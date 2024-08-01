Irish joy at Olympic gold

There were tears and cheers from jubilant supporters as Irish Olympic gold medal winner Daniel Wiffen watched the national flag raised to the strains of Amhrán na bhFiann at the Aquatics Centre in Paris on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old from the village of Magheralin on the Down/Armagh border, had just won gold at the men’s 800 metre freestyle swimming final, setting an Olympic record time in the process.

His parents and twin brother, with whom he runs a popular swim academy, watched from the stadium, bedecked in green to watch a historic win for Team Ireland. American distance swimmer and two-time Olympian Bobby Finke came second.

“I’m not going to lie, I was looking for Bobby Finke the whole time and I was like ‘I ain’t getting caught last 50… I’ve been practicing my whole year for this,” Daniel said afterwards.

“I was just looking and looking over [my shoulder]… I saw this is over, I’ve won.”

He described being referred to as a gold medalist Olympian as “amazing” as he thanked his family, coach and Irish teammates.

“I couldn’t to it without everybody, I am not alone out there,” he said. “It’s pretty crazy. I have won everything… and now the Olympics. Now I can say that I’m probably the best ever so that’s just even better.”

Congratulations on his achievement came from President Michael D Higgins, who described it as a “wonderful achievement of which he can be so proud”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said Ireland was “hoarse from screaming at their televisions and computer screens, I would like to send our absolute admiration and congratulations to Daniel Wiffen. Daniel you did it, Olympics Gold and an Olympic record”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also expressed her delight.

“Wow! Just wow!,” she tweeted. “What a performance. What a moment. One that will live long in the memory. Big congratulations, Daniel. The whole of Ireland is cheering for you.”

But Stormont’s Deputy First Minister, DUP leader, Emma Little-Pengelly claimed it to be a first individual gold for “Northern Ireland” since Mary Peters in 1972.

The unionist and British media were also eager to claim the star regardless of his Irish identity. The BBC even displayed an image of the Olympic star pointing to the word Ireland as it referred to him as “from Northern Ireland”.

However, the win has been an amazing start for Team Ireland, who have also won bronze medals for Sligo woman Mona McSharry in the breaststroke and Kerrie Harrington in light welterweight boxing, with the potential for silver or gold. Irish competitors have also won medals for Hong Kong and Britain.

But Daniel knew he was making history as he entered the pool arena when he made a gesture with his hands. He revealed the meaning later.

“I was writing ‘I am going into the history books’ and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” he said.

The athlete described it as “pretty ironic” that the only voice he could hear cheering him on in the crowd was his identical twin brother Nathan.

He also played down his Olympic record time saying “it’s not the time I wanted” before adding: “But the Olympics is not about time, it’s about getting your hand on the wall first.”