The spirit of Dundalk

An opinion piece by a member of the Newry branch of Saoradh, calling for unity against the fascist right.

In recent months, Ireland has witnessed a disturbing rise in anti-migrant sentiment, fuel led and sponsored directly by far-right British agitators preying upon sections of the Irish working class. The unrest that erupted in Coolock last month and the precedent events in Newtownmountkenndy and Dublin city centre serve as a stark reminder that the far-right’s poison can seep into any community if left unchecked.

Despite this, last Sunday in Dundalk, we saw a powerful counter-protest that should serve as a blueprint for our collective resistance against fascism and British influenced hate-mobs.

Migrants in our society have become convenient scapegoats for the failures of successive FG/FF governments and their damning neo-liberal policies. It is not migrants who have driven our housing crisis to its current state of despair; it is the parasitic landlords, the vulture funds, and the politicians who have perpetuated a system designed to benefit the rich at the expense of the working class.

There is no denying that the housing crisis in Ireland is a catastrophe. Over 160,000 homes lie vacant while families struggle to find affordable housing. This is not a result of immigration but of a market manipulated by landlords and vulture funds, both of whom have profited immensely from rising rents and extortionate property prices. Even more shockingly, one in every six elected TDs in Leinster House is a landlord themselves, creating an inherent conflict of interest that stymies any meaningful housing reform that could ever possibly benefit the working class.

As presently witnessed, the far-right seeks to exploit the anger and frustration of those affected by these systemic failures by turning the blame towards migrants rather than addressing the root causes. We, as Republican Socialists, must counter this narrative with the truth and solidarity. We must expose directly how successive governments have systematically dismantled social safety nets, prioritised corporate interests, and neglected the needs of the working class.

Recent events in Dundalk were a testament to the strength we possess when we stand united. All sections of the Irish left from Republicans and Socialists to Trade Unionists and Anti-Fascist Activists, came together to confront a hate rally by the so-called ‘Irish Freedom Party’. Such was the noise, energy and determination of the counter protesters, the fascists were forced to retreat from the area.

Even more symbolic was the sight of Saoradh activists joining with others from across the broad Republican and Socialist family in chasing two prominent agitators who travelled from Coolock to inflict their British sponsored agenda of racism and hatred on the people of Dundalk.

This collective action demonstrates our shared commitment to realising Connollys vision of a socialist Republic; where at its core is a fairer and more inclusive Ireland for all. It shows that when we unite, we can overcome the divisive tactics of the far-right and defend our communities from their harmful ideology.

Going forward, we must build on the momentum from Dundalk. Every community, every activist, every ordinary citizen must recognise the threat posed by fascist elements and be prepared to stand against them. We must educate, organise, and mobilise, ensuring that the narrative of blame is directed towards those truly responsible for our socio-economic issues. We must also never allow these vindictive and reactionary elements to try and claim the mantle of Irish Republicanism whilst enjoying shameful and unapologetic links with British hate groups and ignoring the ongoing violation of Irish sovereignty in the occupied six counties.

For our part, Saoradh remains willing to work as part of a mutually respectful collective to oppose fascism and racism in Irish society; one made up of all those determined to challenge these people at every turn: “While we have fists and boots to use, there will be no free speech for traitors” - Frank Ryan