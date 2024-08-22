UUP in meltdown as Beattie quits

The Ulster Unionist Party is at war with itself following the shock resignation of party leader Doug Beattie, citing a lack of support from senior party officials.

In a statement he cited “irreconcilable differences” and the “inability to influence and shape the party going forward” as the reasoning behind his decision.

The party’s failure to improve its performance in the most recent Westminster election likely helped motivate the move – but It is understood Beattie had become increasingly frustrated at the refusal of UUP officers to move party policy away from the sectarianism of the largest unionist party, the DUP.

“It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating,” he said. “I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships.

“It is now clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me. Irreconcilable differences between myself and Party Officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the Party Leader.”

There were tributes from cross the political spectrum, including from Sinn Fein who said Beattie had “worked constructively” since he became leader of his party three years ago - but the news quickly became overshadowed by the ruckus within the UUP which has become more fractious with every passing day.

There was a wave of support for the outgoing party leader – the fifth to hold the post in the past seven years – and a grassroots revolt within the UUP calling for a no confidence vote to be held in party officers who apparently forced out their leader.

But confusion has reigned over who his successor might be and even what the future holds for the party - with some suggestions, later denied, that Beattie might return to the post, and that the party could merge with its rivals in the DUP.

With Beattie gone, the party’s top brass has turned their fire against each other. Chairwoman Jill Macauley ironically denied Mr Beattie’s statement that he had “irreconcilable differences” with party officers, while Craigavon councillor Kate Evans, another party officer, appeared to point the finger of blame for the heave when she responded: “If not irreconcilable, then why not let him remain as leader?”

Former North Belfast Assembly candidate Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston tweeted Mr Beattie had been “magnanimous” in how he handled his departure, but said she could no longer support the party. Former South Belfast Assembly candidate Stephen McCarthy, a Catholic, announced he was also quitting, blaming the more “recalcitrant” members of the party who had tried to “clip his wings”. He said they had made “a devastatingly strategic blunder” in pushing Beattie to the point of resignation.

Nominations to become the new UUP leader opened on Monday, and around 1,000 party members are eligible to vote. An extraordinary Ulster Unionist Council meeting will be held on September 14 to elect or ratify the new leader.