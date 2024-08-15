Kneecap movie submitted for Oscars

Kneecap, a film based on the rise of the Belfast Irish language rap group, has been selected as the Irish submission for best international feature at the Oscars next year.

The Irish Film and Television Academy (Ifta) made the announcement after selecting the film and said it’s “an exciting journey ahead” for the Rich Peppiatt-directed film.

Celebrating the selection, Kneecap said on social media: “Has anyone ever worn a tracksuit to the Oscars?!”

Kneecap is the directorial debut by former journalist Mr Peppiatt, who previously worked with the Belfast trio Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvai on their ‘Guilty Conscience’ music video.

The film sees all three rappers play themselves in debut acting roles, alongside actor of international renown Michael Fassbender.

Set in west Belfast in 2019, when fate brings Belfast schoolteacher JJ into the orbit of Naoise and Liam Óg, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish language, the trio create their own genre of Irish punk rap, melding the Irish and English language with electrifying energy.

Kneecap ultimately become the unlikely figureheads of a civil rights movement to save their mother tongue, upending preconceptions about language and place and spearheading a cultural revival and interest from their legions of young followers.

The three members of Kneecap the band reacted to the news.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mo Chara said: “We want to thank IFTA for selecting our film to be the Irish submission for an Oscar …..that’s sound of yous. It’s obviously great that films in the Irish language are having some kind of effect on people, you had An Cailín Ciúin and stuff. For a culture that was so brutally oppressed for so long, the language was almost driven to extinction, now it’s on the biggest stage of the world and it’s an absolute privilege.”

DJ Provaí added: “Is mór an onóir dúinn gur roghnaigh IFTA Kneecap mar a roghnaíseachú don Oscar - tá muid fíor bhuíoch astu… agus go raibh maith agat as ucht an Oscar!” (“We are honoured that IFTA has chosen Kneecap as its Oscar shortlist - we are truly grateful… and thank you for the Oscar!”)

Mogali Bap added: “Obviously the movie is about the Irish language in Ireland, about young people reengaging with the language and putting their own stamp on the language.

“One thing we’ve noticed in America is it resonates internationally. It’s an international story and makes people reflect on their own culture and language, and to consider the relationship they have with their indigenous or native language. It comes at a time when people are looking for something with a bit more substance, a bit more intrinsic value. That’s the beauty of this movie, we’re meeting people from all walks of life and it’s resonating and they’re leaving the movie feeling proud about their own identity”.

Mr Peppiatt had the idea for the film after he watched them perform in The Limelight in 2019 and said it serves as a tribute to the Irish language.

IFTA Academy CEO, Áine Moriarty said: “The Irish Academy is delighted to announce Kneecap to represent Ireland in the Oscar International Feature Film category. What a brilliantly creative powerhouse of a film, with its bold and fearless storytelling and its raw and boisterous screen performances.

“Nowhere before has filmmaking brought together the Irish language and music in such rebellious and youthful defiance. We have no doubt that Kneecap will both surprise and entertain international audiences, and ultimately leave its unique mark on international Academy Members too”.

Writer/Director Rich Peppiatt added: “Since the start of the year when Kneecap premiered in Sundance we’ve been humbled by the grá the film has received around the world. But nothing hits quite like the reception we’ve had at home in Ireland.

“To get the opportunity to represent our nation on the biggest film stage of them all is an absolute privilege. Míle Buíochas to IFTA and everyone who’s been part of and supported our wee film.”

Producers Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling & Patrick O’Neill said: “It is an honour for Kneecap to be selected as Ireland’s Oscar entry, and for it to be announced on the eve of the film’s release in North America, Ireland and the UK is such a welcome boost. We would like to thank IFTA for choosing Kneecap and placing the film in such esteemed company – to be in a category that boasts previous winners such as The Zone of Interest, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, The Lives of Others and Parasite is such a thrill.

“We would like to thank everyone associated with the production of the film for all their hard work and dedication over the last few years. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that can also be said of film production!”

‘Kneecap’ was put on general release on Thursday, August 8th.

Last year Colm Bairéad’s An Cailín Ciúin, also an Irish-language title, got to the final five in the category at the Oscars. The category was once known as best foreign language film.

Countries initially select one film with dialogue in a language other than English. A shortlist is then announced on December 17 and five nominations are announced a month later.