Take it down from the mast, Irish fascists

“There’s an inner thing in every man, do you know this thing my friend?” A poem written by Bobby Sands which speaks to many of a struggle for freedom in the face of oppression.

When far right protestors in Coolock use the imagery and words of Bobby Sands, I ask myself if have they read the poem which spoke of how “the inner thing” has “withstood the blows of a million years”?

Have they read its references to the oppressed people of Babylon, the early Christians, the native Americans of both North and South America, or the working classes of France? How it sees all the people of our globe as equal in the struggle against oppression in whatever form it takes?

It seems unlikely given the context of their pronouncements. By contrast I know that the real republicans of Coolock have.

I know that Larry O’Toole stood up against the drug dealing profiteers of Darndale when most locked their doors, and he fearlessly marched against them. I know that he was shot by them at his grandson’s first holy communion but that did not deter him as he continued to spend every living moment working for his community.

I know Larry led the strike when the Gateaux Bakery was being shut down. And when the Southern state silenced him under Section 31 of the Broadcasting Act (banning Sinn Féin spokespersons from the airwaves) he breached their censorship and continued his trade union organising. I know he suffered unimaginable personal loss throughout that life of public service.

A life dedicated only to that “inner thing” “found in every light of hope”. He has been the 40-year leader of real republicanism in Coolock, while those who pretend to lead Irish patriotism and burn down a paint factory joined the British army, dealt drugs or engaged in criminality.

Do these far right zealots, who steal the Tricolour of our nation, expect to reinvent our nationhood, our patriotic duty and our definition of community?

The Tricolour of 1848, designed by Thomas Meaghar is a definition of seeking reconciliation, “I trust that beneath its folds that Irish Protestant and Irish Catholic may join together in generous and heroic brotherhood”.

It is the symbolic embodiment of an Ireland that hopes to find peace, harmony and progress in difference. The last thing it represents is division and hate. To use it as a way to promote a Whites-only, partitioned Ireland, sullies and shames our national flag.

The decades of hard work and building community in Dublin’s Northside by women’s groups, community partnerships and real community leaders must not be displaced by the hate and vitriol of the far right. This community has been censored by decades of hatred from successive governments in Leinster House; governments which despise the poor and working classes.

Is it any wonder Simon Harris reacted so disparagingly last week instead of listening to truly representative voices?

The working classes of Ireland lie at a pinch point between an establishment that has compounded poverty, disinvested from necessary infrastructure and insists on working class areas disproportionately shouldering Ireland’s changing complexion, and a reactionary Right which is gathering attention and spotlight due to its vicious and pernicious campaign which censors and bullies and even issues death threats.

Compassion, courage and a true Irish patriotism that accurately remembers our history and who we are will see us through this challenge.

The Inner Thing that says we are right will ensure it.