PSNI harassment ‘will not break Republicans’

In a new low for the PSNI, two republican activists were subjected to a stop-and-search detention inside the grounds of a Derry church after meeting with their parish priest to discuss community issues.

Saoradh hit out after the pair were held on grounds of St Mary’s chapel in the Creggan area of the city.

“The fact that Crown Forces descended upon the Republicans inside the chapel grounds raises concerns for everyone in the wider community,” they said.

“Not only is the grounds of the chapel private property, it’s also sacred ground, something which the Crown Forces are well aware of.”

Saoradh also reported that a young female member who was travelling to Glasgow had been detained at Belfast International Airport and taken to Musgrave to be interrogated.

She was on her way to an anti-Internment match in Glasgow and had been travelling with members of the Tommy Roberts/Stevie Mellon Republican Memorial Flute Band when she was removed to Musgrave Interrogation Centre.

“As racists and fascists continue to push their vile agenda across Ireland, British Crown Forces set their sights on Republican community activists,” Saoradh said.

“This type of harassment will not break the spirit of Republicans, or their revolutionary ideals. These tactics have failed in the past, and continue to fail today.”

It also described how four members of Saoradh and prisons campaigners were subjected to early morning raids carried out by the PSNI last week.

“Homes were raided and ransacked, personal property confiscated and cars seized by the servants of the Crown,” Saoradh said.

“The fact that no-one was arrested but personal belongings and cars were seized proves that the Crown Forces under the direction of Mi5 are and will continue to attempt to disrupt the lives of Republicans in any way they can.

“This type of attack on a perfectly legitimate political party, and Republican Prisoners Welfare group, comes after a resurgence of activism by Saoradh and the IRPWA in the Belfast area.

“The forces of British imperialism will fail in their efforts to quell Revolutionary Republicanism.

“It’s clear that the forces of occupation are still at war with the Republican community.”