O’Hagan family ‘deserves the truth’

The son of a woman who was murdered 30 years ago by unionist paramilitaries has renewed his call for truth and justice.

Kathleen O’Hagan was seven months pregnant when she was shot dead at her home in Greencastle, County Tyrone, on August 7, 1994. Her husband, Paddy, who is believed to have been the intended target, was away.

Her son Damian and his four brothers, then aged between 15 months and eight, were present when the UVF burst into the house.

The gunmen went to Mrs O’Hagan’s bedroom and fired more than a dozen bullets at her as she screamed.

The 38-year-old and her unborn baby were killed.

Bullets were also sprayed onto the wall above a nearby cot, narrowly missing the toddler who was inside it.

Damian said: “My brothers and I saw her, blood coming out of her face and from under her nightgown.

“We hid until our father returned home. This has stayed with me my entire life.”

He said the then RUC police took over two-and-a-half hours to respond to his father’s call, which gave “the perpetrators plenty of time to flee the area”.

Damian added: “When action was finally taken, their helicopter failed to spot the getaway car, which was on fire just a mile from the house.

“The Mid-Ulster UVF later claimed responsibility for the murders. The weapon used was found to have been involved in other murders.”

No-one has been convicted of Mrs O’Hagan’s killing.

Damian has been left with many unanswered questions regarding the reluctance to respond, flawed investigation, collusion and cover-up, which has allowed people to “literally get away with murder”.

Since that night, Damian has lost his father and three of his brothers in a series of tragic incidents.

In their struggle for truth and justice, the family has concerns of state collusion.

In 2015, they submitted a complaint to the Police Ombudsman’s Office.

However, Damian, now living in Australia with his wife, who’s also called Kathleen, told the Ulster Herald that they’ve heard nothing since.

An anniversary Mass for Mrs O’Hagan was held in Greencastle on Tuesday.

Sinn Fein’s Declan McAleer said the O’Hagan family “deserve the truth”.

He added: “I want to pay tribute to the family for their dignity and resilience in the campaign for truth about Kathleen’s murder.

“Kathleen’s murder was the culmination of years of years of harassment of the family by state forces.

“On one occasion, the home was sealed off for four days and Paddy was arrested and Kathleen left by herself with the children while British soldiers and the RUC completely wrecked the house and farm.

“There are many unanswered questions about Kathleen’s murder.

“From the botched investigation at the outset and missed forensic opportunities.”