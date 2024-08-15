Public rallies against loyalist violence

Thousands have been demonstrating against efforts to stir up race hate against immigrants in Belfast.

Around 15,000 people attended a mass anti-racism rally in central Belfast on Saturday. It came amid a week of intense violence against minorities, following on from a shocking parade of hate through the city centre which ended with minority and Muslim-owned businesses wrecked and burned out.

Sporadic loyalist violence has continued across Belfast and beyond in recent nights with homes and businesses targeted.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in Newtownards. Cars were also set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens in Belfast.

Meanwhile, the rear door of a restaurant on Ormeau Road was also kicked and racial slurs shouted at workers inside.

There were ugly confrontations earlier in the day when a small anti-immigration protest in Belfast was met by a much larger counter-rally.

A heavy police presence and barriers were put in place to keep the two groups apart at Belfast City Hall, while Donegall Square North and Wellington Place were closed to traffic for several hours.

The people at the anti-immigration protest were seen holding signs with slogans such as “Shankill Road says no to illegal immigration” and chanting ‘Send them home’.

On Saturday, there was a huge turnout for a giant rally which involved 160 organisations and attracted people from all over the city and from all backgrounds. Speaking at the rally, Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit said: “We are here today to say no to racism. We are here today to say no to the poison of fascism. We are here today to say that migrants are welcome, that refugees are not the enemy, and that this city is an anti-fascist city.”

Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International told the rally it had been a “week of shame”.

“Racist violence has been a real and present danger here for far too long. But all too rarely have the racists responsible been held to account. No wonder they feel emboldened.”

In a statement, the 32 County Sovereignty Movement appealed to everyone “to reject this mob and their fascist ideology. We would also appeal to the youth of the city to be careful about being drawn into conflict with either this crowd or the British crown forces who will seek every opportunity to draw a reaction.”

There are fears that the loyalist paramilitaries who have been co-ordinating the violence in Belfast have built up links to self-professed ‘Irish patriots’ through drugs crime.

One of those who led the racist mob through Belfast is facing cocaine and ketamine-dealing charges and is currently believed to be attempting to instigate further violence in the 26 Counties.

Protests at Coolock in Dublin have fallen away following the exposure of the involvement of the ringleaders of violence there with loyalists. However, another site in Dublin, Thornton Hall, is rumoured to be set to become the next target for confrontations over the accommodation of refugees.

Tensions are also said to be high in the village of Dundrum in County Tipperary following the arrival of asylum seekers to a hotel there. Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne, has called for dialogue and calm.

He said that Tipperary had been “let down” by successive governments with communities suffering as a result of failures to deliver on housing, on health and on public services.

He said “well-founded frustrations” should not be taken out on “vulnerable people arriving here fleeing traumatic situations. These people deserve compassion and respect.”