be back where he belongs with his family, friends and community is correct and it is where he should stay.”