Racist attacks continue

A loyalist arson attack has devastated an Indian/Nepalese restaurant which had just opened in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

Abjan Acharya had opened the Steam Dining restaurant earlier this year, but the building was targeted in an arson attack in the early hours of Wednesday in a racially-motivated attack.

‘Muslims out’ was also scrawled on the wall of the premises, which was previously Moloney’s Bar.

The arson follows an outbreak of extreme racist violence which began when a UDA-led mob attacked immigrant-run businesses in south Belfast. Attacks have been continuing, with bricks thrown through windows and vehicles set alight.

Mr Acharya, who is a Hindu and originally from Nepal, moved to Belfast as a child and opened his new business in the predominately unionist area, six miles north of Belfast, in March.

Twelve people had been employed at the premises, and Mr Acharya said he does not know what he will do next. In a post on social media, the bar’s management announced that “with a heavy heart” they were closing their “beloved” business.

“As a young Nepalese-British individual, born into a Hindu family, raised and educated in Belfast, I never imagined that my skin colour and religion would make us a target for such a hateful act,” the post said.

It added: “Our establishment, once a place of joy and community, has fallen victim to a devastating act of organised hate.

“This venue was more than just a business; it was a piece of history, a place that brought people together and created lasting memories.

“We are shattered and deeply saddened to see it destroyed. Your favourite local pub, a place that brought so much happiness to so many, has been brought to its knees.”

The damage is so bad that what is left will likely have to be demolished.

“Everything is gone - in the three different blocks, only the four walls are standing. Everything else has all gone to ashes,” he said.

“I had invested so much into this, and making it into a wonderful restaurant, for everyone in the community to come and visit and enjoy themselves, and now it’s all gone.”

Throughout the conflict in the north of Ireland, ethnic restaurants have remained popular and largely unaffected, but there are fears they could be increasingly targeted for sectarian and territorial reasons, as well as racism.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane described the attack as “absolutely sickening and deplorable”.

“This business operates to serve our community and employ workers. It is totally unacceptable that it has been targeted in this way,” he said.

“These disgusting and disgraceful attacks which are fuelled by racism, hatred and discrimination have no place in our inclusive and forward-looking society.”