Investigation into state funding of UDA/UVF violence

The so-called ‘International Fund for Ireland’ is to be called to account over allegations it has been supporting loyalist violence in the Six Counties.

In the past two years it has funnelled millions of dollars to ‘charities’ linked to the UVF and UDA, loyalist paramilitary groups who are engaged in ongoing campaigns of terror, intimidation and drugs crime.

IFI bosses have now been asked to appear before a powerful parliamentary committee to account for the huge handouts.

In recent weeks, the UDA has been involved in both sectarian and racist violence across the north, including an arson attack on a mixed-religion family in Derry.

A family was forced to flee their home following an arson attack in which their car was destroyed.

Leonie McLaughlin (pictured) said her family was targeted “because of religion”, was forced to move with her husband and three boys, aged three, seven and 10, to temporary accommodation on Thursday. after a car belonging to the family has been torched outside their home for the second time.

The UVF this week carried out a savage assault in west Belfast on a vulnerable adult who had fallen foul of its gangster bosses in what emergency responders described as a “horrific” response.

The UVF has also been linked to an ongoing campaign of sectarian intimidation against a Gaelic sports club in east Belfast. A series of devices left at the playing fields have sparked bomb alerts that have caused widespread disruption in the area, including to a local primary school and nearby daycare centre for kids.

On Tuesday, both the UDA and UVF shamelessly issued a combined statement, via the ‘Loyalist Communities Council’, demanding an end to the construction of an Irish language school in east Belfast.

Even the PSNI has deferred to the power of the paramilitary-linked ‘charities’, urging victims of recent racist violence to use them to try to prevent further attacks.

Beverly Simpson from the North West Migrants’ Forum, told a Stormont committee how the UDA and UVF are engaged in repeat harassment, intimidation and attacks.

She said: “Our community members report being advised by the PSNI to consult, negotiate or listen to ‘community leaders’ with a link to paramilitary organisations. This is not acceptable in any democratic, peaceful society.”

Among the ‘charities’ to receive six-figure sums from the International Fund for Ireland is one formerly headed by alleged UVF chief Winkie Irvine, who is currently facing trial for arms charges.

The IFI claims the money is being used to encourage ‘peacebuilding’, although no comparable funding has ever been issued to Irish republican organisations.

The group, which says it is independently audited, is headed by Paddy Harte, a former Board Member of the Ulster Community Investment Trust and the Collins Institute. According to its website, it receives millions of dollars in donations annually, primarily from the USA, London and Dublin governments.

At a meeting of the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement last Thursday, members of the Dublin parliament called for answers.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD described the IFI funding of loyalist groups as “shocking”.

He added: “Loyalist paramilitarism is a real and current threat to people in the north of Ireland. We should not fund those associated with it.”

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd, who chairs the committee, described the situation as “very concerning”.

He said: “There must be full transparency and accountability because it’s so important that the integrity of the (peace) process is clear to everybody.”

The Louth TD also encouraged the IFI to “engage fully” with the committee in ensuring transparency and public confidence are upheld.