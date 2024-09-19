British charm offensive rejected

Republicans and Palestinian solidarity organisations have held a joint demonstration against the visit of British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer to Ireland amid renewed British efforts to build its influence across the island of Ireland.

Despite the attentions of the Garda Special Branch police and three units of the riot squad, the peaceful demonstration on O’Connell Bridge on Saturday, 7 September received support from Irish soccer fans on the way to Landsdowne Road.

Hundreds of leaflets outlining the reasons for the demonstration were handed out, while Irish Republican and Palestinian flags were flown at the event .

“Those in attendance sent a clear message that the Occupation of Ireland and Palestine will be resisted and that British Imperialism will be held accountable for their ongoing crimes in both countries,” said AIA Ireland.

The group also condemned a joint golf event involving the British Crown Forces and the 26 Counties forces.

The so-called ‘Bonds of Friendship’ golf tournament in Kilkenny saw involvement from the British Army, the 26 County Army, the PSNI and the Gardai police.

A British soldier based in the North and attending the event was arrested and charged with assault.

Speaking from Dublin, a spokesperson for the Revolutionary Socialist Republican Movement said Britain “maintains a semi-colonial authority over the 26 counties while it continues the direct military occupying of our six northeastern counties.”

It said the annual tournament is “held under a cloak of secrecy”, and “there is nothing normal about the ongoing British Occupation of Ireland and that both the British and the Free State continue to view Revolutionary Irish Republicans as a threat.”

“This pro-imperialist junket only came to light because a member of the British Forces of Occupation, who should never of been here in the first place, and true to form engaged in a vicious assault during the course of the event and has now appeared in a Free State court.

“That the Free State has imposed reporting restrictions on the name and address of this Imperialist Soldier for fear he would be targeted by Republicans, demonstrates that the state views the Republican movement as a threat and has a very clear understanding that the Irish People are opposed to the ongoing occupation and partition of our country and the presence of British Soldiers anywhere in Ireland.”

And Republican Sinn Fein have condemned what it said was the largest ever British military air show in the north of Ireland in recent years. The event took place over Portrush, County Antrim on the weekend of September 7-8 following a five-year absence.

World War Two era planes were on display alongside modern war machinery in a British military show of strength.

“Irish Republicans/nationalists see British events like these as triumphant coat-trailing and a glorification of military power,” they said.

They hit out at multinationals who “operate for profit in the markets of defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and cybersecurity and have partnered with the local council”.

Naming Spirit AeroSystems and Thales, they said both multinationals “provide death in the name of profit throughout the world”.

“It is plain to see that a celebration of imperialism is a military quick step march over the graves of many innocent people. we will remember those who are still being butchered at the hands of a rogue state such as Britain.”